Small wins Chrono de Gatineau

Canuel, Wiles round out podium

Image 1 of 2

Carmen Small (TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR) riding to victory

Carmen Small (TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR) riding to victory
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

The podium of Karol-Ann Canuel, Carmen Small and Tayler Wiles

The podium of Karol-Ann Canuel, Carmen Small and Tayler Wiles
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Carmen Small (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) has a perfect record at the Chrono Gatineau UCI time trial - two visits and two wins, with her victory on Saturday at the 2015 edition. Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio SRAM) took second, just ahead of her team mate Tayler Wiles.

The 11.5 kilometre circuit is full of twists and turns, short climabs and descents, making it diffcult to establish any sort of rhythm.

Brianna Walle (Optum) set the first fast time, at 16 minutes flat, but that was immediately eclipsed by Ukrainian national team rider Ganna Solovei at 15:48, which would be good enough for fourth after the last of 60 starters completed the course.

Former world champion Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling) finished five seconds back of Solovei, so it was clear that the course did not necessarily favour time trial specialists. In fact, it wasn't until 15 riders after Solovei that she was finally bumped out of the lead by Canuel, at 15:44.

Tara Whitten (Opus-The Cyclery), in the midst of her comeback, could only manage 15:59, good enough for eighth, but Small, the Pan American champion and former Gatineau winner at her only other previous participation in 2013, came flying across the line shortly afterwards, a full eight seconds faster than Canuel.

Wiles came in a bare 19-hundredths of a second behind team mate Canuel, but that was as close as anyone would get, with Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB) slotting in at fifth and the final starter, Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum), a distant 13th.

"I didn't come last year, but I was happy to come back this year and get another win," said Small. "I had a good Nationals a couple of weeks ago, so I know my form is coming up and getting better."

"I wasn't really surprised to do so well, because I know I can time trial, but we raced really hard yesterday, so I'm pleased to do so well," said Canuel. "It was a pretty short time trial, and I'm usually better when it's longer."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Twenty16 p/b SHO-AIR0:15:36
2Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team Velocio SRAM0:00:08
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Team Velocio SRAM
4Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:12
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:00:13
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Team Velocio SRAM0:00:15
7Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:17
8Tara Whitten (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery0:00:23
9Brianna Walle (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:24
10Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:31
11Christine Majerus (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National0:00:34
12Elise Delzenne (Fra) Team Velocio SRAM0:00:36
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39
14Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:40
15Allison Tetrick (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:41
16Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
17Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery0:00:49
18Annie Ewart (Can) Canada0:00:52
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Team Velocio SRAM0:00:53
20Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:00:54
21Emma White (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
22Ellen Watters (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
23Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:57
24Olha Shekel (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:02
25Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:05
26Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
27Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
28Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:08
29Allison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 p/b SHO-AIR0:01:09
30Justine Clift (Can) West Quebec Wheelers0:01:17
31Cecilie G. Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:20
32Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K40:01:27
33Catherine Ouellette (Can) Canada0:01:35
34Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Col) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale0:01:37
35Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
36Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized0:01:40
37Cassandra Maximenko (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling0:01:45
38Olena Demydova (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:46
39Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized0:01:48
40Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:50
41Brook Noble (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary-Northwest / P.K. Express0:01:57
42Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:59
43Elise Maes (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National0:02:00
44Olivia Baril (Can) ÉquipeQUEBEC0:02:04
45Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:06
46Genevieve Krahn (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary-Northwest / P.K. Express0:02:09
47Jacqueline Parker (USA) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale0:02:13
48Sarah Rasmussen (Can) West Quebec Wheelers0:02:20
49Nicole Moerig (Aus) Ontario NCCH0:02:22
50Suzie Brown (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary-Northwest / P.K. Express0:02:34
51Melyssa Fortin (Can) ÉquipeQUEBEC0:02:48
52Fabienne Schaus (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National0:02:51
53Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National0:02:58
54Brittlee Bowman (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling0:03:07
55Melissa Hiller (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles0:04:12
56Alizee Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB0:04:33
DNSMeredith Bunkers (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
DNSLoren Rowney (Aus) Team Velocio SRAM
DNSStefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
DNSHayley Jones (GBr) Ontario NCCH
DNSKirsti Lay Giroux (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized

 

