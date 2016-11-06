Trending

Vandebosch wins junior race in Ruddervoorde

Camps second, Vandeputte third

Toon Vandebosch (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:36:50
2Jelle Camps (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:00:39
3Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:00:54
4Ben Turner (GBr) Hmt With Jlt Condor0:01:02
5Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Vzw Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin0:01:05
6Andreas Goeman (Bel) Vzw Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin0:01:16
7Arno Debeir (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:23
8Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Acrog - Balen Bc
9Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:01:33
10Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:34
11Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:41
12Bart Artz (Ned) Twc Het Snelle Wiel0:01:43
13Arne Vrachten (Bel) Vzw Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin0:01:46
14Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:02:09
15Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) Wv Schijndel
16Nicolas Guillemin (Fra) Fra0:02:16
17Maxim Dewulf (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:02:29
18Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z0:02:49
19Jens Clynhens (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:02:55
20Niels Vandermeulen (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra0:02:56
21Andres Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb0:02:58
22Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
23Kyro Geurts (Ned) Licht Verzet
24Jarno Jordens (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:03:02
25Harry Yates (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt0:03:03
26Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned) Ar En Tc_V De Adelaar0:03:15
27Sander De Vet (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z0:03:23
28Ward Deschepper (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C0:04:03
29Lars Loohuis (Ned) Owc Oldenzaal
30Louis Decoster (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C0:04:14
31Lars Van Den Berghen (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit0:04:17
32Carlo Van Den Berg (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team0:04:30
33Bavo Houssin (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:04:34
34Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Kness0:04:36
35Léo Ananie (Fra) Es Arques0:05:39
36Maxime Cockx (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D0:05:54
37Arne Santy (Bel) Ct Spider King-Efc-Etixx
38Harry Lewis (GBr) Gbr0:06:55
39Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher Offroad Tea0:07:19
40Jordan Nolin (Fra) Cc Cambrai0:07:25
41Sietse Slabbinck (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare0:08:01
42James Swadling (GBr) Nothingham Clarion Cc
43Jens Dekien (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
DNFJoren Thys (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
DNFGrégory Careme (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie
DNFLoeka Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb

