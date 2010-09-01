Trending

Bras tops Bastianelli on stage two

Breakaway shifts overall lead

Image 1 of 19

A rider takes a singletrack turn at high speed.

A rider takes a singletrack turn at high speed.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 19

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) took over the young rider competition

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) took over the young rider competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 19

The bunch crossed the line, broken into small groups after the crash which affected many

The bunch crossed the line, broken into small groups after the crash which affected many
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 19

She enjoyed her win, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) celebrates as she wins ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping)

She enjoyed her win, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) celebrates as she wins ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 19

The celebration begins for Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) as she wins ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping)

The celebration begins for Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) as she wins ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 19

Winning from the front, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) accelerates towards the finish line ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping)

Winning from the front, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) accelerates towards the finish line ahead of Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 19

Still leading from the front, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) leads the break with seven kilometres left to race

Still leading from the front, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) leads the break with seven kilometres left to race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 19

Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss), Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) with just fifteen kilometres to go

Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss), Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) with just fifteen kilometres to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 19

The bunch did not look concerned about the break of three with twenty five kilometres to go

The bunch did not look concerned about the break of three with twenty five kilometres to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 19

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) bridge across to solo leader, Martine Bras

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) bridge across to solo leader, Martine Bras
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 19

Stage winner, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) went away solo before before joined for the final 20 km by Bastianelli and Ensing

Stage winner, Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) went away solo before before joined for the final 20 km by Bastianelli and Ensing
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 19

A fast, 'twitchy', day for the bunch on Stage 2

A fast, 'twitchy', day for the bunch on Stage 2
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 19

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) tries to break away, marked by Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit)

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) tries to break away, marked by Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 19

Race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) corners at speed in the bunch

Race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) corners at speed in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 19

Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the blue combativity jersey after her part in the 60km duo-break on Stage 1

Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the blue combativity jersey after her part in the 60km duo-break on Stage 1
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 19

Domestic riders, Alie Gercama and Hanneke Mulder (Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG) in the bunch

Domestic riders, Alie Gercama and Hanneke Mulder (Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 19

Perhaps building on their success yesterday in the break, Batavus' Elise van Hage tries to go off the front of the bunch

Perhaps building on their success yesterday in the break, Batavus' Elise van Hage tries to go off the front of the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 19

A smiling Canadian National team manager, Denise Kelly, gives a final pre-race briefing to her riders

A smiling Canadian National team manager, Denise Kelly, gives a final pre-race briefing to her riders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 19

Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) takes an inwards breath whilst she zips up her third jersey on the podium after winning stage 2

Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) takes an inwards breath whilst she zips up her third jersey on the podium after winning stage 2
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Dutchwoman Martine Bras scored her first victory in her home tour since 2007 and gained the additional honour of donning the race leader's jersey after she won the second stage ahead of Italian Valentina Bastianelli. Riding for the mixed Merida/Gauss team, Bras was part of a three-woman escape group which held off the field in to Leende. Janneke Ensing of the regional Dolmans Landscaping team finished third.

The bunch was led home half a minute later by American Shelley Olds after a crash involving Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany), Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit), Irene van den Broeck (Leontien.nl) and Briton Kate Cullen disrupted the finish.

The morning's leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) dropped to fourth overall behind the top three on today's stage, while Bras took the lead in both the sprint and points classification in addition to the race lead. Bastianelli tops the list of young riders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss2:36:17
2Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
3Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:00:04
4Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:32
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:34
6Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
8Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
9Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
10Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
14Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
16Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
17Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
18Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
21Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
22Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:00:41
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
24Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
25Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
26Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
27Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
28Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
29Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
30Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
31Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
32Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
33Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
34Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
35Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
36Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
37Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
38Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
39Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
40Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
41Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:47
42Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
43Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:49
44Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:51
45Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
46Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:01:03
47Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
48Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
49Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
50Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
51Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
52Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
53Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
54Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
55Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
56Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
57Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
58Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
59Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
60Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
61Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:34
62Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:01:03
63Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
64Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
65Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
66Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
67Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
68Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
69Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:15
70Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
71Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
72Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
73Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
74Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
75Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
76Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
77Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
78Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
79Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
80Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
81Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
82Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
83Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
84Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
85Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
86Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
87Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
88Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
89Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
90Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
91Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
92Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
93Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:34
94Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:15
95Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
96Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
97Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
98Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
99Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust0:01:31
100Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
101Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:01:32
102Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
103Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
104Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
105Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
106Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
107Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
108Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
109Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
110Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
111Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
112Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
113Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
114Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
115Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:06
116Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
117Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
118Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
119Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
120Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:16
121Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
122Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:00:34
123Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:45
124Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:46
125Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:31
126Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:00:34
127Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:08:23
128Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
129Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
130Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
131Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
132Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
133Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
134Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
135Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
136Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
137Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
138Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
139Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
140Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
141Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
142Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
143Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
144Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
145Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:29
146Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
147Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
148Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
149Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
150Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
151Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
152Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
DNFNathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
DNFSinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
DNFDragana Kovacevic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
DNFCharlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
DNFMyfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
DNFDyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
DNFLisanne Ottema (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
DNSVeronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
DNSFranziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team
DNSBaukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss3pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam2
3Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss3pts
2Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi2
3Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss25pts
2Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi20
3Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam16
4Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team14
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women12
6Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK10
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team9
8Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
9Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team7
10Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team6
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
12Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women4
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3
14Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi2:36:17
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:34
3Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
4Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
5Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:41
8Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
9Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
11Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
12Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
14Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:51
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:01:03
16Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
17Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
18Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
19Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
20Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
21Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
22Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
23Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
24Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
25Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
26Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
27Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:01:15
28Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
29Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
30Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
31Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
32Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
33Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
34Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
35Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
36Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
37Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
38Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
39Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
40Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
41Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
42Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
43Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
44Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
45Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
46Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:01:32
47Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
48Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
49Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
50Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
51Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
52Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
53Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:02:06
54Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:16
55Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
56Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:46
57Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:31
58Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:08:23
59Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
60Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
61Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
62Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
63Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
64Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
65Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:12:29
66Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
67Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mixteam Merida / Gauss7:50:06
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:27
3Leontien.NL
4Cervelo Test Team0:00:34
5HTC Columbia Women
6Redsun Cycling Team0:00:41
7Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:51
8German National Team0:00:56
9USA Women Cycling Team0:00:57
10Canadian National Team0:01:03
11Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:01:07
12Lotto Ladies Team0:01:08
13Noris Cycling UG0:01:10
14Team Tubanters0:01:32
15Hitec Products UCK0:01:37
16MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
17Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:44
18People Trust0:01:50
19Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:02:01
20Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:06
21Sram-WV Eemland0:02:12
22Rabo Lady Force0:02:13
23Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:02:30
24Team Jan van Arckel0:03:04
25Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:03:55
26Wales National Team0:09:26
27Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:09:38
28Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:10:12
29Rapha / Condor0:16:46

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss5:23:48
2Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:07
3Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:00:13
4Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:40
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:44
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:45
7Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:48
8Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:49
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:50
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
15Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
17Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
20Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
21Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
22Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
24Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
25Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:51
26Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:57
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
28Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
29Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
30Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
31Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
32Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
33Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
34Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
35Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
36Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
37Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
38Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
39Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
40Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
41Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
42Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
43Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
44Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:03
45Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
46Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:01:05
47Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:01:07
48Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
49Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:01:16
50Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:01:19
51Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
52Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
53Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
54Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
55Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
56Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
57Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
58Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
59Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
60Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
61Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
62Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
63Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
64Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
65Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
66Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
67Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
68Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
69Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
70Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
71Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:01:31
72Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
73Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
74Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
75Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
76Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
77Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
78Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
79Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
80Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
81Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
82Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
83Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
84Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
85Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
86Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
87Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
88Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
89Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
90Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
91Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
92Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
93Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:01:47
94Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
95Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:48
96Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
97Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
98Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
99Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:02
100Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:04
101Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
102Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:02:08
103Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:14
104Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:21
105Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:22
106Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:02:31
107Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
108Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
109Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:32
110Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:03:00
111Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:01
112Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:03:02
113Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:03:04
114Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
115Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:03:38
116Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:43
117Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
118Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:03:51
119Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:04:29
120Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:04:34
121Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team0:06:01
122Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
123Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:07:08
124Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:08:13
125Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
126Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
127Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:08:39
128Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
129Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
130Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
131Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:12
132Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
133Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
134Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:09:22
135Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
136Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:09:55
137Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
138Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:10:07
139Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:10:10
140Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:11:23
141Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:11:25
142Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:45
143Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:13:11
144Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:14:09
145Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:15:04
146Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor0:17:15
147Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
148Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:18:15
149Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:18:16
150Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:19:10
151Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
152Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team0:19:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss30pts
2Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women29
3Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team26
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit22
5Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi20
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team19
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team18
8Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam16
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team16
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss15
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women12
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit12
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK11
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team10
15Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
16Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
17Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL6
18Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team4
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6
3Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team4
4Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi3
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam3
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team1
7Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi5:23:55
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:43
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
4Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:44
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:50
9Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
10Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
11Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
13Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
14Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:01:00
15Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:01:12
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
17Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
18Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
19Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
20Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
21Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
22Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
23Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
24Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
25Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
26Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:01:24
27Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
28Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
29Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
30Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
31Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
32Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
33Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
34Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
35Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
36Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
37Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
38Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
39Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
40Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
41Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:41
42Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:01:55
43Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:01:57
44Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:02:01
45Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:07
46Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:14
47Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:02:24
48Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
49Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:25
50Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:53
51Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:55
52Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:02:57
53Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
54Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:03:31
55Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:36
56Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:07:01
57Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:08:06
58Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:08:32
59Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
60Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
61Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:10:03
62Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:11:18
63Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:13:04
64Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:14:02
65Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:14:57
66Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:18:08
67Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:19:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mixteam Merida / Gauss16:13:27
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:27
3Leontien.NL
4Cervelo Test Team0:00:34
5HTC Columbia Women
6Redsun Cycling Team0:00:41
7Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:51
8German National Team0:00:56
9USA Women Cycling Team0:00:57
10Canadian National Team0:01:03
11Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:01:07
12Lotto Ladies Team0:01:08
13Noris Cycling UG0:01:10
14Team Tubanters0:01:32
15Hitec Products UCK0:01:37
16Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:44
17People Trust0:01:50
18Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:02:01
19Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:06
20Sram-WV Eemland0:02:12
21Rabo Lady Force0:02:13
22MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:20
23Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:03:03
24Team Jan van Arckel0:04:24
25Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:07:18
26Wales National Team0:09:26
27Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:10:54
28Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:11:28
29Rapha / Condor0:27:17

