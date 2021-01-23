Trending

Gate claims Gravel and Tar Classic

Track racer goes 1-2 with teammate Mudgway

Luke Mudgway, Aaron Gate and Ryan Christensen on the podium of the 2021 Gravel & Tar Classic
Track cyclist Aaron Gate (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy) took out the victory in the 2021 Gravel and Tar Classic, a UCI 1.2-ranked race in New Zealand, over teammate Luke Mudgway in a two-man sprint.

The duo were part of an early 10-man breakaway and escaped on the third gravel sector, a 2.5km stretch with 35km to go.

"That was awesome. A great race – the most fun I've had in a road race," said Gate, an Olympic bronze medalist in the team pursuit and former Omnium world champion. "It was really hard on the gravel sections and I was a bit surprised that we ended up with only 10 of us surviving after all the early attacks. It was great to be able to push on for a 1-2 for the Black Spoke team with Luke (Mudgway).

"The good thing is that the form is tracking in the right direction for the Tokyo Olympics which is the major aim. Next for me is to have a really good crack at the national championships next month before heading to Europe, hopefully, for some road racing."

Mudgway, the winner of the Gravel and Tar Classic in 2019, was runner-up last year and second again today with the Vantage New Zealand pair of Ryan Christensen and Finn Fisher-Black two minutes back.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4:05:04
2Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
3Ryan Christensen (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:02
4Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:49
5Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand 0:03:07
6Ben Oliver (NZl) NZ Cycling Project 0:03:09
7Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:12
8George Bennett (NZl) New Zealand 0:06:44
9Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
10Drew Christensen (NZl) New Zealand 0:08:07
11Glenn Haden (NZl) CouplanD'S Bakeries/BootH'S Group Team
12Josh Burnett (NZl) NZ Cycling Project 0:08:09
13Tom Sexton (NZl) New Zealand 0:13:06
14Jack Drage (NZl) Green Monkey 0:14:12
15Michael Torckler (NZl) Green Monkey 0:15:12
16George Jackson (NZl) NZ Cycling Project 0:19:38
17Theo Gilbertson (NZl) NZ Cycling Project
18Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
OTLAlexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
OTLCallum Kennedy (NZl) Green Monkey
OTLCorby Price (NZl) Green Monkey
OTLJames Krzanich (NZl) Next Gen Racing by Resolve Technology
OTLMyles Gibson (NZl) Manawatu Region Development Team
OTLKarl Poole (NZl) NZ Cycling Project
OTLCaleb Botcher (NZl) Manawatu Region Development Team
OTLCamden Feint (NZl) Next Gen Racing by Resolve Technology
OTLNavarh Brotherston (NZl) NZ Cycling Project
OTLJoel Yates (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
DNFWinston Briggs (NZl) Manawatu Region Development Team
DNFMadi Hartley-Brown (NZl) CouplanD'S Bakeries/BootH'S Group Team
DNFJamie Shields (NZl) Next Gen Racing by Resolve Technology
DNFOliver Grave (NZl) Next Gen Racing by Resolve Technology
DNFEthan Craine (NZl) Manawatu Region Development Team
DNFJoel Macmillan (NZl) Green Monkey
DNFDavid Martin (NZl) CouplanD'S Bakeries/BootH'S Group Team
DNFChris Harris (NZl) Kiwi Velo Team
DNFAdam Francis (NZl) Manawatu Region Development Team
DNFNick Kergozou (NZl) CouplanD'S Bakeries/BootH'S Group Team
DNFLiam Cappel (NZl) CouplanD'S Bakeries/BootH'S Group Team
DNFDavid Liu (NZl) Kiwi Velo Team
DNFHayden Storrier (NZl) Manawatu Region Development Team
DNFMarc Langlands (NZl) CouplanD'S Bakeries/BootH'S Group Team
DNFRegan Gough (NZl) Next Gen Racing by Resolve Technology
DNFEwart Bower (NZl) Kiwi Velo Team
DNSBarnaby Clegg-Shaw (NZl) Green Monkey
DNSJoshua Courtis (NZl) Next Gen Racing by Resolve Technology

