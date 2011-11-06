Back-to-back wins for Dillman
Godby second again, Gorry third
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:43:28
|2
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:01:24
|4
|Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:01:56
|5
|Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:02:37
|6
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:58
|7
|Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Team Geargrinder
|0:03:19
|8
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|9
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|10
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:04:55
|11
|Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling-ProAir HFA
|0:05:03
|12
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:05:42
|13
|Zack Gould (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:07:07
|14
|Nolan McQueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team
|-1lap
|DNF
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNS
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems
|DNS
|Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) QCW Lionhearts
