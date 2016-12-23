Trending

Camps claims Superprestige Diegem juniors

Vandenbosch, Arensman round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Camps (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:38:27
2Toon Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:00:09
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher / Jvr De Ba0:00:14
4Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Acrog - Balen Bc0:00:33
5Andreas Goeman (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin0:00:42
6Niels Vandeputte (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:00:56
7Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Lares-Doltcini CT0:01:00
8Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme0:01:06
9Kyle Agterberg (Ned) G.W.C. De Adelaar0:01:10
10Loris Rouiller (Swi) IKO Enertherm Beobank0:01:17
11Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:01:24
12Andres Verdonck (Bel) VZW Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb0:01:28
13Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit0:01:33
14Lane Maher (USA) USA National Team0:01:35
15Arne Vrachten (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin0:01:42
16Denzel Stephenson (USA) Usa National Team0:01:46
17Sander De Vet (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken(Kon.) V.Z0:01:50
18Clément Horny (Bel) Super Bikers Ecole Vtt0:01:54
19Lloyd Sprangers (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT0:01:59
20Julian Siemons (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:02:01
21Joren Thys (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:02:05
22Daniel Tulett (GBr) Specialized Racing0:02:10
23Jens Clynhens (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:02:17
24Sander Lemmens (Bel) Lensworld Cycling Team0:02:18
25Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) Zzp'R-Orange Babies Cycling Te0:02:21
26Bart Artz (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel0:02:31
27Caleb Swartz (USA) USA National Team0:02:33
28Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
29Witse Van Rillaer (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:02:45
30Brody Sanderson (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme0:02:52
31Kyro Geurts (Ned) Licht Verzet0:02:57
32Jarne De Meyer (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:03:02
33Luca Vreeswijk (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher0:03:13
34Jarno Bellens (Bel) PMC Cycling - Zolder0:03:22
35Brent Braes (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C0:03:33
36Antonin Clay (Fra) Parisis Athletic Club 950:03:38
37Jarno Jordens (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:03:44
38Lars Van Den Berghen (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit0:03:46
39Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel0:04:06
40Antoine Brel (Fra) Vcroubaix0:04:07
41Grégory Careme (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie0:04:24
42Loeka Verdonck (Bel) VZW Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb0:04:32
43Maarten Clauwaert (Bel) Vd Hauwe CT - Gentse Vs0:04:35
44Theo Hoez (Fra) Cc Cambrai0:04:53
45Bavo Houssin (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:04:54
46Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT0:05:09
47Gill Sempels (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:05:11
48Jarmo Visser (Ned) Zrtc Theo Middelkamp0:05:30
49Ross Ellwood (USA) Usa National Team0:05:45
50Harry Lewis (GBr) Individual0:05:53
51Maxim Cockx (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:06:07
52Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. Vc 'T Meetjesland - Kness
53Tommaso Dalla Valle (Ita) Ktm Alchemist Selle Smp Dama0:06:41
54Junior Haspeslagh (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:07:05
55Yoran Arnoets (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:07:17
56Jordan Nolin (Fra) Cc Cambrai
DNFArno Debeir (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT

