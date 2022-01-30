Capiot wins GP La Marseillaise
By Daniel Ostanek published
Belgian beats Pedersen and Galván in reduced sprint finish
Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) took victory at the GP La Marseillaise, sprinting to his first career win outside the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille ahead of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Francisco Galván (Kern Pharma).
The Belgian continued his strong start to the season, having finished second at last week's Clàssica Valenciana. He timed his surge to the line to perfection after TotalEnergies' lead out had taken control of the front of the peloton in the final kilometre.
Their man, Edvald Boasson Hagen, jumped a little too early, though, and was swamped before the line as first Pedersen and then – right at the death – Capiot swept past. Spaniard Galván rounded out the podium ahead of Boasson Hagen while the fast-finishing Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) took fifth.
Arkéa-Samsic has organised their own sprint train in the finale having earlier worked to chase down the break and late attacker Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who was caught 6.5 kilometres out. However, TotalEnergies were massed on the front and so Capiot took the decision to instead jump onto Pedersen's wheel.
That proved a savvy choice, with the Danish former world champion making his way onto Boasson Hagen's wheel just in time for the sprint. When it launched in the last few hundred metres, Capiot was in exactly the right place to profit, and in the process step on the top of the podium for the first time in his career.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (totalEnergies)
|5
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
