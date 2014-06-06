Young doubles his wins in Saguenay
American maintains overall race lead
Stage 2: -
Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won his second consecutive sprint during stage 3's 170.4km circuit race at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay on Friday in La Baie, Quebec. The American won the bunch sprint ahead of Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) and Jure Kocjan (SmartStop).
Young has maintained his lead in the overall classification heading into the third stage on Saturday night, a 74.2km criterium in the Chicoutimi district.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:59:04
|2
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop
|4
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches
|5
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|6
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Budget Forklifts Cycling
|8
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
|9
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Antonio Di Batista (Ita) Amore & Vita
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7:50:39
|2
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:09
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop
|0:00:10
|4
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|0:00:11
|5
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|0:00:16
|6
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy
|0:00:17
|7
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
|8
|Michael Torckler (NZl) SmartStop
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) JellyBelly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita
|0:00:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luca Benedetti (ITA) Amore & Vita
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andersen Asbjorn Kragh (Den) Christina Watches
