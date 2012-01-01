Trending

Gadret takes the win in Petange

Mourey, Bazin round out all-French podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:04
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:34
3Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 930:02:03
4Johannes Sickmüller (Ger)0:02:17
5Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:02:26
6Dave De Cleyn (Bel)0:02:34
7Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:03:13
8Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:03:26
9Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor0:03:38
10Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) TWC De Kempen0:03:41
11Christian Helmig (Ger)
12Sébastien Hansen (Fra) E C V Boulzicourt0:03:54
13David Kasek (Cze)0:04:44
14Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) WV Schijndel0:04:54
15Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:05:42
16Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:07:47
17Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line0:08:14
18Pascal Triebel (Lux)0:09:09
19Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
20Lex Reichling (Lux)
21Benn Würth (Lux)
22Kaj Slenter (Ned)
23Michal Malík (Cze)
24Scott Thiltges (Lux)
25Filip Adel (Cze) CK MTB Maraton Hlinsko
26Tomáš Bohata (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín
27Dario Stäuble (Swi)
28Irwin Gras (Fra)
29Anthonin Didier (Fra)
30Jerome Theis (Lux)
31Tom Schwarmes (Lux)
32Massimo Morabito (Ita)
33Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
34Tom Flammang (Lux)
35Jelle Brackman (Bel)
36Ralph Gleis (Lux)
37Sven Dominik Tullius (Ger)
38David Bertram (Ger)
39Thomas Achouri (Bel)
40Michael Gerard (Bel)
41Philipp Bützow (Lux)

