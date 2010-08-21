Image 1 of 6 Racers at the 2010 Grand Raid (Image credit: Christophe Margot) Image 2 of 6 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) on his way to a solo victory. (Image credit: Christophe Margot) Image 3 of 6 Thomas Dietsch (Bulls) on his way to second place. (Image credit: Christophe Margot) Image 4 of 6 A rider, cheered on by many, as he hikes his bike upward. (Image credit: Christophe Margot) Image 5 of 6 Bulls teammates congratulate each other on first and second. (Image credit: Christophe Margot) Image 6 of 6 Elite men's podium at the 2010 Grand Raid (Image credit: Christophe Margot)

Team Bulls went one-two with Karl Platt and Thomas Dietsch at the Grand Raid marathon this weekend. The race took place in the canton of Valais over 237km and six mountains including the 2787m Pas de Lona. Thomas Zahnd was third.

"The Grand Raid race is extreme in every respect. We start in the dark by six o'clock in the morning. The distance, climbing, hiking sections make it difficult. I won here in 2007," said runner-up Dietsch of the notoriously difficult race.

After the start, eight riders emerged as part of the front group. On the penultimate descent, Platt attacked. He was followed by Dietsch at about one minute and Zahnd at 2:06..

Platt reached the Pas de Lona alone and with a 1:30 lead. He descended to a comfortable solo victory at the finish in Grimentz with a time of 7:05:15 while teammate Dietsch struggled a bit behind him against Stoll.

"This is incredible, I do not know what to say. I have always wanted to race here, but the race has never fit in my calendar," said Platt. "This year it worked out. I am very happy about this victory in probably the most legendary marathon in the world."

"From the beginning, it was fast. I wanted to ride my rhythm, and take my pace from nobody."

Fabienne Heinzmann won the women's race ahead of Andrea Kuster and Mercedes Pacios Pujalo.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) 7:05:15 2 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) 0:01:50 3 Thomas Zahnd (Swi) 0:02:06 4 Alexandre Moos (Swi) 0:06:30 5 Urs Huber (Swi) 0:06:55 6 Lukas Buchli (Swi) 0:14:42 7 Konny Looser (Swi) 0:18:50 8 Fabrice Clement (Swi) 0:43:32 9 Vincent Bader (Swi) 0:44:28 10 Damian Perrin (Swi) 0:46:15 11 Friedrich Dahler (Swi) 0:51:19 12 Michael Montandon (Swi) 0:54:13 13 Cyril Calame (Swi) 1:00:30 14 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 1:10:01 15 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) 1:13:19 16 Claudio Wenger (Swi) 1:15:26 17 Matthew Page (GBr) 1:29:38 18 Dirk Van De Walle (Ned) 1:34:24 19 Marc Metzler (Swi) 1:38:31 20 Thomas Heitland (Ger) 1:40:42 21 Aurélien Sottas (Swi) 1:48:09 22 Roland Danner (Ger) 1:57:55 23 Jurgen Vandenbon (Bel) 2:08:58 24 Mike Blewitt (Aus) 2:09:40 25 Alessandro Forni (Ita) 2:19:57 26 Remco Van Bekkum (Ned) 2:40:39 27 Hugo Prado Neto (Bra) 2:44:06 28 Martin Krieg (Ger) 2:50:07 29 Luc Koning (Ned) 2:53:02 30 Dani Llorens (Spa) 3:00:14 31 Philipp Zenklusen (Swi) 3:20:41 32 Christian Biffiger (Swi) 3:20:42 33 David Montoto Borrego (And) 3:28:07 34 Marcus Werf (Ger) 3:32:20 35 Adrian Scott (GBr) 3:37:12 36 Peter Van Es (Ned) 3:46:08 37 Tim T'jaeckx (Bel) 3:49:49 38 Thibault Sabatier (Fra) 4:13:41 39 Didier Haldimann (Swi) 4:15:14 40 Xavier Montagnon (Fra) 4:16:40 41 Alexandre Bellera (And) 4:17:10 42 Hervé Bruder (Fra) 4:19:31 43 Enrico Morvillo (Ita) 4:29:49 44 Xavier Beaurin (Fra) 4:37:41 45 Niels Dondeyne (Bel) 4:38:56 46 Eric Pormente (Fra) 4:50:17 47 Ron Van Opbergen (Ned) 4:51:05 DNF Salvador Verges (Spa) DNF Philip Green (GBr) DNF Tim Smit (Ned) DNF Enrico Theuns (Ned) DNF Arnaud Linder (Swi) DNF Gabriel Klouda (Fra) DNF Joel Niederberger (Swi)