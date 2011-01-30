Jérémy Roy wins the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise
FDJ rider impresses with lone attack
Continuing a long tradition of French wins at the country's season opener, Jérémy Roy (FDJ) took the victory at Sunday's GP La Marseillaise and he did it in style. After having attacked at km 10 together with Sylvain Georges (BigMat) and Julien Guay (Roubaix Lille Métropole), the trio stayed away until 20 kilometres to go before the finish in front of the Marseille stadium, when Roy made his decisive move.
"We worked well together," the winner told reporters. After 40 kilometres the trio had an advantage of over seven minutes to the bunch. But with the chase increasing the tempo, Guay got dropped, leaving the final battle to Roy and Georges. With less than 15 kilometres to go, the FDJ rider found the resources to take off solo. Georges came in second.
"On Saturday, I had reconnoitred the course and I took advantage of my good physical condition to dig deep in the finale," Roy commented further.
Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) came in third as the winner of the bunch sprint.
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|3:30:55
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:38
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:02:43
|4
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1
|5
|Artur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|8
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|10
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|11
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|19
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:47
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:51
|23
|Jérémy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:56
|25
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:03:10
|26
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|27
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|31
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|33
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|34
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1
|37
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1
|39
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|0:03:15
|41
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|42
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|46
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|47
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|48
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|49
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|50
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1
|0:08:34
|51
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|HD
|Frederik Veuchelen Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|HD
|Jean-Luc Delpech Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Rob Goris Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Mickaël Buffaz Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|HD
|Steven Tronet Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Dirk Bellemakers Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Laurent Pichon Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Staf Scheirlinckx Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Justin Jules Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|HD
|Renaud Dion Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Dries Hollanders An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Toms Skujins Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|HD
|Ronan Mclaughlin An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Bert De Backer Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Jarl Salomein Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Ronan Racault Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Roy Curvers Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Evaldas Siskevicius Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|HD
|Egidijus Juodvalkis Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Sylvain Calzati Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Mathieu Delaroziere Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|HD
|Mikael Chérel AG2R - La mondiale
|HD
|Said Haddou Team Europcar
|HD
|Alexandre Pichot Team Europcar
|HD
|Vladimir Isaychev Katusha Team
|HD
|Thierry Hupond Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Tony Hurel Team Europcar
|HD
|Pavel Brutt Katusha Team
|HD
|Nicolas Bonnet Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Benjamin Giraud Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|HD
|Kevin Lalouette Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Matthieu Sprick Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Javier Mejias Leal Team Type 1
|HD
|Dimitri Le Boulch Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Kenny Terweduwe An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Stéphane Poulhies Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Yannick Talabardon Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Pieter Ghyllebert An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Bjorn Brems An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Mickael Delage FDJ
|HD
|Benoit Vaugrenard FDJ
|HD
|Pim Lighthart Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|HD
|Loic Desriac Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Bobbie Traksel Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Robin Chaigneau Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Guillaume Blot Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Stéphane Bonsergent Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Stefan Van Dijck Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Bart Dockx Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Mathieu Drujon Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Frédéric Amorison Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Stijn Joseph Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Thomas Vaubourzeix Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|HD
|Morgan Kneisky Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Arkimedes Argueles Rodriges Katusha Team
|HD
|James Van Landschoot Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Kevin Reza Team Europcar
|HD
|Steven Caethoven Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Christophe Kern Team Europcar
|HD
|Sébastien Chavanel Team Europcar
|HD
|Wim De Vocht Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Christophe Riblon AG2R - La mondiale
|HD
|Sven Jodts Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Darijus Dzervus An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Valeryi Kobzarenko Team Type 1
|HD
|Daniele Callegarin Team Type 1
|HD
|Aldo Ino Ilesic Team Type 1
|HD
|Kess Heytens An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Steven Van Vooren Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Denis Flahaut Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Jérome Baugnies Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Koen Barbe Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Ronan Van Zandbeek Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Yann Huguet Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|DNF
|Romain Bacon Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Benoît Daeninck Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Philip Lavery An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|DNF
|Florent Barle Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|DNF
|Bram Schmitz Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNS
|Jérôme Cousin Team Europcar
