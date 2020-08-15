Il Lombardia - Live coverage

Refresh

-187km Rosskopf tries again, this time with six others for company: Davide Gaburro (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation), Petr Vakoc (Alpecin-Fenix), Florian Stork (Team Sunweb), Alexander Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Andrea Pasqualon (Circus-Wanty Gobert).

Although Julian Alaphilippe is an absentee (he’s in action at the Critérium du Dauphiné), Deceuninck-QuickStep have a solid team around Remco Evenepoel this afternoon. Tour de l’Ain stage winner Andrea Bagioli, Portuguese revelation João Almeida and strongman Dries Devenyns are among those lining up alongside the Belgian. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

-198km Rosskopf's solo effort is snuffed out. Gruppo compatto.

The peloton pauses for a minute's silence ahead of Il Lombardia behind a banner reading 'You will rise again Bergamo.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosskopf isn't being granted much leeway, however, and it seems that the American's attack won't stick.

-203km Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) attacks and opens a small gap over the peloton at Mornico al Serio. The American was the main driver in the early break at Gran Piemonte on Wednesday and he seems keen on another big day out here.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) is chasing a third victory at Il Lombardia after his triumphs in 2015 and 2017. A third win would put him level with Costante Girardengo, Sean Kelly, Gino Bartali, Damiano Cunego, Gaetano Belloni and Henri Pélissier in the record books. Alfredo Binda has four wins and, of course, Fausto Coppi holds the record, with five Giro di Lombardia triumphs, including four-in-a-row from 1946 to 1949. “I was missing a bit of sharpness at Milan-San Remo, but my condition confirmed to me that I was going in the right direction. With the team, we’ll study the most suitable strategy,” Nibali told La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

-208km It's been a fast start to proceedings but the bunch is still together as it loops around Bergamo and circles back towards the first climb of the day, the Colle Gallo.

Max Schachmann has flown under the radar somewhat ahead of Il Lombardia, but the German champion was one of the outstanding performers before the coronavirus interrupted the season, winning Paris-Nice, and he rode very strongly indeed on his return to action at Strade Bianche, taking third. He was quieter at the Tour de Pologne and though he has ridden Il Lombardia just once in his career (73rd in 2019), he will surely be in the mix by the time we reach Lake Como later in the afternoon. He's joined by Rafal Majka and Patrick Konrad in the Bora-Hansgrohe team today. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

-218 There have been lots of early accelerations, but no ruptures in the peloton as yet. Androni-Sidermec are especially active in trying to get a man (or two) up the road.

The Tour de Pologne would ordinarily have struggled for attention last Saturday given the clash with Milan-San Remo and a Tour de l'Ain that doubled as a Tour de France dress rehearsal, but Evenepoel's outsized talent is such that he would demand our attention even if he were riding his turbo trainer. He attacked alone with 51km to go on the toughest stage in Poland to solo to victory and effectively seal the overall title.

All eyes will be on Remco Evenepoel this afternoon. The Deceuninck-QuickStep man has a 1.000 batting average in stage races this year - he's won the Vuelta a San Juan, the Volta ao Algarve, Vuelta a Burgos and Tour de Pologne - and he struck a confident note ahead of Il Lombardia. Though that's hardly news: the Belgisch wonderkind's default setting is confident. "If I'm a favourite maybe it's my own fault…" Evenepoel told reporters on Thursday. "I feel really, really good, my preparation was very good, so I'm in the best shape of the season so far. It's perfect timing. For a six-hour race with a lot of climbing, I think you need to be in good shape and I think we did a perfect job." Read more here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

-225km There is a brisk early pace, but no break has gone clear as yet.

Today’s edition of Il Lombardia takes place on the Italian public holiday of Ferragosto but the date won’t bolster the crowds on the roadside. The race is effectively taking place behind closed doors, with tifosi barred from lining the roads on the Madonna del Ghisallo and the Muro di Sormano, while there will be no big screens for spectators at the finish in Como and the podium will not be open to the public.

-231km The peloton has passed kilometre zero and the 2020 edition of Il Lombardia is underway.

The temperature is 28°C at the start in Bergamo and is expected to rise above 30°C as the afternoon draws on. Quite a difference from the frigid conditions faced by winner Giovanni Gerbi and the eleven other finishers in the first edition of the Giro di Lombardia on November 12, 1905.

The gruppo is due to hit kilometre zero at 12.25. The distance is a slightly reduced 231km this year, but all the familiar ascents from this iteration of Il Lombardia are on the course. 54.4km – Colle Gallo (7.4km at 6%) 114.8km – Colle Brianza 167km – Madonna del Ghisallo (8.6km at 6.2%) 180.5km – Muro di Sormano (1.9km at 15.8%) 214.3km – Civiglio (4.2km at 9.7%) 225.7km – San Fermo della Battaglia (2.7km at 7.2%)

The race rolls out of Bergamo at 12.20 CET after a minute's silence to remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the city and beyond. Bergamo was one of the cities worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the dark days of late March, it seemed impossible to imagine that Largo Porta Nuova would play host to the start of a bike race in 2020.

The clash with the Critérium du Dauphiné deprives Il Lombardia of some putative contenders – most notably, Julian Alaphilippe, Thibaut Pinot and Egan Bernal – but there is still a box office feel to today’s race, not least because of the presence of one Remco Evenepoel, who is making his Monument debut. At only 20 years of age, the Belgian is the favourite for victory in Como, but his route to victory is not a straightforward one. It runs over the Colle Gallo, Colle Brianza, Madonna del Ghisallo, Muro di Sormano, Civiglio and San Fermo della Battaglia – and it runs through men like Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Aleksandr Vlasov, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos).