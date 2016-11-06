Hermans wins U23 Superprestige in Ruddervoorde
Iserbyt second, Nieuwebhuis third
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:51:20
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cyclin
|0:00:15
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Contine
|0:01:24
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:51
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|8
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:20
|9
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Contine
|0:02:29
|10
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:37
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cyclin
|12
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|13
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:03:02
|14
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:03:13
|15
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) Acbazancourtreims
|0:03:19
|16
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. - Indulek -
|0:03:39
|17
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) Acbazancourtreims
|0:03:43
|18
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:03:53
|19
|Niels Derveaux (Bel)
|0:03:54
|20
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:03:57
|21
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Team Imming
|0:03:59
|22
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:04:12
|23
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Wielervereniging Nieuwe Hoop T
|0:04:30
|24
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:04:32
|25
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Clu
|0:04:35
|26
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Twc Het Snelle Wiel
|0:04:36
|27
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|0:04:47
|28
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:04:54
|29
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:05:02
|30
|Erik Boer (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|0:05:08
|31
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:05:10
|32
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned) Mtb Baarlo
|33
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:05:47
|34
|Perry Van Den Bos (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|0:05:58
|35
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:06:45
|36
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:07:20
|37
|Simon Hoste (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|38
|Liam Helsocht (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|39
|Mathias Declerck (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|40
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|41
|Martin Mijnten (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|42
|Niels Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cycling Team Oostkust
|43
|Yari Crollet (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team
|44
|Stef Serré (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D
|DNF
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Eseg Douai
|DNF
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Vl Technics - Experza - Abutri
|DNF
|Gert Smets (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|DNF
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|DNF
|Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy