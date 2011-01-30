Trending

Jérémy Roy wins the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise

FDJ rider impresses with lone attack

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil - DCM) would win the field sprint for third place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thumbs up from race winner Jérémy Roy (FDJ).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jérémy Roy (FDJ) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jérémy Roy (FDJ) soloed to victory in the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Continuing a long tradition of French wins at the country's season opener, Jérémy Roy (FDJ) took the victory at Sunday's GP La Marseillaise and he did it in style. After having attacked at km 10 together with Sylvain Georges (BigMat) and Julien Guay (Roubaix Lille Métropole), the trio stayed away until 20 kilometres to go before the finish in front of the Marseille stadium, when Roy made his decisive move.

"We worked well together," the winner told reporters. After 40 kilometres the trio had an advantage of over seven minutes to the bunch. But with the chase increasing the tempo, Guay got dropped, leaving the final battle to Roy and Georges. With less than 15 kilometres to go, the FDJ rider found the resources to take off solo. Georges came in second.

"On Saturday, I had reconnoitred the course and I took advantage of my good physical condition to dig deep in the finale," Roy commented further.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) came in third as the winner of the bunch sprint.

Full Results
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ3:30:55
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:38
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:02:43
4Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1
5Artur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
8Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
9Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
10Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
11Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
17Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
19Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:47
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:51
23Jérémy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Remi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:02:56
25Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:03:10
26Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
27Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
29Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
31Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
33Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1
37Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1
39Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne0:03:15
41Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
42Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
43Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
44Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
46Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
47Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
48Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
49Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
50Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 10:08:34
51Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
53Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
HDFrederik Veuchelen Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
HDJean-Luc Delpech Bretagne - Schuller
HDRob Goris Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDMickaël Buffaz Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
HDSteven Tronet Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDDirk Bellemakers Landbouwkrediet
HDLaurent Pichon Bretagne - Schuller
HDStaf Scheirlinckx Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDJustin Jules Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
HDRenaud Dion Bretagne - Schuller
HDDries Hollanders An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDToms Skujins Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
HDRonan Mclaughlin An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDBert De Backer Skil - Shimano
HDJarl Salomein Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDRonan Racault Big Mat - Auber 93
HDRoy Curvers Skil - Shimano
HDEvaldas Siskevicius Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
HDEgidijus Juodvalkis Landbouwkrediet
HDSylvain Calzati Bretagne - Schuller
HDMathieu Delaroziere Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
HDMikael Chérel AG2R - La mondiale
HDSaid Haddou Team Europcar
HDAlexandre Pichot Team Europcar
HDVladimir Isaychev Katusha Team
HDThierry Hupond Skil - Shimano
HDTony Hurel Team Europcar
HDPavel Brutt Katusha Team
HDNicolas Bonnet Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDBenjamin Giraud Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
HDKevin Lalouette Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDMatthieu Sprick Skil - Shimano
HDJavier Mejias Leal Team Type 1
HDDimitri Le Boulch Big Mat - Auber 93
HDKenny Terweduwe An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDStéphane Poulhies Saur - Sojasun
HDYannick Talabardon Saur - Sojasun
HDPieter Ghyllebert An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDBjorn Brems An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDMickael Delage FDJ
HDBenoit Vaugrenard FDJ
HDPim Lighthart Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
HDLoic Desriac Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDBobbie Traksel Landbouwkrediet
HDRobin Chaigneau Skil - Shimano
HDGuillaume Blot Bretagne - Schuller
HDStéphane Bonsergent Bretagne - Schuller
HDStefan Van Dijck Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDBart Dockx Landbouwkrediet
HDMathieu Drujon Big Mat - Auber 93
HDFrédéric Amorison Landbouwkrediet
HDStijn Joseph Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDThomas Vaubourzeix Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
HDMorgan Kneisky Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDArkimedes Argueles Rodriges Katusha Team
HDJames Van Landschoot Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDKevin Reza Team Europcar
HDSteven Caethoven Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDChristophe Kern Team Europcar
HDSébastien Chavanel Team Europcar
HDWim De Vocht Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDChristophe Riblon AG2R - La mondiale
HDSven Jodts Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDDarijus Dzervus An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDValeryi Kobzarenko Team Type 1
HDDaniele Callegarin Team Type 1
HDAldo Ino Ilesic Team Type 1
HDKess Heytens An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDSteven Van Vooren Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDDenis Flahaut Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDJérome Baugnies Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDKoen Barbe Landbouwkrediet
HDRonan Van Zandbeek Skil - Shimano
DNFYann Huguet Skil - Shimano
DNFSamuel Dumoulin Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
DNFRomain Bacon Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFBenoît Daeninck Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFPhilip Lavery An Post - Sean Kelly Team
DNFFlorent Barle Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
DNFBram Schmitz Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNSJérôme Cousin Team Europcar

 

