Wild wins Grand Prix de Gatineau
Numainville and Majerus round out podium
Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau - Road Race: -
Kirsten Wild's (Hitec Products) first trip to the Gran Prix Cycliste Gatineau proved to be highly successful, with the Dutch rider winning the field sprint at Thursday evening's road race, beating former winner Joelle Numainville (Canadian National Team) and Christine Majerus (National Team Luxembourg).
The 108 kilometre race began with a large loop that climbed through the Gatineau national park outside of Ottawa before six laps of a technical circuit.
Team Velocio SRAM was one of the teams that was extremely active, sending riders off regularly on breakaway attempts to avoid a sprint finish, but Hitec was vigilant, never allowing any efforts to gain more than 20 seconds before reeling it back in. A last lap effort by Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio SRAM) saw the Canadian gain 15 seconds, but at that point Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies was ready to help Hitec shut it down as they tried to set up their sprinter; Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann.
The finish was a long and slightly uphill drag after a right hander off a descent. Wild was clearly in control, leading from 150 metres out and distancing Numainville by a bike length. Kirchmann got boxed in against the barriers and finished sixth.
"We knew it would be hard to get the race down to a sprint, but that was our goal," explained Wild. "A lot of teams tried to attack, but our girls were closing everything that went. It was so nice for me to see so much control; everything that went, we were there. It worked out."
For Numainville, the result was a vindication after a lost year dealing with the effects of a concussion from a crash.
"I'm super happy," agreed Numainville, "I came back here after one year of injury, and to come back to what is sort of my hometown race ... I'm so happy. I know I had good shape coming into the race so i just wanted to put it out there."
Numainville now has a win, three second places and a fourth in five appearances at Gatineau.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|2:45:14
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Equipe Nationale du Canada
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Team Velocio SRAM
|5
|Emily Mary Collins (NZl) Team TIBCO-SVB
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
|8
|Lenore Pipes (USA) West Quebec Wheelers
|9
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|10
|Alison Jackson (Can) Equipe Nationale du Canada
|11
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|12
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
|14
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Équipe Nationale Ukraine
|15
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Velocio SRAM
|16
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Team Velocio SRAM
|17
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|18
|Kirsti Lay Giroux (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
|19
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|20
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|21
|Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Équipe Nationale Ukraine
|22
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|23
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
|24
|Emma White (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
|25
|Amy Charity (USA) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Cecilie G. Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|27
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
|28
|Leah Gulolen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|29
|Olena Demydova (Ukr) Équipe Nationale Ukraine
|30
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team Velocio SRAM
|31
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|32
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge
|33
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|34
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|35
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|36
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Team Velocio SRAM
|37
|Irena Ossola (USA) Alberta - Calgary
|38
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Justine Clift (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|40
|Mehgan Grant (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|0:00:13
|41
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|42
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) Équipe Nationale Ukraine
|43
|Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Col) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
|0:00:16
|44
|Alexxa Albrecht (Can) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|45
|Ellen Watters (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|46
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Team Ontario
|47
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|48
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|49
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
|51
|Elizabeth Albert (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
|52
|Katherine Maine (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|53
|Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|54
|Elise Maes (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|55
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|0:00:20
|56
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|57
|Mia Manganello (USA) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|58
|Dafné Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
|59
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
|60
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
|61
|Natasha Elliott (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
|62
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Equipe Nationale du Canada
|63
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
|64
|Emily Spence (Can) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
|65
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) Alberta - Calgary
|66
|Allison Tetrick (USA) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:24
|67
|Amber Neben (USA) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|68
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:27
|69
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Team Velocio SRAM
|0:00:40
|70
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
|0:01:13
|71
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:41
|72
|Alizee Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB
|0:03:35
|73
|BrittLee Bowman (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
|0:05:34
|74
|Sara Headley (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
|0:06:12
|75
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:06:14
|76
|Beth Ruiz (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
|0:07:58
|77
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|0:09:04
|OTL
|Emily Flynn (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|OTL
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
|DNF
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Equipe Nationale du Canada
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|DNF
|Laurence Thill (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|DNF
|Anika Todd (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB
|DNF
|Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|DNF
|Helene Pilote-Fortin (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
|DNF
|Olivia Baril (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
|DNF
|Melyssa Fortin (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
|DNF
|Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|DNF
|Catherine Fegan-Kim (GBr) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|DNF
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|DNF
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Julia Bradley (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge
|DNF
|Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge
|DNF
|Joyce Spruyt (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge
|DNF
|Suzie Brown (Can) Alberta - Calgary
|DNF
|Jennifer Stephenson (Can) Alberta - Calgary
|DNF
|Brook Noble (Can) Alberta - Calgary
|DNF
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|DNF
|Alex Grant (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|DNF
|Stéphanie Bester (Can) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
|DNF
|Lauren Leclaire (USA) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
|DNF
|Tate Devlin (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
|DNF
|Meredith Bunkers (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
|DNF
|Kristin Lotito (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
|DNF
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team Ontario
|DNF
|Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) Team Ontario
|DNF
|Tatjana Zaharova (Can) Team Ontario
|DNF
|Emily Underwood (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
|DNF
|Ana Sirianni (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
|DNF
|Dominique Danco (Can) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Melissa Hiller (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Allyson Gillard (Can) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNS
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|DNS
|Masha Schneider (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
|DNS
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
