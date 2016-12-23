Camps claims Superprestige Diegem juniors
Vandenbosch, Arensman round out podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:38:27
|2
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:09
|3
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher / Jvr De Ba
|0:00:14
|4
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:00:33
|5
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin
|0:00:42
|6
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:56
|7
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:01:00
|8
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme
|0:01:06
|9
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned) G.W.C. De Adelaar
|0:01:10
|10
|Loris Rouiller (Swi) IKO Enertherm Beobank
|0:01:17
|11
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:01:24
|12
|Andres Verdonck (Bel) VZW Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
|0:01:28
|13
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|0:01:33
|14
|Lane Maher (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:35
|15
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cyclin
|0:01:42
|16
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Usa National Team
|0:01:46
|17
|Sander De Vet (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken(Kon.) V.Z
|0:01:50
|18
|Clément Horny (Bel) Super Bikers Ecole Vtt
|0:01:54
|19
|Lloyd Sprangers (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:01:59
|20
|Julian Siemons (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:02:01
|21
|Joren Thys (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:02:05
|22
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Specialized Racing
|0:02:10
|23
|Jens Clynhens (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:02:17
|24
|Sander Lemmens (Bel) Lensworld Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|25
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) Zzp'R-Orange Babies Cycling Te
|0:02:21
|26
|Bart Artz (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|0:02:31
|27
|Caleb Swartz (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:33
|28
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|29
|Witse Van Rillaer (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:02:45
|30
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme
|0:02:52
|31
|Kyro Geurts (Ned) Licht Verzet
|0:02:57
|32
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:03:02
|33
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
|0:03:13
|34
|Jarno Bellens (Bel) PMC Cycling - Zolder
|0:03:22
|35
|Brent Braes (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|0:03:33
|36
|Antonin Clay (Fra) Parisis Athletic Club 95
|0:03:38
|37
|Jarno Jordens (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:03:44
|38
|Lars Van Den Berghen (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|0:03:46
|39
|Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|0:04:06
|40
|Antoine Brel (Fra) Vcroubaix
|0:04:07
|41
|Grégory Careme (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie
|0:04:24
|42
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel) VZW Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
|0:04:32
|43
|Maarten Clauwaert (Bel) Vd Hauwe CT - Gentse Vs
|0:04:35
|44
|Theo Hoez (Fra) Cc Cambrai
|0:04:53
|45
|Bavo Houssin (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:04:54
|46
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:05:09
|47
|Gill Sempels (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:05:11
|48
|Jarmo Visser (Ned) Zrtc Theo Middelkamp
|0:05:30
|49
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Usa National Team
|0:05:45
|50
|Harry Lewis (GBr) Individual
|0:05:53
|51
|Maxim Cockx (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:06:07
|52
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. Vc 'T Meetjesland - Kness
|53
|Tommaso Dalla Valle (Ita) Ktm Alchemist Selle Smp Dama
|0:06:41
|54
|Junior Haspeslagh (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:07:05
|55
|Yoran Arnoets (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:07:17
|56
|Jordan Nolin (Fra) Cc Cambrai
|DNF
|Arno Debeir (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy