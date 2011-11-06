Trending

Back-to-back wins for Dillman

Godby second again, Gorry third

Full Results
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:43:28
2Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:00:18
3Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:01:24
4Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:01:56
5Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:02:37
6Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:58
7Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Team Geargrinder0:03:19
8Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team0:04:25
9John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team0:04:42
10Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:04:55
11Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling-ProAir HFA0:05:03
12Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:05:42
13Zack Gould (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:07:07
14Nolan McQueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team-1lap
DNFSam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
DNSRudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems
DNSSamuel Dobrozsi (USA) QCW Lionhearts

