Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec past winners

Champions from 2010 to 2013

Past winners
2013Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin
2012Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom

