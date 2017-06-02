Trending

Movistar wins Climb race at Hammer Series

Aggressive Betancur helps Spanish team get off to strong start

Image 1 of 32

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Image 2 of 32

Movistar opened the Hammer Series with a win

Image 3 of 32

Gianluca Brambilla and Iuri Filosi

Image 4 of 32

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Image 5 of 32

The Hammer Series in Limburg

Image 6 of 32

All eyes were on Giro winner Tom Dumoulin

Image 7 of 32

The front group was quite small

Image 8 of 32

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Image 9 of 32

The Movistar team

Image 10 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Image 11 of 32

Mat Hayman (Orica-Scott)

Image 12 of 32

Tom Bohli and Daniel Oss (BMC)

Image 13 of 32

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Image 14 of 32

Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb)

Image 15 of 32

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) chases after his crash

Image 16 of 32

Carlos Betancur (Movistar) battles Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) for the points

Image 17 of 32

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) was leading but had a crash

Image 18 of 32

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Image 19 of 32

Gianluca Brambilla (Quick-Step Floors)

Image 20 of 32

The peloton split early in the race

Image 21 of 32

Zak Dempster (Israel Cycling Academy)

Image 22 of 32

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

Image 23 of 32

Miles Scotson

Image 24 of 32

Israeli champion Guy Sagiv

Image 25 of 32

Israeli champion Guy Sagiv

Image 26 of 32

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Image 27 of 32

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step)

Image 28 of 32

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) leads the race

Image 29 of 32

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Image 30 of 32

Andrea Guardini and Sep Vanmarcke

Image 31 of 32

Zico Waeyten (Sunweb)

Image 32 of 32

Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac)

Carlos Betancur was on song during the opening competition of the inaugural Hammer Series to help deliver Movistar to victory in the Hammer Climb. The Colombian was part of a six-man group that escaped early on and secured top points on most of the laps, and launched an attack on the final lap to take double points on the line.

The race took place over 11 laps of a 7km circuit and the attacks began from the gun, with the peloton fracturing very early in the event. Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took the top points on the first two laps, but then a five-man group escaped with Betancur, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), Victor Campanaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Iuri Filosi (Nippo - Vini Fantini).

Movistar racked up a commanding lead in the final standings with 144.8 points. There was competition for second place on the table with Team Sunweb and Team Sky duking it out. Team Sky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart had been racking up the points for his team until he crashed on a sharp corner in the final laps. The crash took him out of contention for the top points, allowing Sunweb to climb up the standings with the help of Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin. Sunweb ended the day with 98.9 points compared to Team Sky’s 84.7.

The points also earned the teams time bonuses toward Sunday's chase, with Movistar earning 15 seconds to Sunweb's 12. Sky will get a 10 second bonus.

"I have trained so hard in the last couple of months, training at altitude. A team like this deserves the form I have here. It was an amazing performance by the team and we came here with the idea of winning," Betancur said.

Points ranking

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team144.8pts
2Team Sunweb98.9
3Team Sky84.7
4Orica-Scott83.3
5BMC Racing Team75.2
6Nippo - Vini Fantini53.6
7Quick-Step Floors53
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo27.7
9Lotto Soudal23.7
10Cannondale-Drapac2.3
11Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Bahrain-Merida
13Trek-Segafredo
14UAE Team Emirates
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Israel Cycling Academy

Time standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15pts
2Team Sunweb12
3Team Sky10
4Orica-Scott8
5BMC Racing Team6
6Nippo - Vini Fantini5
7Quick-Step Floors4
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
9Lotto Soudal2
10Cannondale-Drapac1
11Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Bahrain-Merida
13Trek-Segafredo
14UAE Team Emirates
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Israel Cycling Academy

