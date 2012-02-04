Vos continues to cannibalize in Lille
Van den Brand, Cant can't overcome world champ
Elite Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:41:14
|2
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontiennl
|0:00:29
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|0:01:12
|4
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|0:01:42
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|6
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:01:50
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|9
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash
|10
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|11
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:03:03
|12
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|13
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|14
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|15
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|0:03:45
|16
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|0:03:52
|17
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:04:03
|18
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:04:12
|19
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:04:36
|20
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|0:05:00
|21
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:05:30
|22
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|0:06:05
|23
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|0:06:12
|24
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel)
|25 (-2 laps)
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers
|26
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|27 (-3 laps)
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|28
|Janice Geyskens (Bel)
|29 (-4 laps)
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontiennl
|102
|pts
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|91
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|90
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|75
|5
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|73
|6
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|72
|7
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|62
|8
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|53
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|52
|10
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|50
|11
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|45
|12
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|42
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash
|36
|14
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
|27
|15
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|23
|16
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|17
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|18
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|19
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|16
|20
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|14
|21
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|22
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|23
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|24
|Maureen Bruno-Roy (USA)
|25
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|11
|pts
|26
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|27
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|28
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|9
|29
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|7
|30
|Monique van de Ree (Ned)
|6
|31
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|5
|32
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|33
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|34
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|3
|pts
|35
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|2
|36
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|1
