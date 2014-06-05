Trending

Optum's Eric Young in the green jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the opening stage of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay in La Baie, Quebec, on Thursday. He won a bunch sprint ahead of Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor). 

The peloton raced for a total of 166km over the course of 11 circuits. Although several breakaways gained time on the field, the main field held together on the way to the finish line on the final circuit.

Young is now leading the overall classification heading into the second stage, a 170.4km circuit race held on a total of eight laps on Friday in La Baie.

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay is in its first official season as a UCI 2.2 professional men's event. It took over from the previous Coupe des Nations.

 

 

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
2Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor
4Jure Kocjan (Slo) Smartstop
5Leonardo Pinizzotto (ITA) Amore & Vita
6Andersen Asbjorn Kragh (Den) Christina Watches
7Luca Benedetti (ITA) Amore & Vita
8Anatoliy Pakhtusov (UKR) ISD Continental
9Eric Marcotte (USA) Smartstop
10Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
2Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Québecor
4Jure Kocjan (Slo) Smartstop
5James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy P/B Kenda
6Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
7Ian Crane (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
8Bruno Langlois (Can) 5 Hour Energy P/B Kenda
9Jacob Rathe (USA) Jellybelly P/B Maxxis
10Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jellybelly P/B Maxxis

 

