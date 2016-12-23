Trending

Hermans wins Superprestige Diegem espoirs

Nieuwenhuis, Iserbyt complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:52:45
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:02
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:03
4Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:12
5Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:25
6Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Ginestar-Delikia-Ridley0:00:28
7Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:43
8Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:50
9Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:03
10Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:01:10
11Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham0:01:28
12Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:40
13Joshua Dubau (Fra) Team Peltrax - CSD0:01:41
14Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:01:52
15Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:02
16Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:10
17Jarne Driesen (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT0:02:17
18Jonas Degroote (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tartel0:02:29
19Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru0:02:31
20Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:02:35
21Jens Dekker (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:02:40
22Victor Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:02:45
23Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:02:52
24Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon0:02:53
25Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Us Metro Transports0:02:57
26Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Wv Schijndel0:03:00
27Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:03:03
28Cooper Willsey (USA) USA National Team
29Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:03:10
30Jarno Liessens (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:03:12
31Johan Jacobs (Swi) Team Crelan - Aa Drink0:03:21
32Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT0:03:29
33Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC0:03:38
34Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef0:03:42
35Koen Van Dijke (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel0:03:45
36Wesley Floren (Ned) Wielervereniging Nieuwe Hoop T0:03:59
37Niels Derveaux (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling0:04:05
38Han Devos (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden0:04:11
39Gert Smets (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:04:43
40Eric Brunner (USA) USA National Team0:05:11
41David Eriksson (Swe) Göteborgs Cykelklubb0:05:26
42Bryan Bouwmans (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:05:45
43Henrik Jansson (Swe) Team Nlitz Merida0:06:01
44Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:06:12
45Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing0:08:44
46Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme
47Maxime Van Wynsberghe (Bel) Super Bikers Ecole Vtt
48Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Yowamushi Pedal Cycling Team
49William Lewis (GBr) High Peak Cycles Race Team
50Tom Denayer (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mtb Team
51Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code Arden'Beef
52Louis Jamin (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mtb Team
53Lucas Vaz (Fra) ECV Boulzicourt
54Marvin Runhaar (Ned) Wv Breda
55Yoshi Verspecht (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
DNFDorian De Maeght (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
DNFLiam Helsocht (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
DNFGianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
DNFErik Boer (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C

