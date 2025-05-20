Recommended reading

Two-time Traka 260 winner Karolina Migoń targets Unbound Gravel 200 on longer US block of racing

By published

Full-time software engineer gets five-month leave from work to focus on gravel for PAS Racing

Karolina Migoń enjoys her second win at The Traka 360
Karolina Migoń enjoys her second win at The Traka 360 (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©The Traka l ©Oriol Gonzalvo)

Karolina Migoń is now a two-time Traka 360 winner as she heads back for second bid for a top finish at Unbound Gravel 200. Even with a growing list of victories and top finishes, the Polish rider who makes Switzerland home still juggles two careers - one involving bikes and the other with computers. 

To push herself on a relatively-young gravel career, Migoń started 2025 by adding new equipment sponsors and a coach, and worked out a plan with her engineering employer so she could concentrate on some races. While she said she really likes her full-time job as a software engineer, Migoń admitted, "I enjoy cycling a bit more".

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.