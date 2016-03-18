Trending

Baska wins Handzame Classic

Tinkoff rider beats Groenewegen in sprint

Image 1 of 18

Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Kris Boeckmans returns to racing at the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Kris Boeckmans returns to racing at the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Kris Boeckmans returns to racing at the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Erik Baska (Tinkoff) came from a long way back to beat Dylan Groenewegen in a bunch sprint at the Handzame Classic. Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) found himself blocked in but did enough to take third place. 

"I have to say a big thank you to my team and my sports directors for my chance for letting me be a leader for this race, and to my teammates for such an amazing job," a delighted Baska said after race. "My teammates brought me to 500 metres before the finish in about 10th position. I was behind some Etixx riders so I had a really good position for the sprint and I had really good legs." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:40:12
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
6Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Timothy Dupont Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
8Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
11Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
13Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
17Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
19Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
20Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
21Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
22Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
24Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
25Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
26Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
27Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
28Edvin Wilsson (Swe) Team Joker
29Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
31Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
32Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
33Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
34David Montgomery (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
35Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
36Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
37Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
38Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
41Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
42Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
43Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Jordan Stannus (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
45Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
46Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
47Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
49Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
50Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
53Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
54Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
55Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
57Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
60Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
62Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
65Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
66Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
67Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
68Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
69Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
71Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Veranclassic-Ago
72Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
73Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
74Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
75Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
76Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Connor McConvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
78Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
79Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
80Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
81Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
82Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
84Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
86Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
87Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
88Ole FORFANG (Nor) Team Joker
89Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
93Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
96Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
97Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
98Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
99Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
100Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
101Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
102Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
103Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
104Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
106Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
107Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
111Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
114Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
115Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
116Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:00:29
118Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
119Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
120Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
122Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
123Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
124Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
125Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
126Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
128Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
129Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
131Jelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
132Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:38
133Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
134Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
135Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
136Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
137James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:42
138Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
139Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
140Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
141Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
142Ruben Geerinckx (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
143Joren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
144Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
145Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
146Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:53
147Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS
148Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
149Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
150Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
151Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
152Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
153Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
154Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
155Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
156Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
157Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
158Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
159Samuel Harrison (GBr) Team WIGGINS
160Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
161Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
162Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
163Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
164Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:02
165Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
166Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:32
167Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:47
168Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:14
169Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:20
170Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
171Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
172Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:05
173Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
174Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:03:45
175Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFXabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFLucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
DNFScott Davies (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFDaniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFGlenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon

