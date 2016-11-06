Trending

Hermans wins U23 Superprestige in Ruddervoorde

Iserbyt second, Nieuwebhuis third

European champion Quinten Hermans (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:51:20
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cyclin0:00:15
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:01
4Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Contine0:01:24
5Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:37
6Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:51
7Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:06
8Jens Dekker (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:02:20
9Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Contine0:02:29
10Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:37
11Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cyclin
12Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:45
13Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham0:03:02
14Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:03:13
15Lucas Dubau (Fra) Acbazancourtreims0:03:19
16Jenko Bonne (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. - Indulek -0:03:39
17Joshua Dubau (Fra) Acbazancourtreims0:03:43
18Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:03:53
19Niels Derveaux (Bel)0:03:54
20Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:03:57
21Richard Jansen (Ned) Team Imming0:03:59
22Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:04:12
23Wesley Floren (Ned) Wielervereniging Nieuwe Hoop T0:04:30
24Jarno Liessens (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:04:32
25Senne De Meyer (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Clu0:04:35
26Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Twc Het Snelle Wiel0:04:36
27Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C0:04:47
28Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:04:54
29Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:05:02
30Erik Boer (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C0:05:08
31Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:05:10
32Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned) Mtb Baarlo
33Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:05:47
34Perry Van Den Bos (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit0:05:58
35Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:06:45
36Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:07:20
37Simon Hoste (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
38Liam Helsocht (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
39Mathias Declerck (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
40Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
41Martin Mijnten (Ned) W.V. Eemland
42Niels Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cycling Team Oostkust
43Yari Crollet (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team
44Stef Serré (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D
DNFSimon Jaecques (Bel) Eseg Douai
DNFJens Teirlinck (Bel) Vl Technics - Experza - Abutri
DNFGert Smets (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
DNFThomas Van De Velde (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
DNFBrecht Vandenheede (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb

