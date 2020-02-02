Trending

Cosnefroy wins Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise

Madouas second, Devriendt third

Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2R La Mondiale)
Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 3:49:51
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
5Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:17
6Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
7Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
8Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team Total Direct Energie
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
10Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber93

Latest on Cyclingnews