Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) won the finale stage of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay on Sunday. He crossed the line ahead of Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Christina Watches) and Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) in Chicoutimi, Quebec.

Kocjan won the overall title by one second ahead of Naud and 13 seconds ahead of Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman). He also secured the points jersey, while Andersen secured the event's young rider competition and Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) earned the mountains jersey,

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop 3:42:38 2 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches 3 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) JellyBelly p/b Maxxis 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 6 Jacob Rathe (USA) JellyBelly p/b Maxxis 7 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita 8 Charles Planet (Fra) Novo Nordisk 9 Chad Beyer (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 10 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies