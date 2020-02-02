Cosnefroy wins Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise
Madouas second, Devriendt third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3:49:51
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|7
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber93
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cosnefroy wins Grand Prix Cycliste la MarseillaiseMadouas second, Devriendt third
-
American Munro secures bronze in first-ever junior women's cyclo-cross World Championships'It feels pretty surreal right now and pretty exciting to be making history today'
-
Cyclo-cross World Championships: Mathieu Van der Poel cruises to third world titleDutchman leads from start to finish as Pidcock takes silver and Aerts bronze
-
Cyclo-cross World Championships: Norbert-Riberolle wins U23 women's titleFrenchwoman dominant as Vas and Kay round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy