Ray wins Gravel and Tar Femme

By

Lucas, McMullen round out the podium

Olivia Ray took out the win in the 87km women's Gravel and Tar, jumping clear of Vantage New Zealand teammate Sharlotte Lucas. Rhylee McMullen (Andy Schleck CP NVST - Immo Losch) rounded out the podium.

Ray, who signed with the Rally Cycling team, had been racing in the US and studying at Savannah College in Georgia but returned to New Zealand because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was a lot of fun. I've been racing in the US for the last few seasons while studying and never raced on gravel like that. Everyone was respectful and it was hard but so enjoyable," said Ray.

"The Vantage New Zealand team had a good group and we worked together so well today which made it enjoyable."

Ray and Lucas were part of a breakaway that escaped midway through the race along with Alicia Evans (Vantage New Zealand), Josie Wilcox (Black Dirt Collective), Kristy McCallum (NZ Cycling Project) and teammate Henrietta Christie. 

The group was whittled down to eight with 27km to go. Lucas punctured but was able to return to the leading group with 10km to go. Coming into the final, McCallum and Christie lost contact and Ray took out the sprint from a group of five.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Ray (NZl) New Zealand 2:24:28
2Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:02
3Rylee McMullen (NZl) Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
4Alicia Evans (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:04
5Josie Wilcox (NZl) Black Dirt Collective 0:00:05
6Kirsty McCallum (NZl) NZ Cycling Project 0:00:24
7Henrietta Christie (NZl) NZ Cycling Project 0:00:25
8Bronwyn MacGregor (NZl) The Tank Guy 0:01:11
9Katie Richards (NZl) Chain Breakers 0:01:30
10Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch 0:03:59
11Jeannie Blakemore (NZl) The Tank Guy 0:04:12
12Stella Nightingale (NZl) Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch 0:07:40
13Ella Wyllie (NZl) NZ Cycling Project 0:08:34
14Sonia Foote (NZl) Black Dirt Collective 0:08:36
15Samantha Kingsford (NZl) Black Dirt Collective 0:08:37
16Lee Boon (NZl) New Zealand 0:09:10
17Charlotte Spurway (NZl) NZ Cycling Project 0:09:32
18Aimee Blackmore (NZl) Black Dirt Collective
19Jenna Borthwick (NZl) NZ Cycling Project 0:10:21
20Ellie Parry (NZl) The Tank Guy 0:10:26
21Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand 0:10:31
22Samara Maxwell (NZl) Black Dirt Collective 0:15:41
OTLKristine Ford (NZl) Chain Breakers
OTLJudy Cheng (NZl) Chain Breakers
OTLBridget Olphert (NZl) Chain Breakers
DNFIone Johnston (NZl) The Tank Guy
DNFGrace Anderson (NZl) Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
DNFBex Hutchinson (NZl) Chain Breakers

