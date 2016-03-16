Trending

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Luka Mezgec (Slo) Giant–Shimano
2013Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto–Belisol
2012Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly
2010Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil–Shimano
2009Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
2008Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française des Jeux
2007Hans Dekkers (Ned) Agritubel
2006Robbie McEwen (Aus) Davitamon–Lotto
2005No race
2004Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prévoyance
2003Jimmy Casper (Fra) FDJeux.com
2002Johan Museeuw (Bel) Domo–Farm Frites

