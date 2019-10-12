Trending

Mollema wins Il Lombardia with solo attack

Valverde is second, Bernal third

Image 1 of 32

Bauke Mollema

Bauke Mollema wins the 2019 Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 32

Bauke Mollema, Il Lombardia 2019

Bauke Moillema
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 32

Il Lombardia

The elite chase group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia never lacks for scenery
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

Il Lombardia, Rory Sutherland

Rory Sutherland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Il Lombardia, Cesare Benedetti (ITA - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

Il Lombardia, Fausto Masnada (ITA - Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec)

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

Il Lombardia, Adam Yates

Adam Yates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Egan Bernal and Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Remi Cavagna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Esteban Chaves and Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Il Lombardia 2019

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Il Lombardia

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Il Lombardia

Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Il Lombardia

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Bauke Mollema

Bauke Mollema wins the 2019 Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 32

Il Lombradia

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Il Lombradia

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

Il Lombradia

Valverde, Mollema and Bernal on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Il Lombradia

Bauke Mollema with his Il Lombardia trophy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

Il Lombradia

Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to the biggest win of his career, and his first Monument, with victory in Il Lombardia on Saturday. The 32-year-old attacked on the penultimate climb of the Civiglio with 18km to go after a brief lull in the lead group, and despite a late chase from a group that contained the winners of this year's Tour de France, the Trek-Segafredo rider hung on to win ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos).

The group of favourites failed to respond when Mollema launched his winning attack, and as the Dutchman stretched his lead to over 30 seconds on the Civiglio, it looked as though the race was slipping away from the chasers.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who had won twice in the space of a week, first at the Giro dell'Emilia and then at Tre Valli Varesine, counter attacked with 9.6km to go, but despite opening a lead on those behind he was unable to make a sizeable dent into Mollema's advantage.

On the final climb of the San Fermo della Battalgia, the Jumbo rider was brought back by a group that contained Bernal, Valverde, Michael Woods (EF Education First) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) but despite the obvious firepower, a lack of cohesion and punch saw Mollema crest the climb with just over 20 seconds of a lead. On the breakneck descent to the line, Valverde rode off the front and although he was quickly joined by Bernal, the pair could only manage a sprint for the final two places on the podium.

For Mollema, this was arguably his greatest one-day success in a career that has included wins in San Sebastian, a stage in the Tour de France a multiple top 10 Grand Tour finishes.

How it unfolded

The riders were greeted by a warm autumnal sun as they signed on in Bergamo, the prospect of racing on dry roads instead of cold rain making for a far more enjoyable last day in the saddle. Some riders are due to head to China for the Tour of Guangxi, and Rory Sutherland will double-up and ride Sunday's Paris-Tours, but most of the peloton was ready to celebrate the end of a long and demanding season.

The riders gathered in a moment of commemoration before rolling, out, recording local hero and two-time Il Lombardia winner Felice Gimondi.

The 243km race route included six serious climbs, but that did not dissuade the attacks, with eight riders going clear after 10 kilometres. In there, representing different tactics and ambitions, were Fausto Masnada (Androni-Sidermec), Davide Ballerini (Astana), Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Petr Rikunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates).

The peloton let them go, and the eight quickly opened a three-minute lead, with Jumbo-Visma accepting responsibility for the early chase. After 45km, the gap was up to five minutes, with 47km covered in the brisk first hour in the saddle.

As the break's lead stretched to three minutes, Jumbo-Visma picked up the reins in the peloton on behalf of Primoz Roglic. The status quo remained over the Colle Gallo and the Colle Brianza, as the race headed north and then west towards Lake Como. Team Ineos and EF Education First helped with the chase, bringing down the gap as the race entered the final 100km and the key climbs loomed.

The gap was just 2:40 as the race blasted along the lakeshore and through Bellagio for the 8.6km climb to Madonna del Ghisallo.

As soon as the gradient steeped, Masnada, Cavagna and Skujins pulled away from their breakaway companions. Bergamo resident Masnada was determined to reach the cyclist's chapel first and was cheered on by the tifosi as the bells rang out.

The increase in pace began to shake out the peloton with 80km left to race. Mikel Landa was quick to climb off in his final race with Movistar, with others joining him at the second feed zone and jumping into team cars for a fast ride to the team bus in Como.

The peloton was timed at two minutes at the summit of the Madonna del Ghisallo, and Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) decided it was time to react. He surged away and began to chase down the remains of the early break one by one. Masnada and Skujiņš were the last to be caught, but Jungels' effort was in vain because Team Ineos lead the chase to the foot of the Colma di Sormano.

The Sormano is only 1.9km long but cruelly zigzags up the side of the hills, with a 15.8 per cent gradient and tight hairpins at over 20 per cent.  Last year Thibaut Pinot and Roglic kicked of the finale of the race here. This time the team leader sent their teammates ahead to ensure they would be there over the top for the finale 50km of the race.

Sepp Kuss was there for Roglic, Ivan Sosa for Bernal, Giulio Ciccone for Bauke Mollema and Rafa Majka for Davide Formolo. Jungles cracked and paid for his earlier effort as the selection came naturally. Majka lead over the top and a 35-rider group of leaders and teammates formed on the fast descent back to the shores of Lake Como and the all-important Civiglio climb, where Mollema made his move.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5:52:59
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana pro Team
5Michael Woods (Can) Ef Education First 0:00:34
6Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50
9Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
14Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Team Ineos
15Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:57
16Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana pro Team 0:02:08
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Uae Team Emirates 0:02:09
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:12
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels 0:02:30
21Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2r la Mondiale
22Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:37
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46
25Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:02:47
26Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:03:28
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:03:41
29Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51
30Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2r la Mondiale
31Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:53
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
35George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
36Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:50
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:02
40Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels
43Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
44Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
46Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Victor De la Parte (Spa) Ccc Team
48Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
49Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
50Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
51Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
54Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
55Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
56Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
57Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:58
58Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:09
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
60Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:10:44
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:10:48
62Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
63Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:12:34
64Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
65Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
66Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
67Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
68Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
69Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
72Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
73Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Ef Education First
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
78Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
79Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
80Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
81Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Ccc Team
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Ccc Team 0:14:00
85Serge Pauwels (Bel) Ccc Team 0:16:02
86Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 0:17:37
87Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
88Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
89Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
90Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
92Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Ccc Team
93Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Ccc Team 0:17:39
95Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
96Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels 0:19:55
97Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
98Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
99Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
100Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
101Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf
102Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
103Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
104Rory Sutherland (Aus) Uae Team Emirates
105Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels
106Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale 0:20:52
107Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
108Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First 0:21:54
109Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:25:05
DNSFrancesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFMikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r la Mondiale
DNFJaakko Hanninen (Fin) Ag2r la Mondiale
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFKevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFDaniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFAndrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
DNFHugo Houle (Can) Astana pro Team
DNFIon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana pro Team
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFDaniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFGregor Moehlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Team
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLuis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJames Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
DNFPetr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
DNFHugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
DNFSean Bennett (USA) Ef Education First
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFPetr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
DNFEdwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFOmer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFUmberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Dimension Data
DNFTom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
DNFNicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFKoen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFMatteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFJose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFPavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFDaniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFMarc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
DNFRob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRui Costa (Por) Uae Team Emirates
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels
DNFQuentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels

