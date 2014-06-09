Trending

Kocjan wins Saguenay finale and overall title

Naud and Amaran take second and third overall

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) won the finale stage of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay on Sunday. He crossed the line ahead of Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Christina Watches) and Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) in Chicoutimi, Quebec.

Kocjan won the overall title by one second ahead of Naud and 13 seconds ahead of Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman).  He also secured the points jersey, while Andersen secured the event's young rider competition and Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) earned the mountains jersey, 

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop3:42:38
2Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) JellyBelly p/b Maxxis
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
6Jacob Rathe (USA) JellyBelly p/b Maxxis
7Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita
8Charles Planet (Fra) Novo Nordisk
9Chad Beyer (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
10William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) SmartStop13:10:02
2Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor0:00:01
3Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:13
4Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches0:00:14
5Ian Crane (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:15
6Éric Marcotte (USA) SmartStop0:00:16
7Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
8Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
9Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling0:00:17
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) JellyBelly p/b Maxxis

