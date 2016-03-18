Baska wins Handzame Classic
Tinkoff rider beats Groenewegen in sprint
Erik Baska (Tinkoff) came from a long way back to beat Dylan Groenewegen in a bunch sprint at the Handzame Classic. Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) found himself blocked in but did enough to take third place.
"I have to say a big thank you to my team and my sports directors for my chance for letting me be a leader for this race, and to my teammates for such an amazing job," a delighted Baska said after race. "My teammates brought me to 500 metres before the finish in about 10th position. I was behind some Etixx riders so I had a really good position for the sprint and I had really good legs."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:40:12
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Timothy Dupont Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|8
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|13
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|19
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|20
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|22
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|24
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|25
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|26
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|27
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|28
|Edvin Wilsson (Swe) Team Joker
|29
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|32
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|33
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|34
|David Montgomery (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|35
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|36
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|37
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|38
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|41
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|42
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|43
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Jordan Stannus (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|45
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|46
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|47
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|48
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|49
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|50
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|53
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|54
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|55
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|57
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|62
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|65
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|67
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|69
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|71
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Veranclassic-Ago
|72
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|73
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|74
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|75
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|76
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Connor McConvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|78
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|79
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|80
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|81
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|82
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|84
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|86
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|87
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|88
|Ole FORFANG (Nor) Team Joker
|89
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|93
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|96
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|97
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|98
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|99
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|100
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|101
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|102
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|103
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|104
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|106
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|107
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|111
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|114
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|115
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|116
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:00:29
|118
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|120
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|122
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|124
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|125
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|126
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|128
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|129
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|131
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|132
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:38
|133
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|134
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|135
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|136
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|137
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:42
|138
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|139
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|140
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|141
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|142
|Ruben Geerinckx (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|143
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|144
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|145
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|146
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:53
|147
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|148
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|149
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|150
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|151
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|152
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|153
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|154
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|155
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|156
|Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|157
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|158
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|159
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|160
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|161
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|162
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|163
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|164
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|165
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|166
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:32
|167
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|168
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:14
|169
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:20
|170
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|171
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|172
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:05
|173
|Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|174
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:03:45
|175
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|DNF
|Scott Davies (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
