Fédrigo looks for new goals with FDJ

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) claims the stage win in Pau. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Pierrick Fédrigo admitted he joined FDJ in search new goals and extra motivation after six years with Bouygues Telecom.

Fedrigo won a stage at the Tour de France and the Criterium International race in 2010 and is widely considered one of the most talented French riders in the peloton. He is also nicknamed "le nez de Marmande" for his protruding nose.

“I was stuck in a routine, and I wanted to try something else. I needed to move forward," Fedrigo told L’Equipe after the team’s official presentation in Paris on Tuesday. The team failed to secure ProTour status for 2011 but team manager Marc Madiot is confident the team will ride most of the races on the WorldTour calendar.





Fedrigo named Paris-Nice as his first goal of the 2011 season but hopes he and can FDJ can be successful throughout the season.

“The first major objective is Paris-Nice. Before that, the important thing is to create a cohesive team that wants to win. The Tour de France remains one of the big goals of the season but we also have make our presence felt in other races such as the classics and the Coupe de France series. We’ve got to be consistent throughout the season.”



