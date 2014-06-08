Trending

Haedo wins stage 3 of Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay

Young continues as race leader

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:36:45
2Shane Kline (USA) Team Smartstop
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
4Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den)
5Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
6Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
8Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
9Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
10Ian Crane (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies9:27:24
2Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:05
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop0:00:10
4Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:11
5Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:13
6Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop0:00:16
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
8Ian Crane (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
9Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:17
10James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy

Points
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

