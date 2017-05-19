Image 1 of 43 Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) took the win on the final lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 43 There were many colorful costumes on kids and adults for the Klunker Race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 43 Racers pass through one of the many turns on the downtown course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 43 Alexis Skarda (Stans) did a good job of staying near the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 43 Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) was keeping her powder dry throughout the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 43 Serena Bishop (Liv-SRAM) pulling a long train of racers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 43 Serena Bishop (Liv-SRAM) leading mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxxis) went off the front of the race with five laps remaining. He was able to hold off the peloton and take the win despite the determined efforts of several riders. Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) finished second, while Brian Matter (Linear Sport Racing) finished a close third.

Geoff Kabush explained, "For the first ten, twelve, fourteen minutes there were some attacks and I was just feeling out the speed in the corners. Once things started to settle down I just countered one move and wasn't fully committed but they let me get ten seconds. I just tried to ride really smooth and hit it in the headwind on the backside. When the laps started counting down I knew that people would start to get a bit discouraged and hesitate. I just kept it rolling and was happy to see the three, two, one (laps) to go."

Women's Race

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team), the most successful short track racer in history, rode a tactically perfect race to win the Fat Tire Crit on the final lap. Her teammate Maghalie Rochette set up the win by attacking the peloton and riding off the front for several laps. It forced others to chase her down while Nash sat in and kept her powder dry. Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) finished second and local favourite Alexis Skarda (Stans NoTubes) took third place. Her work done, Rochette rolled in to take eighth place.

USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes), a favorite this weekend, was leading the race early on when she slid out in a corner and re-injured her dislocated shoulder. She was taken to hospital and is unlikely to race in the cross-country event on Sunday.

Katerina Nash was ecstatic about Rochette's effort. She remarked, "She did all the work. She did all the work. We were the only two out there (in the lead group) who had teammates so we definitely wanted to use that to our advantage. It was super windy and Maghalie went out there in put in the perfect attack, and I thought she was going to stay away. It was so close."

Rochette added, "I wanted to try something and I wanted it to stick until the end, but at the same time I knew that if they caught me that Katerina was in good position. It was awesome.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports, Maxxis, Shimano 2 Todd Wells (USA) SRAM, SCOTT, CLIF 3 Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing, Trek, Shimano 4 Menso De Jong (USA) CLIF Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM 5 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off Road 6 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized 7 Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM | Troy Lee Designs Race Team 8 Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing. BikeFlights, Rouleur Carbon 9 Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) CZ Racing 10 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon 11 Nick Gould (USA) Ska Brewing, Zia Taqueria, Trek 12 Bryson Perry (USA) Rouleur Devo, DNA Cycling, Summit Cyclery-Giant 13 Herman Larsson (USA) 14 Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda 15 Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Stans NoTubes, Ride 100%, Fox 16 Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop, Jonathan Livesay, my parents :) 17 Jake Yackle (USA) Yackle Brothers Racing, KHS 18 Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale, Enve Composites, Gear Rush 19 Weston Rasmussen (USA) CZracing, Tenac Championship Coaching 20 Cody Schwartz (USA) Scott, SRAM, Jakroo 21 Taylor Lideen (USA) 22 Troy Wells (USA) CLIF 23 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) CLIF Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM 24 Payson Mcelveen (USA) Orange Seal 25 Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Factory Off Road, SRAM, Schwalbe 26 Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport, Scott Bicycles 27 Liam Earl (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR, NINER BIKES, CMU CYCLING TEAM 28 Rotem Ishay (Isr) Jamis Bikes, Vittoria Tires, Stan's NoTubes 29 Dean Hill (USA) Aspen Pro Cycling - Cima Cycles - Ute City Cycles 30 Ricardo Creel (Mex) CZ Racing 31 Cal Skilsky (USA) AZ Devo 32 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon-Shimano 33 Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Honey Stinger, Big Agnes 34 Quinten Bingham (USA) America First Credit Union/P-Town Cross 35 Tyler Jones (USA) Privateer 36 Mark Currie (USA) ENVE Composites, The Adrenalin Project, Skratch Labs 37 Levi Kurlander (USA) Trek Bicycles, Team RideBiker p/b Sho-Air 38 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Endurance Team 39 Jakub Valigura (Cze) Full Cycle Boulder, Giant, Dryve Wheels 40 Donny Warbritton (USA) Stages Cycling 41 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles, WTB, Shimano 42 Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Yeti Cycles, Pactimo, Colorado Mesa University 43 Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mike's Mix, Maxxis Tires 44 Nick Thomas (USA) Cadence Promotions, Speedtech, Trek 45 Connor Barrett (USA) Summit Cyclery, Giant Bicycles, DNA Cycling 46 Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Bicycles, Rockshox, Sram. 47 Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger, Bontrager 48 Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon, SRAM 49 Drew Free (USA) KUHL, Pivot Cycles, Go-Ride.com 50 Daniel Matheny (USA) Matheny Endurance, COS Racing, EVOC 51 Brent Burcham (USA) Team Ninja 52 Cypress Gorry (USA) KTM Factory USA 53 Cody Cupp (USA) Purgatory Mountain Resort 54 Henry Nadell (USA) CZ Racing 55 Eivind Roed (USA) 56 Carter Anderson (USA) 57 John Nobil (USA) 58 Brent Dupe (USA) 59 Dylan Bailey (Can) Catalyst coaching and Sportlab, orange seal, suomy 60 Bobby Brown (USA) Bicycle Outfitters, Boyd Cycling 61 Peter Kalmes (USA) Sonoran Cycles 62 Noah Sears (USA) Pivot, MRP, Ergon 63 Austin Riley (USA) Aminorip, Tyler Hamilton Training, Green Guru Gear 64 Matthew Turner (USA) Competitive Cyclist, Pivot Cycles, POC