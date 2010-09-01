Bras tops Bastianelli on stage two
Breakaway shifts overall lead
Dutchwoman Martine Bras scored her first victory in her home tour since 2007 and gained the additional honour of donning the race leader's jersey after she won the second stage ahead of Italian Valentina Bastianelli. Riding for the mixed Merida/Gauss team, Bras was part of a three-woman escape group which held off the field in to Leende. Janneke Ensing of the regional Dolmans Landscaping team finished third.
The bunch was led home half a minute later by American Shelley Olds after a crash involving Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany), Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit), Irene van den Broeck (Leontien.nl) and Briton Kate Cullen disrupted the finish.
The morning's leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) dropped to fourth overall behind the top three on today's stage, while Bras took the lead in both the sprint and points classification in addition to the race lead. Bastianelli tops the list of young riders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|2:36:17
|2
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|3
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:00:04
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:34
|6
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|16
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|17
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|18
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|21
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|22
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:41
|23
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|24
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|25
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|26
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|27
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|28
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|29
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|30
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|31
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|33
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|34
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|35
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|36
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|38
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|39
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|40
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|41
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|42
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|43
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|44
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|45
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|46
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:03
|47
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|48
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|49
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|50
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|51
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|52
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|53
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|54
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|55
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|56
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|57
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|58
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|59
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|60
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|61
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:34
|62
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:01:03
|63
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|64
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|65
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|66
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|67
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|68
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|69
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|70
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|71
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|72
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|73
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|74
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|75
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|76
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|77
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|78
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|79
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|80
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|81
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|82
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|83
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|84
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|85
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|86
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|87
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|88
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|89
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|90
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|91
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|92
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|93
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:34
|94
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|95
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
|96
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|97
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|98
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|99
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|0:01:31
|100
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|101
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:32
|102
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|103
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|104
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|105
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|106
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|107
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|108
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|109
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|110
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|111
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|112
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|113
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|114
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|115
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:06
|116
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|117
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|118
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|119
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|120
|Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|121
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|122
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:34
|123
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|124
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:46
|125
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|126
|Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:00:34
|127
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:08:23
|128
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|129
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|130
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|131
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|132
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|133
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|134
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|135
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|136
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|137
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|138
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|139
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|140
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|141
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|142
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|143
|Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
|144
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|145
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:29
|146
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|147
|Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|148
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|149
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|150
|Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|151
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|152
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|DNF
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dragana Kovacevic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|DNF
|Charlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|DNF
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|DNF
|Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|DNF
|Lisanne Ottema (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|DNS
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNS
|Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team
|DNS
|Baukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|3
|pts
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|2
|3
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|3
|pts
|2
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|2
|3
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|25
|pts
|2
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|20
|3
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|16
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|6
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|10
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|6
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|12
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|4
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|14
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|2:36:17
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:34
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|4
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:41
|8
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|9
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|14
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:03
|16
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|17
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|18
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|19
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|20
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|21
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|22
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|24
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|25
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|26
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|27
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:01:15
|28
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|29
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|30
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|31
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|32
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|33
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|34
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|35
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|36
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|37
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|38
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|39
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|40
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|41
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|42
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|43
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|44
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|45
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|46
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|47
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|48
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|49
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|50
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|51
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|52
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|53
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:02:06
|54
|Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|55
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|56
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:46
|57
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|58
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:08:23
|59
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|60
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|61
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|62
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|63
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|64
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|65
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:29
|66
|Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|67
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|7:50:06
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:27
|3
|Leontien.NL
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:34
|5
|HTC Columbia Women
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:51
|8
|German National Team
|0:00:56
|9
|USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Canadian National Team
|0:01:03
|11
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:01:07
|12
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:08
|13
|Noris Cycling UG
|0:01:10
|14
|Team Tubanters
|0:01:32
|15
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:37
|16
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|17
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|18
|People Trust
|0:01:50
|19
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|20
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|21
|Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:12
|22
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:02:13
|23
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:02:30
|24
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:04
|25
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:03:55
|26
|Wales National Team
|0:09:26
|27
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:09:38
|28
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:10:12
|29
|Rapha / Condor
|0:16:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|5:23:48
|2
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:07
|3
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:00:13
|4
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:40
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:44
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:49
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|15
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|17
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|20
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|22
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|24
|Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:51
|26
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:57
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|28
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|29
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|30
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|31
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|32
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|33
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|34
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|35
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|36
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|38
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|39
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|40
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|42
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|43
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|44
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|45
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|46
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|47
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|48
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|49
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:16
|50
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:19
|51
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|52
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|53
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|54
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|55
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|56
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|57
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|58
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|59
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|60
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|61
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|62
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|63
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|64
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|65
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|66
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|67
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|68
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|69
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|70
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|71
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:01:31
|72
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|73
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|74
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|75
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|76
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|77
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|78
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|79
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|80
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|81
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|82
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|83
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|84
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|85
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|86
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|87
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|88
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|89
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|90
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|91
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|92
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|93
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:01:47
|94
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|95
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|96
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|97
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|98
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|99
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|100
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:04
|101
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|102
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:02:08
|103
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:14
|104
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:21
|105
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|106
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:02:31
|107
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|108
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|109
|Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|110
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:03:00
|111
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|112
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:03:02
|113
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:04
|114
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|115
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:38
|116
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|117
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|118
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:51
|119
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:04:29
|120
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:04:34
|121
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:06:01
|122
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
|123
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:07:08
|124
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:08:13
|125
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|126
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|127
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:08:39
|128
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|129
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|130
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|131
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:09:12
|132
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|133
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|134
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:09:22
|135
|Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
|136
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:09:55
|137
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|138
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:10:07
|139
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:10:10
|140
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:11:23
|141
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:11:25
|142
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:45
|143
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:11
|144
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:14:09
|145
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|146
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|0:17:15
|147
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|148
|Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:18:15
|149
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:18:16
|150
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:19:10
|151
|Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|152
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:19:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|30
|pts
|2
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|29
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|26
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|5
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|20
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|16
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|16
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|15
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|15
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|16
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|17
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|6
|18
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|4
|19
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|3
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|3
|5
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|3
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|7
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|5:23:55
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|4
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:44
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:50
|9
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|10
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|13
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|15
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:12
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|17
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|20
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|21
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|22
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|23
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|24
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:01:24
|27
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|28
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|29
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|30
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|31
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|32
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|33
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|34
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|35
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|36
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|37
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|38
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|39
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|40
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|41
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|42
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|43
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:01:57
|44
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:02:01
|45
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:07
|46
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:14
|47
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:02:24
|48
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|49
|Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|50
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:53
|51
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:55
|52
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:02:57
|53
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|54
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:31
|55
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|56
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:07:01
|57
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|58
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|59
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|60
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|61
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:10:03
|62
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:11:18
|63
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:04
|64
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:14:02
|65
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:57
|66
|Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|67
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:19:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|16:13:27
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:27
|3
|Leontien.NL
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:34
|5
|HTC Columbia Women
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:51
|8
|German National Team
|0:00:56
|9
|USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Canadian National Team
|0:01:03
|11
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:01:07
|12
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:08
|13
|Noris Cycling UG
|0:01:10
|14
|Team Tubanters
|0:01:32
|15
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:37
|16
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|17
|People Trust
|0:01:50
|18
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|19
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|20
|Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:12
|21
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:02:13
|22
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:20
|23
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:03:03
|24
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:24
|25
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:07:18
|26
|Wales National Team
|0:09:26
|27
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:10:54
|28
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:11:28
|29
|Rapha / Condor
|0:27:17
