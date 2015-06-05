Image 1 of 13 Lex Albrecht (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 13 Descending out of Gatineau park (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 13 The peloton ready to start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 13 Rolling out into Gatineau park (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 13 Rolling out into Gatineau park for the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 13 The Hitec Products team at the front ever vigilant (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 13 A flat for Allison Tetrick (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 13 Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio SRAM) was agressive (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 13 Elise Delzenne (Velocio SRAM) and Alison Jackson (Canadian National Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 13 Colombian rider Maria Luisa Calle Williams riding for local Selection de la region Nationale Capitale (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 13 Olivia Dillon (VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good), Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-SVB), Leah Kirchmann (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 13 Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins the Grand Prix de Gatineau (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 13 Podium: Joelle Numainville, Kirsten Wild, Christine Majerus (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Kirsten Wild's (Hitec Products) first trip to the Gran Prix Cycliste Gatineau proved to be highly successful, with the Dutch rider winning the field sprint at Thursday evening's road race, beating former winner Joelle Numainville (Canadian National Team) and Christine Majerus (National Team Luxembourg).

The 108 kilometre race began with a large loop that climbed through the Gatineau national park outside of Ottawa before six laps of a technical circuit.

Team Velocio SRAM was one of the teams that was extremely active, sending riders off regularly on breakaway attempts to avoid a sprint finish, but Hitec was vigilant, never allowing any efforts to gain more than 20 seconds before reeling it back in. A last lap effort by Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio SRAM) saw the Canadian gain 15 seconds, but at that point Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies was ready to help Hitec shut it down as they tried to set up their sprinter; Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann.

The finish was a long and slightly uphill drag after a right hander off a descent. Wild was clearly in control, leading from 150 metres out and distancing Numainville by a bike length. Kirchmann got boxed in against the barriers and finished sixth.

"We knew it would be hard to get the race down to a sprint, but that was our goal," explained Wild. "A lot of teams tried to attack, but our girls were closing everything that went. It was so nice for me to see so much control; everything that went, we were there. It worked out."

For Numainville, the result was a vindication after a lost year dealing with the effects of a concussion from a crash.

"I'm super happy," agreed Numainville, "I came back here after one year of injury, and to come back to what is sort of my hometown race ... I'm so happy. I know I had good shape coming into the race so i just wanted to put it out there."

Numainville now has a win, three second places and a fourth in five appearances at Gatineau.

