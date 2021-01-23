Ray wins Gravel and Tar Femme
By Cyclingnews
Lucas, McMullen round out the podium
Elite Women:
Olivia Ray took out the win in the 87km women's Gravel and Tar, jumping clear of Vantage New Zealand teammate Sharlotte Lucas. Rhylee McMullen (Andy Schleck CP NVST - Immo Losch) rounded out the podium.
Ray, who signed with the Rally Cycling team, had been racing in the US and studying at Savannah College in Georgia but returned to New Zealand because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That was a lot of fun. I've been racing in the US for the last few seasons while studying and never raced on gravel like that. Everyone was respectful and it was hard but so enjoyable," said Ray.
"The Vantage New Zealand team had a good group and we worked together so well today which made it enjoyable."
Ray and Lucas were part of a breakaway that escaped midway through the race along with Alicia Evans (Vantage New Zealand), Josie Wilcox (Black Dirt Collective), Kristy McCallum (NZ Cycling Project) and teammate Henrietta Christie.
The group was whittled down to eight with 27km to go. Lucas punctured but was able to return to the leading group with 10km to go. Coming into the final, McCallum and Christie lost contact and Ray took out the sprint from a group of five.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Ray (NZl) New Zealand
|2:24:28
|2
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:02
|3
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|4
|Alicia Evans (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:04
|5
|Josie Wilcox (NZl) Black Dirt Collective
|0:00:05
|6
|Kirsty McCallum (NZl) NZ Cycling Project
|0:00:24
|7
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) NZ Cycling Project
|0:00:25
|8
|Bronwyn MacGregor (NZl) The Tank Guy
|0:01:11
|9
|Katie Richards (NZl) Chain Breakers
|0:01:30
|10
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|0:03:59
|11
|Jeannie Blakemore (NZl) The Tank Guy
|0:04:12
|12
|Stella Nightingale (NZl) Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|0:07:40
|13
|Ella Wyllie (NZl) NZ Cycling Project
|0:08:34
|14
|Sonia Foote (NZl) Black Dirt Collective
|0:08:36
|15
|Samantha Kingsford (NZl) Black Dirt Collective
|0:08:37
|16
|Lee Boon (NZl) New Zealand
|0:09:10
|17
|Charlotte Spurway (NZl) NZ Cycling Project
|0:09:32
|18
|Aimee Blackmore (NZl) Black Dirt Collective
|19
|Jenna Borthwick (NZl) NZ Cycling Project
|0:10:21
|20
|Ellie Parry (NZl) The Tank Guy
|0:10:26
|21
|Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand
|0:10:31
|22
|Samara Maxwell (NZl) Black Dirt Collective
|0:15:41
|OTL
|Kristine Ford (NZl) Chain Breakers
|OTL
|Judy Cheng (NZl) Chain Breakers
|OTL
|Bridget Olphert (NZl) Chain Breakers
|DNF
|Ione Johnston (NZl) The Tank Guy
|DNF
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|DNF
|Bex Hutchinson (NZl) Chain Breakers
