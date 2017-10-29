Kisseberth claims HPCX day 1
Lindine, Smith round out podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:58:36
|2
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|0:00:09
|3
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:00:22
|4
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad
|0:00:50
|5
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching/
|0:01:40
|6
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEH
|0:01:57
|7
|Mark Flis (USA) X-Men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles
|0:02:03
|8
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti
|0:02:06
|9
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|0:02:31
|10
|Jordan Snyder (USA) @Bicyclerealtor/ERO Verge Sport
|0:02:48
|11
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|0:03:22
|12
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
|0:03:44
|13
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:10
|14
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|0:04:22
|15
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University
|0:04:23
|16
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:04:50
|17
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|0:04:55
|18
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:04:57
|19
|Tim Willis (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:05:15
|20
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:05:18
|21
|Matthew Bruno (USA) Team Somerset
|22
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:19
|23
|John Kniesly (USA) KING KOG / SUN AND AIR
|0:05:28
|24
|Molly Cameron (USA) PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO
|0:06:11
|25
|Scott Myers (USA)
|0:06:22
|26
|Matthew Clements (USA) Rotor Bike Components
|0:06:42
|27
|Craig Lebair (USA) philadelphia ciclismo
|28
|Michael Margarite (USA) CRCA/The Weather Channel Specia
|29
|Chris Pino (USA) The 5th Floor NYC
|30
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|31
|Daniel Mullen (USA) The Keystone Boys
|32
|Cesar Gallego (USA)
|33
|Patrick Torpey (USA) CRCA/To Be Determined
|DNF
|Michael Landry (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels
|DNF
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|DNS
|Matthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
|DNS
|Greg Schott (USA) Liberty University
