Van Gilder triumphs at HPCX

Kemmerer finishes a close second with Thiemann in third

Full results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom0:45:42
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:00:01
3Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:04
4Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
5Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:01:15
6Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:01:30
7Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:02:02
8Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ0:02:19
9Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:02:35
10Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike0:03:02
11Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:17
12Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:03:26
13Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:03:35
14Tara Parsons (USA)0:03:36
15Erin Silliman (USA)0:03:38
16Alice Henriques (USA)0:03:57
17Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:04:01
18Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:04:52
19Erin Faccone (USA)0:05:11
20Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:05:27
21Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:05:35
22Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:40
23Elizabeth Bonilla (USA)0:06:15
24Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo0:07:01
25Shane Ferro (USA)0:07:28
26Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon0:07:46
27Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
28Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom

