Runnels wins HPCX day 1
Barbossa, Williams make the podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Bikes
|0:50:15
|2
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Lily Williams (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:00:55
|5
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:01:08
|6
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:18
|7
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:01:26
|8
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom/Van Dessel
|0:01:29
|9
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:30
|10
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:01:37
|11
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
|0:01:45
|12
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:02:00
|13
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:02:04
|14
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:02:21
|15
|Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX
|0:02:40
|16
|Gabriella Sterne (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing
|0:02:56
|17
|Elisabeth Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling
|0:03:02
|18
|Victoria Barclay (GBr) Stan's Kenda Women
|0:03:03
|19
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:03:21
|20
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing
|0:03:22
|21
|Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:24
|22
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEH
|0:03:49
|23
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaHÄNGER
|0:04:03
|24
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Brown University
|0:04:26
|25
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo
|0:04:38
|26
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:04:44
|27
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA) Mash SF
|0:04:54
|28
|Terra Kier (USA) SquareOne
|0:05:14
|29
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
|0:05:25
|30
|Shane Ferro (USA) Two Seconds Ahead Racing
|0:05:40
|31
|Barb Blakley (USA) CRCA/KruisCX
|0:05:52
|32
|Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew
|0:06:06
|33
|Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:06:46
|34
|Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:09
|35
|Elizabeth White (USA) Bicycle Express
|36
|Riley Gallagher (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
|37
|Tess Cunningham (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
|DNF
|Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
