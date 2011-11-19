Image 1 of 28 Pauwels bests Stybar with a bike throw (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 28 Radomir Simunek Jr. didn't finish after splintering his fork in a crash in the logs (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 28 Kevin Pauwels celebrates his Hasselt win from the podium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 28 Mariusz Gil (Baboco Revor) ran into Simunek's bike but got back up and finished 8th (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 28 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) hops the log barrier (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 28 Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) finished in 12th (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 28 Mariusz Gil (Baboco-Revor) continued to post strong results in Hasselt with 8th (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 28 Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) leads into the sand (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 28 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) kicks up a rooster tail in the sand pit (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 28 Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant) balances in the sand (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 28 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) hoofs it in Hasselt (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 28 Bart Wellens chasing hard on the fly over (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 28 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) leads Stybar (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 28 Tom Meeusen has plenty of clearance over the logs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 28 Kevin Pauwels takes flight over the logs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 28 Twan van den Brandt (Orange Babies) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 28 Bart Wellens leads a chase group into the logs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 28 Sven Nys clears the logs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 28 Stybar came on strong, but Pauwels held him off for the win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 28 Winner Kevin Pauwels is led away by his soigneur Verzorger Kine (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 28 Tom Meeusen and manager Hans Van Kasteren (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 28 Kevin Pauwels carves a line through the sand (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 28 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) powers through the sand pit (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 28 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) was having a great race until he came to grief on the logs later in the race with Radomir Simunek (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 28 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) finished just shy of the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 28 Meeusen crosses the line in fourth (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 28 Sven Nys was out-gunned in the sprint, and took third. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 28 Vincent Baestaens and Bart Wellens after the race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Two years after being beaten on the line in Hasselt, Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) returned to the town in Flanders to beat current cyclo-cross world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Cycling Team), this time in a four-man sprint with Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea).

It’s the third win in a row for Pauwels in the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy and the Belgian now holds a massive 12-points lead over Stybar in the general classification after three rounds.

“It’s too bad I missed out on one more point in the intermediate sprint,” a dead-serious Pauwels said. Instead of screaming out his joy this 27-year-old focused on what could be improved. “Two years ago I learned that if you want to win you need to enter the last corner in the lead so that’s what I did. I was a bit too sure of the win because Stybar almost passed me on the line. Luckily I didn’t raise my hands too early,” Pauwels added.

"It's always sad to lose by one centimeter or a few more," Stybar said. "It's a strange course here and I was never able to go flat out. Maybe it's because I'm not so fresh as this is a tough part of the season. Of course I want to win tomorrow but it will be hard after such a hard race like the one we had today," Stybar said.

The sprint victory for Pauwels was to be predicted as the fast course in sunny Hasselt didn’t offer much room for a selection up front during the first skirmishes. It was always going to come down to a sprint although some incidents helped to create a smaller lead group.

There was a nasty crash on the double tree trunk obstacles involving Czech ace Radomir Simunek (BCKP-Powerplus) during the second lap. Simunek took down Polish champion Mariusz Gil (Baboco) and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) with him and ahead of them six men went the distance.

They were Pauwels, Stybar, Nys, Meeusen, Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus). Nys powered through the sand pit with only Stybar and Pauwels sticking on his wheel. Stybar quite easily won the intermediate sprint for three bonus points ahead of Pauwels and Nys.

After the intermediate sprint Pauwels kept the pace high and by the end of the third lap had a handful of seconds on Stybar, while Nys struggled a bit further back with Vantornout and Vanthourenhout.

When Stybar bridged up to Pauwels early on in the fourth lap the latter sat up and a little later there were again six leaders. At this point in the race Nys and Stybar showed weaknesses in the sand pits where they often lost ground on Pauwels and a remarkably strong Meeusen.

"When I was hitting the sand first there were no tracks. It's easier to ride trough it when following someone," Stybar said. "At the end of the race things improved a lot as the tracks were still there when we reached the sand pit."

With each acceleration from the top guns Vantornout and Vanthourenhout struggled more and more to stay in touch with them. During the fifth lap Vantornout took his foot off the gas to recover but one lap later he exploited a tactical battle in the front group to bridge back up once again.

Very impressive was the comeback from Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant – Offroad Team) who connected with the lead group during the seventh lap. Aernouts quickly sneaked ahead of a struggling Vantornout but when reaching the tree trunks all his efforts were ruined. “I didn’t lift up one of my wheels as much as needed and went straight into the second tree trunk. I worked extremely hard for nothing,” a discouraged Aernouts said. Aernouts took down Vantornout with him and this time they were out of the lead group for good.

With two more laps to go it was crunch time: Nys surprised his rivals by hammering through the sand pit. “It was a desperate attempt because I’d been at the verge of being dropped all race long. Maybe it was too early but in the last lap the others would be even more on their toes,” Nys said.

The acceleration from Nys put the others in trouble and especially Pauwels, who was surprised. “I quickly realized that escaping solo wasn’t possible today. I decided to put my money on the last lap. I always kept everything under control but when Nys attacked that was no longer the case,” Pauwels said.

First Meeusen blocked his path and by the time Pauwels passed his young compatriot there was a gap to be closed. Eventually he managed to bridge back up to Nys and Stybar. A little later Pauwels was forced to chase again when Stybar and Nys gapped the rest in the second long sand pit. By the time the race entered the last lap Pauwels and Meeusen rejoined the lead.

In the first half of the last lap no gaps were created. All four leaders smoothly rode through the first long sand pit but at the tree trunks things were different. Meeusen tried to move up during the jumps but one foot clicked out of the pedal. Somehow he managed to stay on his bike and he soon blasted to the lead position. The big guns were unimpressed and by the time the leaders hit the second long sand pit Stybar led the group ahead of Pauwels, Nys and Meeusen.

“It was crucial to lead at that point. Pauwels knew it and I knew it but he was the one winning that first sprint,” Stybar said. Pauwels kept his hands on top of the handlebars after that corner but he easily headed for the win. “Ahead of the corner I preferred to be in touch with my brakes and shifters. I didn’t find time to switch the position of my hands,” Pauwels said.

After three rounds the 81 points for Pauwels offers him a lead of 12 points on Stybar while Nys trails by 9 more points. “It’s a massive lead but was it different last year,” Nys wondered while Pauwels wasn’t doubting anymore. “It’s looking good for me as it’s quite a lead already.”

The fourth round of the GVA-Trophy is held in Essen, Belgium on December 17. Tomorrow the big guns clash again during the cyclo-cross classic in Gavere which features as fourth round in the Superprestige Series.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:59:39 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:01 4 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:28 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:00:34 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team. 8 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 0:00:43 9 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:55 10 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:00 11 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 13 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:17 14 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:01:18 15 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team. 16 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink/ Leontien.nl Pro 0:01:43 17 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 0:01:49 18 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 19 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange 0:01:58 20 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 21 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 22 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:02:09 23 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink/ Leontien.nl Pro 0:02:20 24 Jelle Brackman (Bel) 0:02:28 25 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:02:34 26 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 27 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company 0:02:38 28 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 29 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:07 30 Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem 0:03:25 31 Jo Pirotte (Bel) 0:03:40 32 Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team DW Bikes 0:04:05 33 Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 34 Isaac Suarez (Spa) 0:04:10 35 Paul Oldham (GBr) 0:04:25 36 Robert Gavenda (Svk) KDL Trans-Landbouwkrediet 37 Dries Pauwels (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - cycling team 0:06:28 38 (-2 laps) Dmitriy Sorokin (Lat) 39 (-3 laps) Sigvard Kukk (Lat) 40 David Quist (USA) DNF Martin Zlamalik (Cze) KDL-Landbouwkrediet DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus DNF Marco Bianco (Ita)

Belgacom fastest lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:23 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:06:24 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:06:24

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 2 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1