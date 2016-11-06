Vandebosch wins junior race in Ruddervoorde
Camps second, Vandeputte third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:36:50
|2
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:00:39
|3
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:54
|4
|Ben Turner (GBr) Hmt With Jlt Condor
|0:01:02
|5
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Vzw Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin
|0:01:05
|6
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Vzw Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin
|0:01:16
|7
|Arno Debeir (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:01:23
|8
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Acrog - Balen Bc
|9
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:01:33
|10
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:01:34
|11
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:01:41
|12
|Bart Artz (Ned) Twc Het Snelle Wiel
|0:01:43
|13
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Vzw Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin
|0:01:46
|14
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:02:09
|15
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) Wv Schijndel
|16
|Nicolas Guillemin (Fra) Fra
|0:02:16
|17
|Maxim Dewulf (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:02:29
|18
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z
|0:02:49
|19
|Jens Clynhens (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:02:55
|20
|Niels Vandermeulen (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra
|0:02:56
|21
|Andres Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
|0:02:58
|22
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|23
|Kyro Geurts (Ned) Licht Verzet
|24
|Jarno Jordens (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:03:02
|25
|Harry Yates (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt
|0:03:03
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned) Ar En Tc_V De Adelaar
|0:03:15
|27
|Sander De Vet (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z
|0:03:23
|28
|Ward Deschepper (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|0:04:03
|29
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Owc Oldenzaal
|30
|Louis Decoster (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|0:04:14
|31
|Lars Van Den Berghen (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|0:04:17
|32
|Carlo Van Den Berg (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team
|0:04:30
|33
|Bavo Houssin (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:04:34
|34
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Kness
|0:04:36
|35
|Léo Ananie (Fra) Es Arques
|0:05:39
|36
|Maxime Cockx (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D
|0:05:54
|37
|Arne Santy (Bel) Ct Spider King-Efc-Etixx
|38
|Harry Lewis (GBr) Gbr
|0:06:55
|39
|Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher Offroad Tea
|0:07:19
|40
|Jordan Nolin (Fra) Cc Cambrai
|0:07:25
|41
|Sietse Slabbinck (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|0:08:01
|42
|James Swadling (GBr) Nothingham Clarion Cc
|43
|Jens Dekien (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
|DNF
|Joren Thys (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|DNF
|Grégory Careme (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie
|DNF
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
