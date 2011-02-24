Stybar conquers Hasselt
Vos lands another 'cross win
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
|0:02:04
|2
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:01
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:02
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
|0:00:03
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
|7
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
|8
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:00:05
|9
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) KDL-Trans - Your Mover Cycling Team
|10
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|11
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:00:06
|12
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) UWTC De Volharding
|0:00:07
|13
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|14
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) KDL-Trans - Your Mover Cycling Team
|15
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|16
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) TWC Pijnenburg
|17
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:09
|18
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|19
|Christian Heule (Swi)
|0:00:10
|20
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans - Your Mover Cycling Team
|21
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:11
|22
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix-Dalkia
|23
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|0:00:12
|24
|Daniël Peeters (Bel)
|0:00:13
|25
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp-powerplus
|0:00:14
|26
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:00:18
|27
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Merida-ProLease
|0:00:19
|28
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team Brabant 2000
|29
|Lars Förster (Swi)
|0:00:22
|30
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:00:24
|31
|Linda van Rijen (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|0:00:26
|32
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:00:30
|33
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:00:31
|34
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|35
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:00:36
|36
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:00:42
|37
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|0:00:44
|38
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|0:00:45
|39
|Nicolle De Bie-Leijten (Bel)
|0:00:46
|40
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|0:00:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:18:36
|2
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned)
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:00:16
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:00:39
|5
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned)
|0:00:46
|6
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|0:00:55
|7
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:00:59
|8
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|0:01:02
|9
|Nicolle De Bie-Leijten (Bel)
|0:01:13
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:01:29
|11
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|0:02:50
|12
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|0:02:51
