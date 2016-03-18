Image 1 of 18 Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Kris Boeckmans returns to racing at the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Kris Boeckmans returns to racing at the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Erik Baska (Tinkoff) wins the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Kris Boeckmans returns to racing at the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Erik Baska (Tinkoff) came from a long way back to beat Dylan Groenewegen in a bunch sprint at the Handzame Classic. Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) found himself blocked in but did enough to take third place.

"I have to say a big thank you to my team and my sports directors for my chance for letting me be a leader for this race, and to my teammates for such an amazing job," a delighted Baska said after race. "My teammates brought me to 500 metres before the finish in about 10th position. I was behind some Etixx riders so I had a really good position for the sprint and I had really good legs."

