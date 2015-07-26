Trending

Clarke wins Lake Bluff Criterium

Ulloa and Alzate on the podium

Image 1 of 7

The tail end of the pro men's Lake Bluff Criterium

The tail end of the pro men's Lake Bluff Criterium
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 2 of 7

The field races through the corner at Lake Bluff Criterium

The field races through the corner at Lake Bluff Criterium
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 3 of 7

Fans out on their lawns to watch the pro men's race

Fans out on their lawns to watch the pro men's race
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 4 of 7

The front of the peloton rounds the last corner

The front of the peloton rounds the last corner
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 5 of 7

UnitedHealthcare lead out Hilton Clarke

UnitedHealthcare lead out Hilton Clarke
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 6 of 7

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) sprints to the win in Lake Bluff

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) sprints to the win in Lake Bluff
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 7 of 7

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) on the top step of the podium

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
2Camilo Ulloa (Idermeta)
3Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
4Frank Ltters (Team Radon)
5Lars Becker (Team Radon)
6Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
7Alexander Weifenbach (Team Radon)
8Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
9Lennart Klein (Team Radon)
10Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
11Unknown Rider
12Isaac Howe (Champion System)
13Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
14Aaron Beebe (Bissel-ABG-Giant)
15Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
16Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
17Jacob White (Team Arapahoe Resources)
18Adam Koble (Team United Healthcare Geo)
19David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gutte)
20Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Geo)
21Paul Martin (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
22Gavriel Epstein (Champion System)
23Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
24Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
25Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
26Brad Neagos (Bissel-ABG-Giant)
27Jean Michel LaChance (ridefortheplanet.com)
28Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
29Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
30Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
31Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
32Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
33Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/)
34Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stans N)
35Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen Eli)
36Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
37Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
38Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/)
39Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
40Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
41Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo - Trek)
42Jacob Henningsen (University of Cincinnati)
43Donovan Clarke (Health Warrior p/b RK&O)
44Zack Lavergne (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
45Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek)
46Alexander Meyer (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
47Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo)
48Kyle Selph (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
49Tom Burke (WAS Labs Cycling)
50Rudyard Peterson (NorthStar Development Cycli)
51Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
52Quinten Kirby (SoCalCycling.com)
53James LaBerge (Champion System)
54Frederic Cossette (Transport Lacombe/Devinci)
55Kirk Albers (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
56Armando Cardenas (Great Dane Velo Club)
57Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision P)
58Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
59Unknown Rider
60Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall)
61Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
62Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
63Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
64Spencer Oswald (Amore & Vita-USA Racing)
65Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo)
66Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman Sutter)
67Unknown Rider
68Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
69Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
70Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
71Stephan Hirsch (Bissel-ABG-Giant)
72Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
73Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
74Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)
75Jake Buescher (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
76Innokenty Zavyalov (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
77John Funk (Team Arapahoe Resources)
78Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
79Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision P)
80David Reyes (Heritage Race Club)
81John Balmer (Century Road Club Of Ameri)
82David Warner (Green Line Velo)
83Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish/Team Noah)
DNFPeter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFGrant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
DNFNathan Labecki (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory)
DNFSean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
DNFRoss White (Credite Velo - Trek)
DNFJulio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
DNFAdam York (WAS Labs Cycling)
DNFChristopher StPeter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFJohn Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
DNFRyan White (Hollander Benelux Racing p/)
DNFJohn Leach (787 Racing)
DNFAaron Cruikshank (WAS Labs Cycling)
DNFMichael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
DNFSteve Sonheim (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
DNFChad Hartley (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory)

