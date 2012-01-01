Gadret takes the win in Petange
Mourey, Bazin round out all-French podium
Elite Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:04
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:34
|3
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:02:03
|4
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger)
|0:02:17
|5
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:02:26
|6
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|0:02:34
|7
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:03:13
|8
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:03:26
|9
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:38
|10
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|0:03:41
|11
|Christian Helmig (Ger)
|12
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra) E C V Boulzicourt
|0:03:54
|13
|David Kasek (Cze)
|0:04:44
|14
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) WV Schijndel
|0:04:54
|15
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|0:05:42
|16
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:07:47
|17
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line
|0:08:14
|18
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|0:09:09
|19
|Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
|20
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|21
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|22
|Kaj Slenter (Ned)
|23
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|24
|Scott Thiltges (Lux)
|25
|Filip Adel (Cze) CK MTB Maraton Hlinsko
|26
|Tomáš Bohata (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín
|27
|Dario Stäuble (Swi)
|28
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|29
|Anthonin Didier (Fra)
|30
|Jerome Theis (Lux)
|31
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux)
|32
|Massimo Morabito (Ita)
|33
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|34
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|35
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|36
|Ralph Gleis (Lux)
|37
|Sven Dominik Tullius (Ger)
|38
|David Bertram (Ger)
|39
|Thomas Achouri (Bel)
|40
|Michael Gerard (Bel)
|41
|Philipp Bützow (Lux)
