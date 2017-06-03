Image 1 of 30 Trek-Segafredo won the Hammer Sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Dennis van Winder (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Purple is the colour of the Hammer Series (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Mitch Docker (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Tyler Williams (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Albert Timmer (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Plenty of chatter on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Zak Dempster (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 Sunweb celebrating their strong position after the Hammer Sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Trek-Segafredo celebrating a Hammer Sprint victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Trek-Segafredo celebrating their Hammer Sprint win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 Sunweb sits in pole position after two days at the Hammer Series (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Zico Waeytens after a strong showing for Sunweb on the second day of the Hammer Series (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 Mitch Docker after the Hammer Sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 Moreno Hofland was third across the line on the final lap of the Hammer Sprint. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Sep Vanmarcke won the final lap of the Hammer Sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Sunweb's Lennard Kämna racing the Hammer Sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart after the Hammer Sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 Alexander Edmondson at the Hammer Series (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 Gianluca Brambilla racing the Hammer sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 The Hammer Series peloton comes across the finish line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 Manuel Quinziato on the second day of Hammer Series racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek-Segafredo earned the biggest points haul on the second day of racing at the Hammer Series after an aggressive battle on the newly-named Tom Dumoulin Limburg Sportzone circuit. Team Sky, following up a strong showing in the Hammer Climb with another solid performance in Saturday's Sprint, will start Sunday's Chase in pole position.

Team Sunweb had initially been declared the top team in the standings for the Chase, but riders are required to finish an event for their points to count, and the German squad's Ramon Sinkeldam pulled out of the Sprint after a crash. The updated leaderboard sees Sky in the lead spot for Sunday, with Sunweb second and Nippo - Vini Fantini third.

Jasper Stuyven, Matthias Brändle, Boy Van Poppel, Greg Daniel and Giacomo Nizzolo comprised Trek's winning line-up, and each pitched in nabbing points throughout the afternoon. Brändle and Stuyven were especially active early and Nizzolo and Van Poppel added to the haul in the later laps.

Cannondale-Drapac's Sep Vanmarcke was the first rider across the finish on the last lap after he attacked with Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) with two of the 12.5km laps left to cover. He beat the Italian on the final crossing of line and so took the 20 points on offer. Canola hung on to finish second, with Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal) holding off the main peloton to take third.

Trek-Segafredo topped the race points total with 70.7 points. Hofland helped propel Lotto Soudal to second in the team ranking with 61.8 points, while Vanmarcke's strong finale pushed Cannondale-Drapac to third on the day with 59.6 points. Team Sky was fourth with 50.9 points after consistently scoring points during the eight sprints.

The eight-best ranked teams will now compete in Sunday’s final Hammer Chase race over three laps of a 14.5km circuit based on the Sportzone park. While the first two days racing was based on points, the team pursuit style Chase will see teams start off at different time gaps based on the points and bonus seconds they have amassed so far.

After team ranking calculations were done, time bonuses were added and Sinkeldam's abandonment ultimately accounted for, Team Sky rose to the top of the rankings and will start first in the top-tier group on Sunday in the 43.5km Hammer Chase. Team Sunweb is off 32 seconds later, Nippo - Vini Fantini will set out after one minute and Lotto Soudal is fourth off at 1:12. Movistar, who won the opening Hammer Climb, will start fifth at 1:29. Only the top eight teams will compete for overall victory, with the lower ranked 9-16 teams riding the lesser final.

“It was full gas immediately from the start. Every lap felt like the last lap, the double points meant it was always full gas,” Van Poppel said before he and his teammates sprayed the champagne on the podium.

Brändle and Stuyven explained Trek-Segafredo’s tactics.

“We played different tactics today, we had sprinters and time trialists like me, so we went on attack and didn’t wait for sprint. I did a 500m sprint but then I was hanging on,” Brändle said.

“I think we did a really good race as always,” Stuyven added. “We always had one guy in front so it was a big advantage for us, we never had to chase.”

Fast and furious racing

As expected, the Hammer Sprint was fast and furious, with the sprint after each of the eight 12.5km offer vital points. Double points on laps two, five and eight added an extra incentive for teams to target the sprints and score as many points as possible with multiple riders.

The first rider over the line scored 10 points but much like in a points race on the track, attacks often swept up the leading points, with the peloton sweeping up the lesser but still important points for the minor placings.

Vanmarcke made his and Cannondale-Drapac’s intentions clear when he joined a small group and then won the first sprint. Then Trek-Segafredo took over with Jasper Stuyven surging clear. Team Sunweb hit back with Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Sunweb) winning the third sprint but the intense racing sparked lots of suffering and a few crashes.

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) went down with several riders – including Sinkeldam – with 60km to go just as he started to fight for points. The Australian sprinter seemed stunned. He did not seem seriously hurt but was taken away in an ambulance, leaving his four teammates to take over for the sprints.





Stuyven struck again on lap four, beating Canola, while Elia Viviani revived Team Sky’s hopes by winning the fifth sprint. However strength in depth was the key in the sprint for points and both Trek-Segafredo and Team Sunweb were always well-represented as Orica-Scott changed tactics and sent Roger Kluge up the road. He was soon caught and passed by a sizable group that included most teams. However it was too big a group, and Vanmarcke and Canola soon slipped off the front and opened a 20-second lead.

The two worked hard together as the main peloton eventually closed the gap on the chasers to set up a high-speed sprint for the important placings and points. Vanmarcke celebrated hitting the line first but Trek-Segafredo had the numbers in the sprint and so took the team victory.

Results

# Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 70.7 2 Lotto Soudal 60.9 3 Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 59.6 4 Team Sky 50.9 5 Nippo - Vini Fantini 40.4 6 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35.4 7 Team Sunweb 30 8 Bahrain-Merida Pro Cycling Team 26.5 9 Quick-Step Floors 24.3 10 Orica-Scott 23.1 11 UAE Team Emirates 19.9 12 Movistar Team 16.7 13 BMC Racing Team 11 14 Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6.6 16 Israel Cycling Academy 5.6