Deceuninck-QuickStep wins Hammer Sprint in Limburg

Jakobsen sprint seals dominant win

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is delighted after having won stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of California

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep1307pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe706
3Team Jumbo-Visma541
4Team Sunweb460
5Mitchelton-Scott456
6Team Ineos418
7Trek-Segafredo342
8EF Education First315
9UAE Team Emirates158
10Dimension Data140
11Lotto Soudal61
12Israel Cycling Academy50
13CCC Team37
14Caja Rural-Serguros RGA
15Nippo-Vini Fantini

Finalists group ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep2374pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe1339
3Team Jumbo-Visma918
4Team Sunweb814
5Trek-Segafredo761
6Lotto Soudal748
7CCC Team760
8EF Education First715

