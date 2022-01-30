Trending

Capiot wins GP La Marseillaise

published

Belgian beats Pedersen and Galván in reduced sprint finish

Image 1 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Arkea Samsic celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Amaury Capiot of Team Arkea-Samsic wins Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 2 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Arkea Samsic competes during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 3 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ with teammates during the team presentation prior to the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot and Team Groupama-FDJ with teammates during the team presentation prior to the Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 4 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 LR Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Owain Doull of The United Kingdom Team EF Education Easypost during the team presentation prior to the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

shown left to right: Magnus Cort, Alberto Bettiol and Owain Doull of EF Education-Easypost during the team presentation (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 5 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the team presentation prior to the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Philippe Gilbert of Lotto Soudal during the team presentation (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 6 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 LR Tony Gallopin of France and Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the team presentation prior to the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Tony Gallopin (on right) and Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo during the team presentation (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 7 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Aaron Van Poucke of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloiseattacks during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The breakaway early in Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 8 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Clment Carisey of France and Team Go Sport Roubaix Lille Meropole competes in the breakaway during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The breakaway (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 9 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Clment Champoussin of France and AG2R Citron Team competes during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

AG2R Citroën on course (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 10 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Hugo Toumire of France and Team Cofidis competes during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Hugo Toumire of France and Team Cofidis competes during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 11 of 11

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 Benoit Cosnefroy of France Lilian Calmejane of France Clment Champoussin of France Geoffrey Bouchard of France Lawrence Warbasse of The United States Antoine Raugel of France Paul Lapeira of France and AG2R Citron Team compete during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

AG2R Citroën in peloton during 174.3km race (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)

Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) took victory at the GP La Marseillaise, sprinting to his first career win outside the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille ahead of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Francisco Galván (Kern Pharma).

The Belgian continued his strong start to the season, having finished second at last week's Clàssica Valenciana. He timed his surge to the line to perfection after TotalEnergies' lead out had taken control of the front of the peloton in the final kilometre.

Their man, Edvald Boasson Hagen, jumped a little too early, though, and was swamped before the line as first Pedersen and then – right at the death – Capiot swept past. Spaniard Galván rounded out the podium ahead of Boasson Hagen while the fast-finishing Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) took fifth.

Arkéa-Samsic has organised their own sprint train in the finale having earlier worked to chase down the break and late attacker Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who was caught 6.5 kilometres out. However, TotalEnergies were massed on the front and so Capiot took the decision to instead jump onto Pedersen's wheel.

That proved a savvy choice, with the Danish former world champion making his way onto Boasson Hagen's wheel just in time for the sprint. When it launched in the last few hundred metres, Capiot was in exactly the right place to profit, and in the process step on the top of the podium for the first time in his career.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
3Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (totalEnergies)
5Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
7Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

