Platt beats Dietsch, Zahnd at Grand Raid

Heinzmann victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 6

Racers at the 2010 Grand Raid

(Image credit: Christophe Margot)
Image 2 of 6

Karl Platt (Team Bulls) on his way to a solo victory.

(Image credit: Christophe Margot)
Image 3 of 6

Thomas Dietsch (Bulls) on his way to second place.

(Image credit: Christophe Margot)
Image 4 of 6

A rider, cheered on by many, as he hikes his bike upward.

(Image credit: Christophe Margot)
Image 5 of 6

Bulls teammates congratulate each other on first and second.

(Image credit: Christophe Margot)
Image 6 of 6

Elite men's podium at the 2010 Grand Raid

(Image credit: Christophe Margot)

Team Bulls went one-two with Karl Platt and Thomas Dietsch at the Grand Raid marathon this weekend. The race took place in the canton of Valais over 237km and six mountains including the 2787m Pas de Lona.  Thomas Zahnd was third.

"The Grand Raid race is extreme in every respect. We start in the dark by six o'clock in the morning. The distance, climbing, hiking sections make it difficult. I won here in 2007," said runner-up Dietsch of the notoriously difficult race.

After the start, eight riders emerged as part of the front group. On the penultimate descent, Platt attacked. He was followed by Dietsch at about one minute and Zahnd at 2:06..

Platt reached the Pas de Lona alone and with a 1:30 lead. He descended to a comfortable solo victory at the finish in Grimentz with a time of 7:05:15 while teammate Dietsch struggled a bit behind him against Stoll.

"This is incredible, I do not know what to say. I have always wanted to race here, but the race has never fit in my calendar," said Platt. "This year it worked out. I am very happy about this victory in probably the most legendary marathon in the world."

"From the beginning, it was fast. I wanted to ride my rhythm, and take my pace from nobody."

Fabienne Heinzmann won the women's race ahead of Andrea Kuster and Mercedes Pacios Pujalo.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger)7:05:15
2Thomas Dietsch (Fra)0:01:50
3Thomas Zahnd (Swi)0:02:06
4Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:06:30
5Urs Huber (Swi)0:06:55
6Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:14:42
7Konny Looser (Swi)0:18:50
8Fabrice Clement (Swi)0:43:32
9Vincent Bader (Swi)0:44:28
10Damian Perrin (Swi)0:46:15
11Friedrich Dahler (Swi)0:51:19
12Michael Montandon (Swi)0:54:13
13Cyril Calame (Swi)1:00:30
14Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)1:10:01
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)1:13:19
16Claudio Wenger (Swi)1:15:26
17Matthew Page (GBr)1:29:38
18Dirk Van De Walle (Ned)1:34:24
19Marc Metzler (Swi)1:38:31
20Thomas Heitland (Ger)1:40:42
21Aurélien Sottas (Swi)1:48:09
22Roland Danner (Ger)1:57:55
23Jurgen Vandenbon (Bel)2:08:58
24Mike Blewitt (Aus)2:09:40
25Alessandro Forni (Ita)2:19:57
26Remco Van Bekkum (Ned)2:40:39
27Hugo Prado Neto (Bra)2:44:06
28Martin Krieg (Ger)2:50:07
29Luc Koning (Ned)2:53:02
30Dani Llorens (Spa)3:00:14
31Philipp Zenklusen (Swi)3:20:41
32Christian Biffiger (Swi)3:20:42
33David Montoto Borrego (And)3:28:07
34Marcus Werf (Ger)3:32:20
35Adrian Scott (GBr)3:37:12
36Peter Van Es (Ned)3:46:08
37Tim T'jaeckx (Bel)3:49:49
38Thibault Sabatier (Fra)4:13:41
39Didier Haldimann (Swi)4:15:14
40Xavier Montagnon (Fra)4:16:40
41Alexandre Bellera (And)4:17:10
42Hervé Bruder (Fra)4:19:31
43Enrico Morvillo (Ita)4:29:49
44Xavier Beaurin (Fra)4:37:41
45Niels Dondeyne (Bel)4:38:56
46Eric Pormente (Fra)4:50:17
47Ron Van Opbergen (Ned)4:51:05
DNFSalvador Verges (Spa)
DNFPhilip Green (GBr)
DNFTim Smit (Ned)
DNFEnrico Theuns (Ned)
DNFArnaud Linder (Swi)
DNFGabriel Klouda (Fra)
DNFJoel Niederberger (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabienne Heinzmann (Swi)9:03:33
2Andrea Kuster (Swi)0:19:34
3Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)2:15:35

 

