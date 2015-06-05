Trending

Wild wins Grand Prix de Gatineau

Numainville and Majerus round out podium

Image 1 of 13

Lex Albrecht (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Lex Albrecht (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 13

Descending out of Gatineau park

Descending out of Gatineau park
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 13

The peloton ready to start

The peloton ready to start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 13

Rolling out into Gatineau park

Rolling out into Gatineau park
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 13

Rolling out into Gatineau park for the race

Rolling out into Gatineau park for the race
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 13

The Hitec Products team at the front ever vigilant

The Hitec Products team at the front ever vigilant
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 13

A flat for Allison Tetrick (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

A flat for Allison Tetrick (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 13

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio SRAM) was agressive

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio SRAM) was agressive
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 13

Elise Delzenne (Velocio SRAM) and Alison Jackson (Canadian National Team)

Elise Delzenne (Velocio SRAM) and Alison Jackson (Canadian National Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 13

Colombian rider Maria Luisa Calle Williams riding for local Selection de la region Nationale Capitale

Colombian rider Maria Luisa Calle Williams riding for local Selection de la region Nationale Capitale
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 13

Olivia Dillon (VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good), Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-SVB), Leah Kirchmann (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Olivia Dillon (VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good), Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-SVB), Leah Kirchmann (Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 13

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins the Grand Prix de Gatineau

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins the Grand Prix de Gatineau
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 13

Podium: Joelle Numainville, Kirsten Wild, Christine Majerus

Podium: Joelle Numainville, Kirsten Wild, Christine Majerus
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Kirsten Wild's (Hitec Products) first trip to the Gran Prix Cycliste Gatineau proved to be highly successful, with the Dutch rider winning the field sprint at Thursday evening's road race, beating former winner Joelle Numainville (Canadian National Team) and Christine Majerus (National Team Luxembourg).

The 108 kilometre race began with a large loop that climbed through the Gatineau national park outside of Ottawa before six laps of a technical circuit.

Team Velocio SRAM was one of the teams that was extremely active, sending riders off regularly on breakaway attempts to avoid a sprint finish, but Hitec was vigilant, never allowing any efforts to gain more than 20 seconds before reeling it back in. A last lap effort by Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio SRAM) saw the Canadian gain 15 seconds, but at that point Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies was ready to help Hitec shut it down as they tried to set up their sprinter; Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann.

The finish was a long and slightly uphill drag after a right hander off a descent. Wild was clearly in control, leading from 150 metres out and distancing Numainville by a bike length. Kirchmann got boxed in against the barriers and finished sixth.

"We knew it would be hard to get the race down to a sprint, but that was our goal," explained Wild. "A lot of teams tried to attack, but our girls were closing everything that went. It was so nice for me to see so much control; everything that went, we were there. It worked out."

For Numainville, the result was a vindication after a lost year dealing with the effects of a concussion from a crash.

"I'm super happy," agreed Numainville, "I came back here after one year of injury, and to come back to what is sort of my hometown race ... I'm so happy. I know I had good shape coming into the race so i just wanted to put it out there."

Numainville now has a win, three second places and a fourth in five appearances at Gatineau.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products2:45:14
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Equipe Nationale du Canada
3Christine Majerus (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Team Velocio SRAM
5Emily Mary Collins (NZl) Team TIBCO-SVB
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
8Lenore Pipes (USA) West Quebec Wheelers
9Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
10Alison Jackson (Can) Equipe Nationale du Canada
11Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
12Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
14Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Équipe Nationale Ukraine
15Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Velocio SRAM
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Team Velocio SRAM
17Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
18Kirsti Lay Giroux (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
19Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
20Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
21Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Équipe Nationale Ukraine
22Olivia Dillon (Irl) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
23Jacqueline Parker (USA) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
24Emma White (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
25Amy Charity (USA) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Cecilie G. Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
27Stephanie Roorda (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
28Leah Gulolen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
29Olena Demydova (Ukr) Équipe Nationale Ukraine
30Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team Velocio SRAM
31Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
32Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge
33Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4
34Allison Beveridge (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
35Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
36Elise Delzenne (Fra) Team Velocio SRAM
37Irena Ossola (USA) Alberta - Calgary
38Brianna Walle (USA) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Justine Clift (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
40Mehgan Grant (Can) West Quebec Wheelers0:00:13
41Beth Ann Orton (USA) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
42Olga Shekel (Ukr) Équipe Nationale Ukraine
43Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Col) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale0:00:16
44Alexxa Albrecht (Can) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Ellen Watters (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
46Nicole Moerig (Aus) Team Ontario
47Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
48Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
49Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
51Elizabeth Albert (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
52Katherine Maine (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
53Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
54Elise Maes (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
55Fabienne Schaus (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National0:00:20
56Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
57Mia Manganello (USA) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
58Dafné Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
59Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
60Cassandra Maximenko (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
61Natasha Elliott (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
62Sara Poidevin (Can) Equipe Nationale du Canada
63Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED
64Emily Spence (Can) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
65Genevieve Krahn (Can) Alberta - Calgary
66Allison Tetrick (USA) Team OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:24
67Amber Neben (USA) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
68Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:27
69Tayler Wiles (USA) Team Velocio SRAM0:00:40
70Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-SPECIALIZED0:01:13
71Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:41
72Alizee Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB0:03:35
73BrittLee Bowman (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling0:05:34
74Sara Headley (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB0:06:12
75Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:06:14
76Beth Ruiz (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation0:07:58
77Sarah Rasmussen (Can) West Quebec Wheelers0:09:04
OTLEmily Flynn (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
OTLNancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
DNFCatherine Ouellette (Can) Equipe Nationale du Canada
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
DNFLaurence Thill (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
DNFAnika Todd (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB
DNFKathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
DNFHelene Pilote-Fortin (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
DNFOlivia Baril (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
DNFMelyssa Fortin (Can) Équipe du QUEBEC
DNFAnna Grace Christiansen (USA) VISIT DALLAS Cycling p/b Noise4Good
DNFCatherine Fegan-Kim (GBr) DNA Cycling p/b K4
DNFAriane Bonhomme (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
DNFSuzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFSarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFJulia Bradley (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge
DNFAshley Barson (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge
DNFJoyce Spruyt (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge
DNFSuzie Brown (Can) Alberta - Calgary
DNFJennifer Stephenson (Can) Alberta - Calgary
DNFBrook Noble (Can) Alberta - Calgary
DNFCarrie Cartmill (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
DNFAlex Grant (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
DNFStéphanie Bester (Can) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
DNFLauren Leclaire (USA) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
DNFTate Devlin (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
DNFMeredith Bunkers (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
DNFKristin Lotito (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
DNFHayley Jones (GBr) Team Ontario
DNFKaitlyn Steeves (Can) Team Ontario
DNFTatjana Zaharova (Can) Team Ontario
DNFEmily Underwood (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
DNFAna Sirianni (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
DNFDominique Danco (Can) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFMelissa Hiller (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFKristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFAllyson Gillard (Can) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
DNSTara Whitten (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
DNSMasha Schneider (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
DNSStefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles

 

