Young wins GP Saguenay opener
Optum rider tops Verschoor, Naud
Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the opening stage of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay in La Baie, Quebec, on Thursday. He won a bunch sprint ahead of Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor).
The peloton raced for a total of 166km over the course of 11 circuits. Although several breakaways gained time on the field, the main field held together on the way to the finish line on the final circuit.
Young is now leading the overall classification heading into the second stage, a 170.4km circuit race held on a total of eight laps on Friday in La Baie.
The Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay is in its first official season as a UCI 2.2 professional men's event. It took over from the previous Coupe des Nations.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|3
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor
|4
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Smartstop
|5
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (ITA) Amore & Vita
|6
|Andersen Asbjorn Kragh (Den) Christina Watches
|7
|Luca Benedetti (ITA) Amore & Vita
|8
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (UKR) ISD Continental
|9
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Smartstop
|10
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|3
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor
|4
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Smartstop
|5
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|6
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
|7
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5 Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|9
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jellybelly P/B Maxxis
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jellybelly P/B Maxxis
