Small wins Chrono de Gatineau
Canuel, Wiles round out podium
Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau - Time trial: -
Carmen Small (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) has a perfect record at the Chrono Gatineau UCI time trial - two visits and two wins, with her victory on Saturday at the 2015 edition. Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio SRAM) took second, just ahead of her team mate Tayler Wiles.
The 11.5 kilometre circuit is full of twists and turns, short climabs and descents, making it diffcult to establish any sort of rhythm.
Brianna Walle (Optum) set the first fast time, at 16 minutes flat, but that was immediately eclipsed by Ukrainian national team rider Ganna Solovei at 15:48, which would be good enough for fourth after the last of 60 starters completed the course.
Former world champion Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling) finished five seconds back of Solovei, so it was clear that the course did not necessarily favour time trial specialists. In fact, it wasn't until 15 riders after Solovei that she was finally bumped out of the lead by Canuel, at 15:44.
Tara Whitten (Opus-The Cyclery), in the midst of her comeback, could only manage 15:59, good enough for eighth, but Small, the Pan American champion and former Gatineau winner at her only other previous participation in 2013, came flying across the line shortly afterwards, a full eight seconds faster than Canuel.
Wiles came in a bare 19-hundredths of a second behind team mate Canuel, but that was as close as anyone would get, with Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB) slotting in at fifth and the final starter, Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum), a distant 13th.
"I didn't come last year, but I was happy to come back this year and get another win," said Small. "I had a good Nationals a couple of weeks ago, so I know my form is coming up and getting better."
"I wasn't really surprised to do so well, because I know I can time trial, but we raced really hard yesterday, so I'm pleased to do so well," said Canuel. "It was a pretty short time trial, and I'm usually better when it's longer."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Twenty16 p/b SHO-AIR
|0:15:36
|2
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team Velocio SRAM
|0:00:08
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Team Velocio SRAM
|4
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:12
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:00:13
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Team Velocio SRAM
|0:00:15
|7
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:17
|8
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|0:00:23
|9
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:24
|10
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:31
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|0:00:34
|12
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Team Velocio SRAM
|0:00:36
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:39
|14
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:40
|15
|Allison Tetrick (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:41
|16
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|17
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|0:00:49
|18
|Annie Ewart (Can) Canada
|0:00:52
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Team Velocio SRAM
|0:00:53
|20
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
|0:00:54
|21
|Emma White (USA) Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation
|22
|Ellen Watters (Can) Team OPUS - The Cyclery
|23
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:57
|24
|Olha Shekel (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:02
|25
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:05
|26
|Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
|27
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|28
|Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:08
|29
|Allison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 p/b SHO-AIR
|0:01:09
|30
|Justine Clift (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|0:01:17
|31
|Cecilie G. Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:20
|32
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:01:27
|33
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Canada
|0:01:35
|34
|Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Col) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
|0:01:37
|35
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|36
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
|0:01:40
|37
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
|0:01:45
|38
|Olena Demydova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:46
|39
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
|0:01:48
|40
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:50
|41
|Brook Noble (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary-Northwest / P.K. Express
|0:01:57
|42
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:59
|43
|Elise Maes (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|0:02:00
|44
|Olivia Baril (Can) ÉquipeQUEBEC
|0:02:04
|45
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:06
|46
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary-Northwest / P.K. Express
|0:02:09
|47
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Selection de la région Nationale Capitale
|0:02:13
|48
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|0:02:20
|49
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Ontario NCCH
|0:02:22
|50
|Suzie Brown (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary-Northwest / P.K. Express
|0:02:34
|51
|Melyssa Fortin (Can) ÉquipeQUEBEC
|0:02:48
|52
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|0:02:51
|53
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) TEAM Luxembourg National
|0:02:58
|54
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
|0:03:07
|55
|Melissa Hiller (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
|0:04:12
|56
|Alizee Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB
|0:04:33
|DNS
|Meredith Bunkers (USA) CRCA/Stan's No Tubes Classic Cycling
|DNS
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Velocio SRAM
|DNS
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway Bikes p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNS
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Ontario NCCH
|DNS
|Kirsti Lay Giroux (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
