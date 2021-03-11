Healthy Ageing Tour: Ellen van Dijk wins time trial

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) won the stage 2 time trial in blustery conditions at the Healthy Ageing Tour on Thursday. The Dutch specialist won the 14.4km time trial with a time of 20:53, beating nearest rivals Amy Pieters (SD Worx) by 26 seconds and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) by 30 seconds.

Van Dijk now leads the overall classification heading into the third and final stage 3 on Friday.

The organisers of the Healthy Ageing Tour announced that the stage 2 time trial had been delayed due to expected extreme weather in the area of Lauwersoog.

The women’s field raced a flat 14.4km individual time trial that started and finished in Lauwersoog, which was originally scheduled to start at 11:00 CET but has been delayed by five hours, with the new start scheduled for 16:00 CET.

The organisation confirmed in advance of the race that they used the Extreme Weather Protocol in the delay of stage 2, with the priority given to riders’ health and safety. In addition, they asked athletes to bring their road bikes, along with time trial bikes, to the start area, just in case the winds were too strong.

Van Dijk set off at 16:46 CET and set a benchmark fastest time of 20:53 in the 14.4km event, reportedly racing while winds were at their strongest at 54kph.

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) came closest to Van Dijk’s time but was 39 seconds slower. Although she was on par with Van Dijk on the way out, she lost most of her time on the way back to the finish line in Lauwersoog.

Teuntje Beekhuis (Jumbo-Visma) and Hannah Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM) were also among the fastest but even they were over a minute behind Van Dijk.

Among the final group of riders off the starting ramp, Pieters crossed the line just 26 seconds slower than Van Dijk for second place, Brennauer finished 30 seconds back and Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar) slotted in for fourth place at 36 seconds back.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:53 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:26 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:00:36 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:39 6 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:00:43 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:51 8 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:02 9 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 10 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:01:05