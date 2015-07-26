Trending

Gilgen wins women's Lake Bluff Criterium

Scheider second, Pic third

Image 1 of 8

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) rolls to the start line

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 2 of 8

The pro women's race gets underway at the Lake Bluff Criterium

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 3 of 8

The pro women's race at Lake Bluff Criterium

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 4 of 8

Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge rider off the front

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 5 of 8

Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace)

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 6 of 8

amie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge) wins the women's race

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 7 of 8

Kid's race on course

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 8 of 8

amie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge) tops the women's podium at the Lake Bluff Criterium

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
2Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
3Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
4Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
5Erica Allar (Colaivta-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
6Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute)
7Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
8Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bak)
9Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
10Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
11Gretchen Stumhofer (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
12Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
13Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
14Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla
15Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
16Angie Sanabria (Columbia Specialized Team)
17Ana Milena Fagua (Columbia Specialized Team)
18Monica Mendez (Gripofen)
19Emily Spence (Healthy and Happy Racing)
20Emily Georgeson (Monster Media Elite Women)
21Lauren Dagostino (Healthy and Happy Racing)
22Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Co)
23Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and)
24Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
25Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute)
26Danielle Smith (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
27Kelli Richter (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
28Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartCho)
29Rosemary Penta (Commonwealth Eye Surgery)
30Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Co)
31Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Co)
32Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh/Clement)
33Natalia Franco (Colorado Mesa University)
34Sarah Szefi (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
35Christine Thornburg (PSIMET Racing)
36Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
37Jannette Rho (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
38Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
39Nicole Brandt (Monster Media Elite Women)
40Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
41Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Co)
42Angie Gonzalez (Columbia Specialized Team)
43Ellen Ryan (Chicago Women's Elite Cycli)
44Kaytie Scott (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
45Michelle Ignash (Monster Media Elite Women)
46Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
47Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's C)
48Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's C)
49Chelsea Smith (ATC Racing)
DNFKristin Lotito (Houlihan Lokey)

