Hermans wins Superprestige Diegem espoirs
Nieuwenhuis, Iserbyt complete podium
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:52:45
|2
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:03
|4
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:12
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:25
|6
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Ginestar-Delikia-Ridley
|0:00:28
|7
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:43
|8
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:50
|9
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:03
|10
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate
|0:01:10
|11
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:01:28
|12
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:40
|13
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) Team Peltrax - CSD
|0:01:41
|14
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:01:52
|15
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:02
|16
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:10
|17
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:02:17
|18
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tartel
|0:02:29
|19
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
|0:02:31
|20
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:02:35
|21
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:40
|22
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:02:45
|23
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:02:52
|24
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:53
|25
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Us Metro Transports
|0:02:57
|26
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Wv Schijndel
|0:03:00
|27
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:03:03
|28
|Cooper Willsey (USA) USA National Team
|29
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:03:10
|30
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:03:12
|31
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Team Crelan - Aa Drink
|0:03:21
|32
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:03:29
|33
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:03:38
|34
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|0:03:42
|35
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|0:03:45
|36
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Wielervereniging Nieuwe Hoop T
|0:03:59
|37
|Niels Derveaux (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling
|0:04:05
|38
|Han Devos (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden
|0:04:11
|39
|Gert Smets (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:04:43
|40
|Eric Brunner (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:11
|41
|David Eriksson (Swe) Göteborgs Cykelklubb
|0:05:26
|42
|Bryan Bouwmans (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:05:45
|43
|Henrik Jansson (Swe) Team Nlitz Merida
|0:06:01
|44
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:06:12
|45
|Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing
|0:08:44
|46
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme
|47
|Maxime Van Wynsberghe (Bel) Super Bikers Ecole Vtt
|48
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Yowamushi Pedal Cycling Team
|49
|William Lewis (GBr) High Peak Cycles Race Team
|50
|Tom Denayer (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mtb Team
|51
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code Arden'Beef
|52
|Louis Jamin (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mtb Team
|53
|Lucas Vaz (Fra) ECV Boulzicourt
|54
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned) Wv Breda
|55
|Yoshi Verspecht (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
|DNF
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|DNF
|Liam Helsocht (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|DNF
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|DNF
|Erik Boer (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
