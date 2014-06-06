Trending

Young doubles his wins in Saguenay

American maintains overall race lead

Sprinters Eric Young and Brad Huff flash by in a series of two up sprints.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won his second consecutive sprint during stage 3's 170.4km circuit race at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay on Friday in La Baie, Quebec. The American won the bunch sprint ahead of Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) and Jure Kocjan (SmartStop).

Young has maintained his lead in the overall classification heading into the third stage on Saturday night, a 74.2km criterium in the Chicoutimi district.

 

 

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:59:04
2Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop
4Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches
5Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
6Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita
7Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Budget Forklifts Cycling
8Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
9Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Antonio Di Batista (Ita) Amore & Vita

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7:50:39
2Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor0:00:09
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop0:00:10
4Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:00:11
5Ian Crane (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:16
6James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy0:00:17
7Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
8Michael Torckler (NZl) SmartStop
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) JellyBelly p/b Maxxis
10Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita0:00:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luca Benedetti (ITA) Amore & Vita

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andersen Asbjorn Kragh (Den) Christina Watches

