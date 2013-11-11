Dodge wins HPCX
Townsend and Clark round out top three
Elite Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|0:59:24
|2
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:00:05
|3
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:00:06
|4
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:00:13
|5
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:00:18
|6
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:00:33
|7
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:00:59
|9
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:01:06
|10
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:12
|11
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:25
|12
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|13
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:01:58
|14
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:01:59
|15
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:02:54
|16
|William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:04
|17
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|0:03:16
|18
|Greg Whitney (USA) Green Line Velo
|0:03:24
|19
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal
|0:04:06
|20
|Mark D'avino (USA)
|0:04:50
|21
|Gavriel Epstein (Can)
|0:05:16
|22
|Szymon Niemotko (USA) Central Jersey Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|23
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:06:05
|24
|Cody LaCosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale
|0:06:23
|25
|Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
|0:06:36
|26
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross
|0:08:33
|27
|Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|28
|Hal Batdorf (USA) LoneWolfCycling.com
|29
|Alec Hoover (USA)
|30
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|31
|Allan Rego (USA)
