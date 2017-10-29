Trending

Runnels wins HPCX day 1

Barbossa, Williams make the podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Bikes0:50:15
2Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:00:08
3Lily Williams (USA) Pony Shop CX Team0:00:34
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:00:55
5Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:01:08
6Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:18
7Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:01:26
8Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom/Van Dessel0:01:29
9Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:30
10Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:01:37
11Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing0:01:45
12Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:02:00
13Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:02:04
14Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:02:21
15Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX0:02:40
16Gabriella Sterne (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing0:02:56
17Elisabeth Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling0:03:02
18Victoria Barclay (GBr) Stan's Kenda Women0:03:03
19Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica0:03:21
20Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing0:03:22
21Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:03:24
22Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEH0:03:49
23Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaHÄNGER0:04:03
24Danielle Morshead (USA) Brown University0:04:26
25Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo0:04:38
26Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:04:44
27Chelsea Weidinger (USA) Mash SF0:04:54
28Terra Kier (USA) SquareOne0:05:14
29Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 10:05:25
30Shane Ferro (USA) Two Seconds Ahead Racing0:05:40
31Barb Blakley (USA) CRCA/KruisCX0:05:52
32Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew0:06:06
33Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:06:46
34Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:07:09
35Elizabeth White (USA) Bicycle Express
36Riley Gallagher (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
37Tess Cunningham (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
DNFJulie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket

