Image 1 of 17

Belgian champion Niels Albert.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 17

Stybar takes on the natural-themed barriers.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 17

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 17

The Grensland Hall in Hasselt.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 17

German veteran Hanka Kupfernagel.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 17

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) at speed.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 17

The men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and NIels Albert.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 17

The women's podium (l-r): Daphny van den Brand, Marianne Vos and Helen Wyman.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 17

Zdenek Stybar was on song in Hasselt.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 17

Zdenek Stybar forces the pace at the front.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 17

Zdenek Stybar wins.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 17

Zdenek Stybar (l) and Sven Vanthourenhout duke it out in the sand.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 17

Marianne Vos in control.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 17

These red shoes are one of my favorite new pieces of equipment. They even have my name on them. Oh yeah!

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 17

Sanne van Paassen (l) and Marianne Vos battle it out.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 17

Niels Albert is presented as winner of the Cyclocross World Cup.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 17

Niels Albert and Sven Nys hold the World Cup trophy.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Results

Time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea0:02:04
2Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:01
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:02
4Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus0:00:03
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:04
6Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
8Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:00:05
9Diether Sweeck (Bel) KDL-Trans - Your Mover Cycling Team
10Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
11Jonathan Page (USA)0:00:06
12Lars van der Haar (Ned) UWTC De Volharding0:00:07
13Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
14Laurens Sweeck (Bel) KDL-Trans - Your Mover Cycling Team
15Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:08
16Gerben de Knegt (Ned) TWC Pijnenburg
17Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:00:09
18Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
19Christian Heule (Swi)0:00:10
20Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans - Your Mover Cycling Team
21Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:00:11
22Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix-Dalkia
23Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:00:12
24Daniël Peeters (Bel)0:00:13
25Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp-powerplus0:00:14
26Ben Berden (Bel)0:00:18
27Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Merida-ProLease0:00:19
28Marianne Vos (Ned) Team Brabant 2000
29Lars Förster (Swi)0:00:22
30Sanne Cant (Bel)0:00:24
31Linda van Rijen (Ned) W.V. Eemland0:00:26
32Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:00:30
33Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:00:31
34Helen Wyman (GBr)
35Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:00:36
36Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:00:42
37Sanne van Paassen (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel0:00:44
38Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:00:45
39Nicolle De Bie-Leijten (Bel)0:00:46
40Nikki Harris (GBr)0:00:47

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned)0:18:36
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned)
3Helen Wyman (GBr)0:00:16
4Sanne Cant (Bel)0:00:39
5Sanne van Paassen (Ned)0:00:46
6Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:00:55
7Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:00:59
8Nikki Harris (GBr)0:01:02
9Nicolle De Bie-Leijten (Bel)0:01:13
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:01:29
11Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:02:50
12Nancy Bober (Bel)0:02:51

