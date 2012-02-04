Trending

Vos continues to cannibalize in Lille

Van den Brand, Cant can't overcome world champ

Image 1 of 6

Sanne Cant claimed a podium spot in Lille

Sanne Cant claimed a podium spot in Lille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Marianne Vos (Rabobank)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) on the way to victory in Lille

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) on the way to victory in Lille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Marianne Vos kept up her winning streak at the GVA Lille

Marianne Vos kept up her winning streak at the GVA Lille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Daphny Van Den Brand, Marianne Vos and Sanne Cant on the podium in Lille

Daphny Van Den Brand, Marianne Vos and Sanne Cant on the podium in Lille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Marianne Vos in a fresh world champion's kit ahead of Van den Brand

Marianne Vos in a fresh world champion's kit ahead of Van den Brand
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:41:14
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontiennl0:00:29
3Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie0:01:12
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash0:01:42
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:45
6Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:01:50
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:20
9Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash
10Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:55
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:03:03
12Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:10
13Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:18
14Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
15Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark0:03:45
16Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team0:03:52
17Lana Verberne (Ned)0:04:03
18Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:12
19Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:04:36
20Iris Ockeloen (Ned)0:05:00
21Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:05:30
22Anja Geldhof (Bel)0:06:05
23Katrien Thijs (Bel) K Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R0:06:12
24Kim Van de Steene (Bel)
25 (-2 laps)Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers
26Caren Commissaris (Bel)
27 (-3 laps)Shana Maes (Bel)
28Janice Geyskens (Bel)
29 (-4 laps)Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)

GvA Trofee standings after 5 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontiennl102pts
2Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie91
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team90
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit75
5Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash73
6Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team72
7Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team62
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing53
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team52
10Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team50
11Arenda Grimberg (Ned)45
12Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren42
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash36
14Pauline Ferrand-Prevot27
15Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark23
16Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
17Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
18Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team17pts
19Lana Verberne (Ned)16
20Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club14
21Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
22Githa Michiels (Bel)
23Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team13pts
24Maureen Bruno-Roy (USA)
25Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project11pts
26Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
27Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team10pts
28Katrien Thijs (Bel) K Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R9
29Iris Ockeloen (Ned)7
30Monique van de Ree (Ned)6
31Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)5
32Ilona Meter (Ned)
33Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
34Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)3pts
35Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant2
36Suzie Godart (Lux)1

Latest on Cyclingnews