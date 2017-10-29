Trending

Kisseberth claims HPCX day 1

Lindine, Smith round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:58:36
2Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads0:00:09
3Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC0:00:22
4Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad0:00:50
5Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching/0:01:40
6Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEH0:01:57
7Mark Flis (USA) X-Men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles0:02:03
8Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti0:02:06
9Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.0:02:31
10Jordan Snyder (USA) @Bicyclerealtor/ERO Verge Sport0:02:48
11Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team0:03:22
12Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached0:03:44
13Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:04:10
14Trevor Raab (USA)0:04:22
15Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University0:04:23
16Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:04:50
17Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads0:04:55
18Nathaniel Morse (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:04:57
19Tim Willis (USA) JAM / NCC0:05:15
20Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:05:18
21Matthew Bruno (USA) Team Somerset
22Gerald Adasavage (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:19
23John Kniesly (USA) KING KOG / SUN AND AIR0:05:28
24Molly Cameron (USA) PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO0:06:11
25Scott Myers (USA)0:06:22
26Matthew Clements (USA) Rotor Bike Components0:06:42
27Craig Lebair (USA) philadelphia ciclismo
28Michael Margarite (USA) CRCA/The Weather Channel Specia
29Chris Pino (USA) The 5th Floor NYC
30Kyle Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
31Daniel Mullen (USA) The Keystone Boys
32Cesar Gallego (USA)
33Patrick Torpey (USA) CRCA/To Be Determined
DNFMichael Landry (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels
DNFAndrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
DNSMatthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
DNSGreg Schott (USA) Liberty University

Latest on Cyclingnews