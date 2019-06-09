Trending

Deceuninck-QuickStep win Hammer Limburg

Belgian team convert dominant start into overall success

Remco Evenepoel leads the QuickStep win at the Hammer Climb in Limburg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep0:54:01
2Team Jumbo Visma0:01:16
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:17
4Team Sunweb0:01:20
5CCC Team0:02:12
6Trek-Segafredo0:02:58
7EF Education First
8Lotto Soudal0:04:12

