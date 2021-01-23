Gate claims Gravel and Tar Classic

Track cyclist Aaron Gate (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy) took out the victory in the 2021 Gravel and Tar Classic, a UCI 1.2-ranked race in New Zealand, over teammate Luke Mudgway in a two-man sprint.

The duo were part of an early 10-man breakaway and escaped on the third gravel sector, a 2.5km stretch with 35km to go.

"That was awesome. A great race – the most fun I've had in a road race," said Gate, an Olympic bronze medalist in the team pursuit and former Omnium world champion. "It was really hard on the gravel sections and I was a bit surprised that we ended up with only 10 of us surviving after all the early attacks. It was great to be able to push on for a 1-2 for the Black Spoke team with Luke (Mudgway).

"The good thing is that the form is tracking in the right direction for the Tokyo Olympics which is the major aim. Next for me is to have a really good crack at the national championships next month before heading to Europe, hopefully, for some road racing."

Mudgway, the winner of the Gravel and Tar Classic in 2019, was runner-up last year and second again today with the Vantage New Zealand pair of Ryan Christensen and Finn Fisher-Black two minutes back.