Nauman wins Highlander Cross Cup

Cumming and Runnels second and third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:50:55
2Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing0:00:26
3Samantha Runnels (USA) ATC Racing0:00:45
4Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Dallas Bike Works0:01:06
5Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:01:32
6Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:02:10
7Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement0:02:49
8Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:03:02
9Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC0:03:15
10Hannah Finchamp (USA) LUNA PRO TEAM0:03:44
11Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf0:04:13
12Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio0:04:17
13Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX0:04:40
14Jessica Smith (USA) Team Hypnotic/Cadence Cyclery0:06:20
15Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
16Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Norway
17Penny Borden (USA)
18Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Bike Lane/ProGold Lubricants/WC

