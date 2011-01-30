Image 1 of 4 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil - DCM) would win the field sprint for third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Thumbs up from race winner Jérémy Roy (FDJ). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Jérémy Roy (FDJ) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Jérémy Roy (FDJ) soloed to victory in the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Continuing a long tradition of French wins at the country's season opener, Jérémy Roy (FDJ) took the victory at Sunday's GP La Marseillaise and he did it in style. After having attacked at km 10 together with Sylvain Georges (BigMat) and Julien Guay (Roubaix Lille Métropole), the trio stayed away until 20 kilometres to go before the finish in front of the Marseille stadium, when Roy made his decisive move.

"We worked well together," the winner told reporters. After 40 kilometres the trio had an advantage of over seven minutes to the bunch. But with the chase increasing the tempo, Guay got dropped, leaving the final battle to Roy and Georges. With less than 15 kilometres to go, the FDJ rider found the resources to take off solo. Georges came in second.

"On Saturday, I had reconnoitred the course and I took advantage of my good physical condition to dig deep in the finale," Roy commented further.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) came in third as the winner of the bunch sprint.