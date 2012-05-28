Trending

Simon wins GP Plumelec Morbihan

Dumoulin, Megias round podium out

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:28:48
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
7Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
8Arnaud Gérard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
11Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
14Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
15Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:08
16Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) FRA
18Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:11
20David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:13
23Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
24Mickael Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
25Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
27Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
29Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
30Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:17
31Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
32Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
34Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
35Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
36Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:00:20
37Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:24
38Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Jacobus Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
40Théo Vimpere (Fra) FRA
41Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:28
42Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
43Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) FRA
44Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
45Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
46Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
47César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
48Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
49Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:35
50Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
51Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:40
52Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
53Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
54Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
55Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
56Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:42
57Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
58Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:45
60Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
61Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
62Damien Le Fustec (Fra) FRA
63Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
64Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:48
65Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
66Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:53
67Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
68Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
69Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:08
70Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:15
73Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:16
74Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:20
75Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
76Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:23
77Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
78Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
79Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
81Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:31
82Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 930:01:33
83Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:40
84Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:50
88David Chopin (Fra) FRA
89Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:16
90Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:04:53
91Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:55
92Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
95Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:05:33
97Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:48
98Jérémy Bescond (Fra) FRA0:07:59
99Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
100Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:41
102Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:46
103Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Latest on Cyclingnews