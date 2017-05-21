Image 1 of 51 Men’s Podium (L to R) Ben Sonntag (Clif) 4th, Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxxis) 2nd, Howard Grotts (Specialized) 1st, Russell Finsterwald (SRAM TLD) 3rd Kyle Trudeau (Construction Zone) 5th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 51 Sofia Gomez Villane (Assos) had a very impressive weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 51 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) on the road climb with Grand Junction in the background (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 51 Jenny Smith (Stans NoTubes) riding to an impressive eighth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 51 Evelyn Dong (Full Cycle) pretty much owned fourth place the entire race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 51 Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (Assos) trying to chase down Katerina Nash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 51 Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) starting somewhat slowing but then reeled in some riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 51 Katerina Nash (Clif Bar) continued to pull away on the road climb before Twist and Shout Trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 51 Isnaraissa Moir (Pivot) putting in a top ten ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 51 Evenly Dong (Full Cycle) descending some steep slickrock (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 51 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Assos-Pivot) has stepped up her game this year with the help of her coach Carmen Small (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 51 Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) leading Katerina Nash and Sofia Gomez Villafane after the initial climb out of Grand Junction (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 51 Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) pulled herself back to sixth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 51 Serena Bishop Gordon (Liv) riding in Colorado National Monument (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 51 A group of riders making the road climb about an hour into the racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 51 Women’s Podium (L to R) Evelyn Dong (Full Cycle) 4th, Amy Beisel (Pro Cyling) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Clif Bar) 1st, Sofia Gomez Villafane (Assos) 3rd, Crystal Anthony (Riverside) 5th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 51 Katerina Nash (Clif Bar) with injured USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant and Amy Beisel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 51 Katerina Nash (Clif Bar) wins the Grand Junction race by a large margin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 51 Local favourite Alexis Skarda (Stans NoTubes) riding near the highest point on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 51 Sarah Kaufmann (Stans NoTubes) descending like a downhiller (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 51 Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) riding Twist and Shout Trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 51 Rebecca Gross (KHS) leading a group up the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 51 Katerina Nash (Clif Bar) descending some slickrock (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 51 Nikki Peterson (Ridebiker) climbing while one hour into the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 51 Jenny Smith (Stan’s NoTubes) climbing well on the 43-mile course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 51 Alexis Skarda (Stan’s NoTubes) before the race was hoping for a podium finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 51 Long-time Cliff Rider and Oakley Woman Katerina Nash awaiting the podium ceremony (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 51 Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) riding outside the top ten early in the race. He later flatted on the Butterknife trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 51 Garrett Gerchar (Clif Bar) riding a good line down some rock drops (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 51 Adam Bucklin (Team Rwanda) riding well during the first half of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 51 Earl Liam (Clif Bar) running up some technical terrain early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 51 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) descending slickrock with his brother Todd behind him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 51 Nick Gould (Ska Brewing) leading a long train of racers down some very rocky terrain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 51 Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxis) had been gapped by Grotts early but chased him down with the help of Russell Finsterwald (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 51 Howard Grotts (Specialized) leading by thirty seconds after a half hour of racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 51 Jeremiah Bishop brought a fortune cookie from the night before, "It’'s not the will to win, but the will to prepare to win that makes a difference" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 51 Veteran Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxxis) won the crit on Friday night (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 51 Riders descent what appears to be almost un-rideable terrain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 51 Howard Grotts (Specialized) getting way back on a steep descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 51 USA Marathon Champion Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) putting in a solid top ten ride today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 51 Kyle Trudeau (Construction Zone) made it onto his first Grand Junction podium with a fifth-place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 42 of 51 Alex Grant (Cannondale) slid out in a loose corner on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 43 of 51 Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxxis) got away from Finsterwald on the final climb to claim second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 44 of 51 Howard Grotts (Specialized) takes the win at Grand Junction and $5000 first prize (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 45 of 51 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) leading Geoff Kabush (Scott) after two and one half hours of racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 46 of 51 Howard Grotts (Specialized) had a 4 1/2 minute lead as he started the half hour descent back into town (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 47 of 51 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) leading Geoff Kabush (Scott) across Gunny’s Trail about thirty minutes before the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 48 of 51 Fernando Paez (Construction Zone), a former winner of the race, had to settle for sixth place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 49 of 51 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM TLD) riding in the top five during the initial climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 50 of 51 Rob Squire (Felt Assos) riding in the top three early in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 51 of 51 USA Marathon Champion Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) and his Durango training partner Howard Grotts (Specialized) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

On a perfect day with nearly cloudless skies, USA Cross-Country champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) put the hurt on the chasers every time the 43-mile course turned uphill. Despite the course being three miles longer this year, he smashed the course record by three minutes to take the victory and the $5,000 first prize.

Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxxis) and Russel Finsterwald (SRAM) chased hard, made contact once, but ultimately had to battle for second place. Kabush attacked Finsterwald on the final hill to open a 28-second lead and take second place. Finsterwald claimed third.

Grotts explained his race, "I wanted to be in the lead during the first section because I knew there were sections that would bottleneck if you were not in the lead group. I did not really know the Butterknife trail because I was not able to pre-ride so maybe I went a little slower and they "got me" near the feed zone at the bottom. I then saw that Windmill was a really good, steep, consistent climb and I figured that was my best chance to get away for good."

Pro Women

Veteran racer, Olympian, and former Grand Junction winner Katerina Nash (Clf Pro Team) was not familiar with the first part of the course so she rode with Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) and up-and-coming Sofia Gomez Villafane. When she reached familiar trails put hit the gas pedal and dropped both of them. Beisel and Villafane rode together for a while, but eventually Beisel's superior experience earned her second place. Villafane finished impressively in third place.

Nash finished two minutes faster than last year's time despite the course being three miles longer. She commented after the race, "The course is spectacular. I really enjoy riding the trails here in Grand Junction. I had a really smooth ride and am happy to take the win here...I wanted to get into the singletrack first that was really my goal."

Nash credited her longtime mechanic Chris Mathis for his part in the win, "Thank you Chris for always taking care of me and the bike, and obviously Clif Pro Team. This is my sixteenth season with them and I am really thankful for the opportunity."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized 2:57:14 2 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports, Maxxis, Shimano 0:03:13 3 Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM | Troy Lee Designs Race Team 0:03:41 4 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) CLIF Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM 0:06:17 5 Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing. BikeFlights, Rouleur Carbon 0:06:18 6 Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) CZ Racing 0:09:10 7 Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale, Enve Composites, Gear Rush 0:10:16 8 Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport, Scott Bicycles 0:10:36 9 Payson Mcelveen (USA) Orange Seal 0:10:59 10 Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Stans NoTubes, Ride 100%, Fox 0:11:00 11 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon 12 Cal Skilsky (USA) AZ Devo 0:11:31 13 Henry Nadell (USA) CZ Racing 0:13:48 14 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles, WTB, Shimano 0:14:38 15 Rotem Ishay (Isr) Jamis Bikes, Vittoria Tires, Stan's NoTubes 0:15:08 16 Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Factory Off Road, SRAM, Schwalbe 0:15:38 17 Cypress Gorry (USA) KTM Factory USA 0:16:58 18 Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing, Trek, Shimano 0:18:22 19 Taylor Lideen (USA) 0:18:48 20 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off Road 0:19:28 21 Troy Wells (USA) CLIF 0:19:56 22 Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon, SRAM 0:21:54 23 Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop, Jonathan Livesay, my parents :) 0:21:57 24 Liam Earl (USA) Team Clif Bar, Niner Bikes, Cmu Cycling Team 0:22:01 25 Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain Bike and Cyclocross Team 0:22:42 26 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon-Shimano 0:25:01 27 Bryson Perry (USA) Rouleur Devo, DNA Cycling, Summit Cyclery-Giant 0:25:12 28 Nick Gould (USA) Ska Brewing, Zia Taqueria, Trek 0:26:24 29 Drew Free (USA) KUHL, Pivot Cycles, Go-Ride.com 0:26:44 30 Tyler Jones (USA) Privateer 0:27:34 31 David Krimstock (USA) Giant Co. Factory Off Road 0:27:53 32 Mark Currie (USA) ENVE Composites, The Adrenalin Project, Skratch Labs 0:28:10 33 Rob Squire (USA) Felt- Assos- Oakley 0:28:44 34 Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda 0:29:12 35 Jorge Munoz (USA) CZ Racing 0:32:02 36 Herman Larsson (USA) 0:32:13 37 Keiran Eagen (USA) CRC Janitorial, Scott, 2nd Avenue Sports 0:32:20 38 Jason Donald (USA) Foundry Cycles, Skratch Labs, Boulder Cycle Sport 0:33:05 39 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Endurance Team, Shimano, WTB 0:33:41 40 Weston Rasmussen (USA) CZracing, Tenac Championship Coaching 41 Menso De Jong (USA) CLIF Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM 0:33:46 42 Dean Hill (USA) Aspen Pro Cycling - Cima Cycles - Ute City Cycles 0:33:56 43 Ricardo Creel (Mex) CZ Racing 0:34:44 44 Matthew Turner (USA) Competitive Cyclist, Pivot Cycles, POC 0:34:52 45 Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Honey Stinger, Big Agnes 0:34:55 46 Jake Yackle (USA) Yackle Brothers Racing, KHS 0:35:11 47 Peter Calmes (USA) 0:36:20 48 Dylan Bailey (Can) Catalyst coaching and Sportlab, orange seal, suomy 0:36:21 49 Carter Anderson (USA) 0:38:59 50 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Endurance Team 0:39:04 51 Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger, Bontrager 0:39:27 52 Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mike's Mix, Maxxis Tires 0:40:23 53 Daniel Matheny (USA) Matheny Endurance, COS Racing, EVOC 0:40:25 54 Levi Kurlander (USA) Trek Bicycles, Team RideBiker p/b Sho-Air 0:42:13 55 Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Yeti Cycles, Pactimo, Colorado Mesa University 0:42:48 56 Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Bicycles, Rockshox, Sram. 0:45:04 57 Donny Warbritton (USA) Stages Cycling 0:48:33 58 Cody Schwartz (USA) Scott, SRAM, Jakroo 0:49:08 59 John Nobil (USA) 0:49:09 60 Barkley Robinson (USA) Orange Peel / Steamboat Velo 0:49:24 61 Noah Sears (USA) Pivot, MRP, Ergon 0:50:30 62 Connor Barrett (USA) Summit Cyclery, Giant Bicycles, DNA Cycling 0:59:54 63 Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) 1:11:23