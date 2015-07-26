Clarke wins Lake Bluff Criterium
Ulloa and Alzate on the podium
Men: Lake Bluff - Lake Bluff
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Camilo Ulloa (Idermeta)
|3
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Frank Ltters (Team Radon)
|5
|Lars Becker (Team Radon)
|6
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|7
|Alexander Weifenbach (Team Radon)
|8
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|9
|Lennart Klein (Team Radon)
|10
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|11
|Unknown Rider
|12
|Isaac Howe (Champion System)
|13
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|14
|Aaron Beebe (Bissel-ABG-Giant)
|15
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|16
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|17
|Jacob White (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|18
|Adam Koble (Team United Healthcare Geo)
|19
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gutte)
|20
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Geo)
|21
|Paul Martin (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|22
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System)
|23
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|24
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|25
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|26
|Brad Neagos (Bissel-ABG-Giant)
|27
|Jean Michel LaChance (ridefortheplanet.com)
|28
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|29
|Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
|30
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|31
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|32
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|33
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/)
|34
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stans N)
|35
|Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen Eli)
|36
|Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|37
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|38
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/)
|39
|Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|40
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|41
|Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo - Trek)
|42
|Jacob Henningsen (University of Cincinnati)
|43
|Donovan Clarke (Health Warrior p/b RK&O)
|44
|Zack Lavergne (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
|45
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek)
|46
|Alexander Meyer (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|47
|Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo)
|48
|Kyle Selph (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|49
|Tom Burke (WAS Labs Cycling)
|50
|Rudyard Peterson (NorthStar Development Cycli)
|51
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|52
|Quinten Kirby (SoCalCycling.com)
|53
|James LaBerge (Champion System)
|54
|Frederic Cossette (Transport Lacombe/Devinci)
|55
|Kirk Albers (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|56
|Armando Cardenas (Great Dane Velo Club)
|57
|Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision P)
|58
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|59
|Unknown Rider
|60
|Conor O'Brien (Ride with Rendall)
|61
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|62
|Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
|63
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
|64
|Spencer Oswald (Amore & Vita-USA Racing)
|65
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo)
|66
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman Sutter)
|67
|Unknown Rider
|68
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|69
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|70
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|71
|Stephan Hirsch (Bissel-ABG-Giant)
|72
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|73
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
|74
|Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)
|75
|Jake Buescher (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|76
|Innokenty Zavyalov (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|77
|John Funk (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|78
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
|79
|Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision P)
|80
|David Reyes (Heritage Race Club)
|81
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of Ameri)
|82
|David Warner (Green Line Velo)
|83
|Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|DNF
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|DNF
|Nathan Labecki (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory)
|DNF
|Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|DNF
|Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|DNF
|Adam York (WAS Labs Cycling)
|DNF
|Christopher StPeter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNF
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|DNF
|Ryan White (Hollander Benelux Racing p/)
|DNF
|John Leach (787 Racing)
|DNF
|Aaron Cruikshank (WAS Labs Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
|DNF
|Steve Sonheim (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy