Dodge wins HPCX

Townsend and Clark round out top three

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes0:59:24
2Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:00:05
3Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:00:06
4Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:00:13
5Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:00:18
6Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:00:33
7Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team0:00:48
8Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:00:59
9Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:01:06
10Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:12
11Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:25
12Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
13Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:01:58
14Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:01:59
15Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:02:54
16William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:04
17Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized0:03:16
18Greg Whitney (USA) Green Line Velo0:03:24
19Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal0:04:06
20Mark D'avino (USA)0:04:50
21Gavriel Epstein (Can)0:05:16
22Szymon Niemotko (USA) Central Jersey Cycling Team0:05:34
23Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:06:05
24Cody LaCosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale0:06:23
25Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross0:06:36
26Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross0:08:33
27Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
28Hal Batdorf (USA) LoneWolfCycling.com
29Alec Hoover (USA)
30Jules Goguely (USA)
31Allan Rego (USA)

