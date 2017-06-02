Image 1 of 32 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Movistar opened the Hammer Series with a win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Gianluca Brambilla and Iuri Filosi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 The Hammer Series in Limburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 All eyes were on Giro winner Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 The front group was quite small (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 The Movistar team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Mat Hayman (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Tom Bohli and Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) chases after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) battles Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) for the points (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) was leading but had a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 The peloton split early in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Zak Dempster (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 Miles Scotson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Israeli champion Guy Sagiv (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Israeli champion Guy Sagiv (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) leads the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Andrea Guardini and Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Zico Waeyten (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Carlos Betancur was on song during the opening competition of the inaugural Hammer Series to help deliver Movistar to victory in the Hammer Climb. The Colombian was part of a six-man group that escaped early on and secured top points on most of the laps, and launched an attack on the final lap to take double points on the line.

The race took place over 11 laps of a 7km circuit and the attacks began from the gun, with the peloton fracturing very early in the event. Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took the top points on the first two laps, but then a five-man group escaped with Betancur, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), Victor Campanaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Iuri Filosi (Nippo - Vini Fantini).

Movistar racked up a commanding lead in the final standings with 144.8 points. There was competition for second place on the table with Team Sunweb and Team Sky duking it out. Team Sky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart had been racking up the points for his team until he crashed on a sharp corner in the final laps. The crash took him out of contention for the top points, allowing Sunweb to climb up the standings with the help of Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin. Sunweb ended the day with 98.9 points compared to Team Sky’s 84.7.

The points also earned the teams time bonuses toward Sunday's chase, with Movistar earning 15 seconds to Sunweb's 12. Sky will get a 10 second bonus.

"I have trained so hard in the last couple of months, training at altitude. A team like this deserves the form I have here. It was an amazing performance by the team and we came here with the idea of winning," Betancur said.

Points ranking

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 144.8 pts 2 Team Sunweb 98.9 3 Team Sky 84.7 4 Orica-Scott 83.3 5 BMC Racing Team 75.2 6 Nippo - Vini Fantini 53.6 7 Quick-Step Floors 53 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27.7 9 Lotto Soudal 23.7 10 Cannondale-Drapac 2.3 11 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 Bahrain-Merida 13 Trek-Segafredo 14 UAE Team Emirates 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Israel Cycling Academy