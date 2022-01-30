Capiot wins GP La Marseillaise

Image 1 of 11 Amaury Capiot of Team Arkea-Samsic wins Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 2 of 11 Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 3 of 11 Thibaut Pinot and Team Groupama-FDJ with teammates during the team presentation prior to the Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 4 of 11 shown left to right: Magnus Cort, Alberto Bettiol and Owain Doull of EF Education-Easypost during the team presentation (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 5 of 11 Philippe Gilbert of Lotto Soudal during the team presentation (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 6 of 11 Tony Gallopin (on right) and Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo during the team presentation (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 7 of 11 The breakaway early in Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 8 of 11 The breakaway (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 9 of 11 AG2R Citroën on course (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 10 of 11 Hugo Toumire of France and Team Cofidis competes during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 11 of 11 AG2R Citroën in peloton during 174.3km race (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)

Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) took victory at the GP La Marseillaise, sprinting to his first career win outside the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille ahead of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Francisco Galván (Kern Pharma).

The Belgian continued his strong start to the season, having finished second at last week's Clàssica Valenciana. He timed his surge to the line to perfection after TotalEnergies' lead out had taken control of the front of the peloton in the final kilometre.

Their man, Edvald Boasson Hagen, jumped a little too early, though, and was swamped before the line as first Pedersen and then – right at the death – Capiot swept past. Spaniard Galván rounded out the podium ahead of Boasson Hagen while the fast-finishing Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) took fifth.

Arkéa-Samsic has organised their own sprint train in the finale having earlier worked to chase down the break and late attacker Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who was caught 6.5 kilometres out. However, TotalEnergies were massed on the front and so Capiot took the decision to instead jump onto Pedersen's wheel.

That proved a savvy choice, with the Danish former world champion making his way onto Boasson Hagen's wheel just in time for the sprint. When it launched in the last few hundred metres, Capiot was in exactly the right place to profit, and in the process step on the top of the podium for the first time in his career.