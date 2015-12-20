Trending

Driscoll triumphs at Highlander Cup

Lindine and Durrin round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA)1:04:42
2Justin Lindine (USA)0:00:35
3Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:01:11
4Troy Wells (USA)0:01:42
5Payson Mcelveen (USA)0:02:01
6Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:02:12
7John Purvis (USA)0:02:15
8Cody Kaiser (USA)0:02:45
9Jacob Lasley (USA)0:02:54
10Paul Bonds (USA)0:04:26
11Lance Haidet (USA)0:05:13
12Colin Strickland (USA)0:05:39
13Rob Sandusky (USA)0:05:48
14Tyler Cloutier (USA)
15Zach Mcdonald (USA)
16Dylan Postier (USA)
17Adam St. Germain (USA)
18Andrew Beres (USA)
19Clayton Otto (USA)
20Mat Stephens (USA)
21Steven Williams (USA)
22Scott Minard (USA)
23Katriel Statman (USA)
24Gerald Drummond (USA)
25Timothy Cook (USA)

