Vandebosch wins Spa-Francorchamps Superprestige

Debeir, Kopecky round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:41:22
2Arno Debeir (Bel)0:00:06
3Tomas Kopecky (Cze)0:00:10
4Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:00:13
5Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:00:31
6Timo Kielich (Bel)0:00:35
7Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:00:37
8Jelle Camps (Bel)0:01:06
9Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:01:24
10Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:02:09
11Joren Thys (Bel)0:02:33
12Dolf Pemen (Bel)0:02:52
13Sander De Vet (Bel)0:03:14
14Jens Clynhens (Bel)0:03:18
15Bart Artz (Ned)0:03:19
16Antoine Raugel (Fra)0:04:00
17Jon Polledo Arriola (Spa)0:04:11
18Clément Horny (Bel)0:04:13
19Koen van Helvoirt (Ned)0:04:28
20Carlo van den Berg (Ned)0:04:30
21Maxim Van Gils (Bel)0:05:25
22Kyro Geurts (Ned)0:05:45
23Jon Calvo Salgueiro (Spa)0:05:58
24Tom Dussek (GBr)0:06:00
25Aketza Arana Carrera (Spa)
26Leander Verheyde (Bel)

