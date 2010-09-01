Image 1 of 19 A rider takes a singletrack turn at high speed. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 19 Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) took over the young rider competition (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 19 The bunch crossed the line, broken into small groups after the crash which affected many (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 19 She enjoyed her win, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) celebrates as she wins ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 19 The celebration begins for Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) as she wins ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 19 Winning from the front, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) accelerates towards the finish line ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 19 Still leading from the front, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) leads the break with seven kilometres left to race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 19 Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss), Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) with just fifteen kilometres to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 19 The bunch did not look concerned about the break of three with twenty five kilometres to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 19 Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) bridge across to solo leader, Martine Bras (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 19 Stage winner, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) went away solo before before joined for the final 20 km by Bastianelli and Ensing (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 19 A fast, 'twitchy', day for the bunch on Stage 2 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 19 Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) tries to break away, marked by Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 19 Race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) corners at speed in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 19 Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the blue combativity jersey after her part in the 60km duo-break on Stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 19 Domestic riders, Alie Gercama and Hanneke Mulder (Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 19 Perhaps building on their success yesterday in the break, Batavus' Elise van Hage tries to go off the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 19 A smiling Canadian National team manager, Denise Kelly, gives a final pre-race briefing to her riders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 19 Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) takes an inwards breath whilst she zips up her third jersey on the podium after winning stage 2 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Dutchwoman Martine Bras scored her first victory in her home tour since 2007 and gained the additional honour of donning the race leader's jersey after she won the second stage ahead of Italian Valentina Bastianelli. Riding for the mixed Merida/Gauss team, Bras was part of a three-woman escape group which held off the field in to Leende. Janneke Ensing of the regional Dolmans Landscaping team finished third.

The bunch was led home half a minute later by American Shelley Olds after a crash involving Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany), Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit), Irene van den Broeck (Leontien.nl) and Briton Kate Cullen disrupted the finish.

The morning's leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) dropped to fourth overall behind the top three on today's stage, while Bras took the lead in both the sprint and points classification in addition to the race lead. Bastianelli tops the list of young riders.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 2:36:17 2 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 3 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:00:04 4 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:32 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:34 6 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 9 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 14 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 16 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 17 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 18 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 21 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 22 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:41 23 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 24 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 25 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 26 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 27 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 28 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 29 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 30 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 31 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 32 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 33 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 34 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters 35 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 36 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 37 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 38 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 39 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 40 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 41 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:47 42 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust 43 Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:49 44 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:51 45 Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 46 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:03 47 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 48 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 49 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 50 Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team 51 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 52 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 53 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 54 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 55 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 56 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 57 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 58 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust 59 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 60 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 61 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:34 62 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:01:03 63 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 64 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 65 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 66 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 67 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 68 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 69 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:15 70 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 71 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL 72 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 73 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 74 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 75 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 76 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 77 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 78 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 79 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 80 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 81 Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 82 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 83 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 84 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 85 Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team 86 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 87 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 88 Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team 89 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 90 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 91 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 92 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 93 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:00:34 94 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:15 95 Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor 96 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 97 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust 98 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 99 Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust 0:01:31 100 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 101 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:32 102 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 103 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 104 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 105 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 106 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 107 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 108 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 109 Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 110 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 111 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 112 Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 113 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 114 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force 115 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:02:06 116 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 117 Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 118 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 119 Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 120 Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:16 121 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 122 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:34 123 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:45 124 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:02:46 125 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:31 126 Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:00:34 127 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:08:23 128 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 129 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 130 Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 131 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 132 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 133 Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 134 Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team 135 Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 136 Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 137 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 138 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 139 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 140 Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 141 Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 142 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 143 Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team 144 Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 145 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team 0:12:29 146 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 147 Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 148 Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor 149 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 150 Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 151 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters 152 Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij DNF Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK DNF Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team DNF Dragana Kovacevic (Srb) Rapha / Condor DNF Charlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor DNF Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team DNF Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel DNF Lisanne Ottema (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG DNS Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team DNS Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team DNS Baukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 3 pts 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 2 3 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 3 pts 2 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 2 3 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 25 pts 2 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 20 3 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 16 4 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 14 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 12 6 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 10 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 9 8 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 9 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 7 10 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 6 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 12 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 4 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 14 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 2:36:17 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:34 3 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 4 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 5 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:00:41 8 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 9 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 11 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:51 15 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:03 16 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 17 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 18 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 19 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 20 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 21 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 22 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 23 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 24 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 25 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 26 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 27 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:01:15 28 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL 29 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 30 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 31 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 32 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 33 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 34 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 35 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 36 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 37 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 38 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 39 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 40 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 41 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 42 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 43 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 44 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 45 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 46 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:32 47 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 48 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 49 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 50 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 51 Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 52 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 53 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:02:06 54 Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:16 55 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 56 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:02:46 57 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:31 58 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:08:23 59 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 60 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 61 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 62 Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 63 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 64 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 65 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:12:29 66 Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 67 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mixteam Merida / Gauss 7:50:06 2 Nederland Bloeit 0:00:27 3 Leontien.NL 4 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:34 5 HTC Columbia Women 6 Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:00:51 8 German National Team 0:00:56 9 USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:57 10 Canadian National Team 0:01:03 11 Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:01:07 12 Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:08 13 Noris Cycling UG 0:01:10 14 Team Tubanters 0:01:32 15 Hitec Products UCK 0:01:37 16 MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 17 Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:44 18 People Trust 0:01:50 19 Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:01 20 Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:06 21 Sram-WV Eemland 0:02:12 22 Rabo Lady Force 0:02:13 23 Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:02:30 24 Team Jan van Arckel 0:03:04 25 Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:03:55 26 Wales National Team 0:09:26 27 Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:09:38 28 Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:10:12 29 Rapha / Condor 0:16:46

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 5:23:48 2 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:00:07 3 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:00:13 4 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:40 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:44 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:45 7 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:48 8 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:49 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:50 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 13 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 15 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 17 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 18 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 20 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 22 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 23 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 24 Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 25 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:51 26 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:57 27 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 28 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 29 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 30 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 31 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 32 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 33 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 34 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 35 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 36 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 37 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 38 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 39 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 40 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 41 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 42 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters 43 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 44 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:03 45 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust 46 Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:01:05 47 Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:01:07 48 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 49 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:01:16 50 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:19 51 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 52 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 53 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 54 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 55 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 56 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 57 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 58 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 59 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 60 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust 61 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 62 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 63 Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team 64 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 65 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 66 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 67 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 68 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 69 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 70 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 71 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:01:31 72 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 73 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 74 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 75 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 76 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 77 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 78 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 79 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 80 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 81 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 82 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 83 Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team 84 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 85 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 86 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 87 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust 88 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL 89 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 90 Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 91 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 92 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 93 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:01:47 94 Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust 95 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:48 96 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 97 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 98 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 99 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:02 100 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:02:04 101 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 102 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:02:08 103 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:02:14 104 Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:02:21 105 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:22 106 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:02:31 107 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 108 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 109 Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:32 110 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:03:00 111 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:03:01 112 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:03:02 113 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:03:04 114 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 115 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:03:38 116 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:43 117 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 118 Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:03:51 119 Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:04:29 120 Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:04:34 121 Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team 0:06:01 122 Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor 123 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:07:08 124 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:08:13 125 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 126 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force 127 Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:08:39 128 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 129 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 130 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 131 Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:09:12 132 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 133 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 134 Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:09:22 135 Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team 136 Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:09:55 137 Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 138 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:10:07 139 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:10:10 140 Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:11:23 141 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:11:25 142 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team 0:12:45 143 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:13:11 144 Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:14:09 145 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:15:04 146 Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor 0:17:15 147 Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 148 Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:18:15 149 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:18:16 150 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:19:10 151 Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 152 Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team 0:19:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 30 pts 2 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 29 3 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 26 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 5 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 20 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 19 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 18 8 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 16 9 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 16 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 15 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 12 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 13 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 11 14 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 10 15 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 16 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 17 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 6 18 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 4 19 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 3 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 4 4 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 3 5 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 3 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 1 7 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 5:23:55 2 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:43 3 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 4 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:44 8 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:00:50 9 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 10 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 11 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 13 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:01:00 15 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 0:01:12 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 17 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 18 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 19 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 20 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 21 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 22 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 23 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 24 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 25 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 26 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:01:24 27 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 28 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 29 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 30 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 31 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 32 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 33 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 34 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 35 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 36 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 37 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 38 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL 39 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 40 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 41 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:41 42 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:01:55 43 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:01:57 44 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:02:01 45 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:02:07 46 Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:02:14 47 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:02:24 48 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 49 Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:25 50 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:02:53 51 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:02:55 52 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:02:57 53 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 54 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:03:31 55 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:36 56 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:07:01 57 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:08:06 58 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:08:32 59 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 60 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 61 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:10:03 62 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:11:18 63 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:13:04 64 Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:14:02 65 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:14:57 66 Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:18:08 67 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:19:03