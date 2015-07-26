Gilgen wins women's Lake Bluff Criterium
Scheider second, Pic third
Women: Lake Bluff - Lake Bluff
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|2
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|3
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|5
|Erica Allar (Colaivta-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|6
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute)
|7
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|8
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bak)
|9
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
|10
|Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
|11
|Gretchen Stumhofer (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|12
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
|13
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
|14
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla
|15
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
|16
|Angie Sanabria (Columbia Specialized Team)
|17
|Ana Milena Fagua (Columbia Specialized Team)
|18
|Monica Mendez (Gripofen)
|19
|Emily Spence (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|20
|Emily Georgeson (Monster Media Elite Women)
|21
|Lauren Dagostino (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|22
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Co)
|23
|Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and)
|24
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
|25
|Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute)
|26
|Danielle Smith (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
|27
|Kelli Richter (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
|28
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
|29
|Rosemary Penta (Commonwealth Eye Surgery)
|30
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Co)
|31
|Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Co)
|32
|Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh/Clement)
|33
|Natalia Franco (Colorado Mesa University)
|34
|Sarah Szefi (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
|35
|Christine Thornburg (PSIMET Racing)
|36
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|37
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
|38
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|39
|Nicole Brandt (Monster Media Elite Women)
|40
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|41
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Co)
|42
|Angie Gonzalez (Columbia Specialized Team)
|43
|Ellen Ryan (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
|44
|Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|45
|Michelle Ignash (Monster Media Elite Women)
|46
|Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
|47
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's C)
|48
|Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's C)
|49
|Chelsea Smith (ATC Racing)
|DNF
|Kristin Lotito (Houlihan Lokey)
