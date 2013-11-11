Van Gilder triumphs at HPCX
Kemmerer finishes a close second with Thiemann in third
Elite Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|0:45:42
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:04
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|5
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:01:15
|6
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:01:30
|7
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:02:02
|8
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ
|0:02:19
|9
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:02:35
|10
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike
|0:03:02
|11
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:17
|12
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:03:26
|13
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:03:35
|14
|Tara Parsons (USA)
|0:03:36
|15
|Erin Silliman (USA)
|0:03:38
|16
|Alice Henriques (USA)
|0:03:57
|17
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:04:01
|18
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:04:52
|19
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:05:11
|20
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:05:27
|21
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:05:35
|22
|Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:40
|23
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA)
|0:06:15
|24
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|0:07:01
|25
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|0:07:28
|26
|Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon
|0:07:46
|27
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|28
|Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
