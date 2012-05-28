Simon wins GP Plumelec Morbihan
Dumoulin, Megias round podium out
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:28:48
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|11
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|14
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:08
|16
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) FRA
|18
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|19
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:11
|20
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:13
|23
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|24
|Mickael Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|25
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|27
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:17
|31
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
|32
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|34
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|35
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|36
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:00:20
|37
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:24
|38
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|40
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) FRA
|41
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:28
|42
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) FRA
|44
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|45
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|46
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|47
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|48
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|49
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:35
|50
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|51
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:40
|52
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|53
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|54
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|56
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:42
|57
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|58
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|60
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|61
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|62
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) FRA
|63
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|64
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:48
|65
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:53
|67
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|68
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|69
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:08
|70
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:15
|73
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:16
|74
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:20
|75
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|76
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|77
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|78
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|79
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:24
|81
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:31
|82
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:33
|83
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:40
|84
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:50
|88
|David Chopin (Fra) FRA
|89
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:16
|90
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:04:53
|91
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:55
|92
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|95
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:05:33
|97
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:48
|98
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) FRA
|0:07:59
|99
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|100
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:08:41
|102
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:46
|103
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
