Vos takes first win for Rabobank

Krasniak runner-up in Luxembourg

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Giant Offroad0:42:20
2Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha-Focus0:09:00
3Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
4Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
5Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)

