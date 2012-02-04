Trending

Van Tichelt topples the giant in Lille

Van Der Poel out-sprinted by Belgian

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:38:55
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
3Wout Van Aert (Bel)
4Daan Soete (Bel)0:00:26
5Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:00:56
6Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)0:01:00
7Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:01:04
8Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:01:12
9Martijn Budding (Ned)0:01:15
10Pjotr van Beek (Ned)0:01:48
11Bryan van Rooijen (Ned)0:02:26
12Tim Ariesen (Ned)0:02:29
13Seppe Gorrens (Bel)0:02:39
14Jelto Veroft (Bel)0:02:41
15Stig Callay (Bel)0:02:44
16Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)0:03:17
17Koen van de Ven (Ned)0:03:20
18Robbie van Bakel (Ned)0:03:33
19Jens Cocquyt (Bel)
20Mats Lammertink (Ned)0:03:49
21Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)0:04:00
22Jens Dierckx (Bel)0:04:11
23Joran Mertens (Bel)0:04:14
24Jonas Degroote (Bel)0:04:20
25Kevin Ysenbaardt (Bel)0:04:45
26Dieter Jacobs (Bel)0:04:51
27Stef Claeys (Bel)
28Gianni Quintelier (Bel)0:05:16
29Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)0:05:20
30Bryan Vispoel (Bel)0:05:22
31Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)0:05:41
32Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)0:05:43
33 (-1 lap)Brent Van den Bosch (Bel)
34Arno Verberckmoes (Bel)
35Jasper Aernouts (Bel)
36 (-3 laps)Sören De Clercqn (Bel)
37Jory Degheldere (Bel)
38Yelle Lenaerts (Bel)
39Lars Van Giels (Bel)
40 (-4 laps)Felix Pouilly (Fra)
41Gilles De Jaeger (Bel)
42Bjorn De Pot (Bel)

