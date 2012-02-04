Van Tichelt topples the giant in Lille
Van Der Poel out-sprinted by Belgian
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|0:38:55
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|4
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:00:26
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:00:56
|6
|Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)
|0:01:00
|7
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:01:04
|8
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|0:01:12
|9
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|0:01:15
|10
|Pjotr van Beek (Ned)
|0:01:48
|11
|Bryan van Rooijen (Ned)
|0:02:26
|12
|Tim Ariesen (Ned)
|0:02:29
|13
|Seppe Gorrens (Bel)
|0:02:39
|14
|Jelto Veroft (Bel)
|0:02:41
|15
|Stig Callay (Bel)
|0:02:44
|16
|Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)
|0:03:17
|17
|Koen van de Ven (Ned)
|0:03:20
|18
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned)
|0:03:33
|19
|Jens Cocquyt (Bel)
|20
|Mats Lammertink (Ned)
|0:03:49
|21
|Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)
|0:04:00
|22
|Jens Dierckx (Bel)
|0:04:11
|23
|Joran Mertens (Bel)
|0:04:14
|24
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|0:04:20
|25
|Kevin Ysenbaardt (Bel)
|0:04:45
|26
|Dieter Jacobs (Bel)
|0:04:51
|27
|Stef Claeys (Bel)
|28
|Gianni Quintelier (Bel)
|0:05:16
|29
|Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
|0:05:20
|30
|Bryan Vispoel (Bel)
|0:05:22
|31
|Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
|0:05:41
|32
|Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:05:43
|33 (-1 lap)
|Brent Van den Bosch (Bel)
|34
|Arno Verberckmoes (Bel)
|35
|Jasper Aernouts (Bel)
|36 (-3 laps)
|Sören De Clercqn (Bel)
|37
|Jory Degheldere (Bel)
|38
|Yelle Lenaerts (Bel)
|39
|Lars Van Giels (Bel)
|40 (-4 laps)
|Felix Pouilly (Fra)
|41
|Gilles De Jaeger (Bel)
|42
|Bjorn De Pot (Bel)
