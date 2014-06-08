Haedo wins stage 3 of Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay
Young continues as race leader
Stage 3: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:36:45
|2
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Smartstop
|3
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|4
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den)
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|8
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|9
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
|10
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9:27:24
|2
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:05
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|0:00:10
|4
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:11
|5
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:13
|6
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:00:16
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|9
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|10
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
