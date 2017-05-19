Geoff Kabush and Nash win Grand Junction Off-Road Fat Tire Crits
Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net
Wells and Matter round out men's podium
Fat Tire Crit: -
Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxxis) went off the front of the race with five laps remaining. He was able to hold off the peloton and take the win despite the determined efforts of several riders. Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) finished second, while Brian Matter (Linear Sport Racing) finished a close third.
Geoff Kabush explained, "For the first ten, twelve, fourteen minutes there were some attacks and I was just feeling out the speed in the corners. Once things started to settle down I just countered one move and wasn't fully committed but they let me get ten seconds. I just tried to ride really smooth and hit it in the headwind on the backside. When the laps started counting down I knew that people would start to get a bit discouraged and hesitate. I just kept it rolling and was happy to see the three, two, one (laps) to go."
Women's Race
Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team), the most successful short track racer in history, rode a tactically perfect race to win the Fat Tire Crit on the final lap. Her teammate Maghalie Rochette set up the win by attacking the peloton and riding off the front for several laps. It forced others to chase her down while Nash sat in and kept her powder dry. Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) finished second and local favourite Alexis Skarda (Stans NoTubes) took third place. Her work done, Rochette rolled in to take eighth place.
USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes), a favorite this weekend, was leading the race early on when she slid out in a corner and re-injured her dislocated shoulder. She was taken to hospital and is unlikely to race in the cross-country event on Sunday.
Katerina Nash was ecstatic about Rochette's effort. She remarked, "She did all the work. She did all the work. We were the only two out there (in the lead group) who had teammates so we definitely wanted to use that to our advantage. It was super windy and Maghalie went out there in put in the perfect attack, and I thought she was going to stay away. It was so close."
Rochette added, "I wanted to try something and I wanted it to stick until the end, but at the same time I knew that if they caught me that Katerina was in good position. It was awesome.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports, Maxxis, Shimano
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM, SCOTT, CLIF
|3
|Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing, Trek, Shimano
|4
|Menso De Jong (USA) CLIF Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM
|5
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off Road
|6
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
|7
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM | Troy Lee Designs Race Team
|8
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing. BikeFlights, Rouleur Carbon
|9
|Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) CZ Racing
|10
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon
|11
|Nick Gould (USA) Ska Brewing, Zia Taqueria, Trek
|12
|Bryson Perry (USA) Rouleur Devo, DNA Cycling, Summit Cyclery-Giant
|13
|Herman Larsson (USA)
|14
|Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda
|15
|Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Stans NoTubes, Ride 100%, Fox
|16
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop, Jonathan Livesay, my parents :)
|17
|Jake Yackle (USA) Yackle Brothers Racing, KHS
|18
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale, Enve Composites, Gear Rush
|19
|Weston Rasmussen (USA) CZracing, Tenac Championship Coaching
|20
|Cody Schwartz (USA) Scott, SRAM, Jakroo
|21
|Taylor Lideen (USA)
|22
|Troy Wells (USA) CLIF
|23
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) CLIF Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM
|24
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Orange Seal
|25
|Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Factory Off Road, SRAM, Schwalbe
|26
|Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport, Scott Bicycles
|27
|Liam Earl (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR, NINER BIKES, CMU CYCLING TEAM
|28
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Jamis Bikes, Vittoria Tires, Stan's NoTubes
|29
|Dean Hill (USA) Aspen Pro Cycling - Cima Cycles - Ute City Cycles
|30
|Ricardo Creel (Mex) CZ Racing
|31
|Cal Skilsky (USA) AZ Devo
|32
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon-Shimano
|33
|Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Honey Stinger, Big Agnes
|34
|Quinten Bingham (USA) America First Credit Union/P-Town Cross
|35
|Tyler Jones (USA) Privateer
|36
|Mark Currie (USA) ENVE Composites, The Adrenalin Project, Skratch Labs
|37
|Levi Kurlander (USA) Trek Bicycles, Team RideBiker p/b Sho-Air
|38
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Endurance Team
|39
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) Full Cycle Boulder, Giant, Dryve Wheels
|40
|Donny Warbritton (USA) Stages Cycling
|41
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles, WTB, Shimano
|42
|Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Yeti Cycles, Pactimo, Colorado Mesa University
|43
|Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mike's Mix, Maxxis Tires
|44
|Nick Thomas (USA) Cadence Promotions, Speedtech, Trek
|45
|Connor Barrett (USA) Summit Cyclery, Giant Bicycles, DNA Cycling
|46
|Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Bicycles, Rockshox, Sram.
|47
|Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger, Bontrager
|48
|Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon, SRAM
|49
|Drew Free (USA) KUHL, Pivot Cycles, Go-Ride.com
|50
|Daniel Matheny (USA) Matheny Endurance, COS Racing, EVOC
|51
|Brent Burcham (USA) Team Ninja
|52
|Cypress Gorry (USA) KTM Factory USA
|53
|Cody Cupp (USA) Purgatory Mountain Resort
|54
|Henry Nadell (USA) CZ Racing
|55
|Eivind Roed (USA)
|56
|Carter Anderson (USA)
|57
|John Nobil (USA)
|58
|Brent Dupe (USA)
|59
|Dylan Bailey (Can) Catalyst coaching and Sportlab, orange seal, suomy
|60
|Bobby Brown (USA) Bicycle Outfitters, Boyd Cycling
|61
|Peter Kalmes (USA) Sonoran Cycles
|62
|Noah Sears (USA) Pivot, MRP, Ergon
|63
|Austin Riley (USA) Aminorip, Tyler Hamilton Training, Green Guru Gear
|64
|Matthew Turner (USA) Competitive Cyclist, Pivot Cycles, POC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) CLIF
|2
|Amy Beisel (USA) ProCycling / Kenda Tire
|3
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans, Kenda
|4
|Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) LIV, SRAM, Schwalbe
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis, Shimano
|6
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Assos , Pivot Cycles
|7
|Emily Schaldach (USA) TREK, RIDEFAST RACING, MECHA FITNESS
|8
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF, Maxxis, Fox
|9
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale
|10
|Jena Greaser (Can) Catalyst Coaching & SportLab, Personal Financial Sponsor (Diabetic Cats), Orange Seal, Julbo Eyewear
|11
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stan's/Kenda Women's Elite Team
|12
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles, Sped Precision Components, Rotor Bicycle Components
|13
|Chase Edwards (USA) Flagstaff Bike Revolution
|14
|Isnaraissa Moir (USA) Pivot Cycles, MRP, Ergon
|15
|Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans/Reynolds/Scott
|16
|Christine Jeffrey (USA) CZ Racing
|17
|Nikki Peterson (USA) RideBiker, Incycle Bicycles, Kenda Tires
|18
|Karen Jarchow (USA) Topeak-Ergon Racing Team, Canyon, Rockshox, SRAM, Limar
|19
|Tamara Donelson (USA) The Cycle Effect
|20
|Sara Sheets (USA) Oskar Blues, Drunk Cyclist, Northern Colorado Grassroots
|21
|Liza Hartlaub (USA) GU Energy Labs
|22
|Celeste Cannon (USA) Tokyo Joe's, Lee's Cyclery, Nothern Colorado Eye
|23
|Jennifer Smith (Aus) Stan's NoTubes, Kenda Tires, Cannondale
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy