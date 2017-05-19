Trending

Geoff Kabush and Nash win Grand Junction Off-Road Fat Tire Crits

Wells and Matter round out men's podium

Image 1 of 43

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) took the win on the final lap

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) took the win on the final lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 43

There were many colorful costumes on kids and adults for the Klunker Race

There were many colorful costumes on kids and adults for the Klunker Race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 43

Racers pass through one of the many turns on the downtown course

Racers pass through one of the many turns on the downtown course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 43

Alexis Skarda (Stans) did a good job of staying near the front

Alexis Skarda (Stans) did a good job of staying near the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 43

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) was keeping her powder dry throughout the race

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) was keeping her powder dry throughout the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 43

Serena Bishop (Liv-SRAM) pulling a long train of racers

Serena Bishop (Liv-SRAM) pulling a long train of racers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 43

Serena Bishop (Liv-SRAM) leading mid-race

Serena Bishop (Liv-SRAM) leading mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 43

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) and Alexis Skarda (Stans) following Villafane at the start

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) and Alexis Skarda (Stans) following Villafane at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 43

Sofia Gomez Villafane (Assos-Pivot) takes the hole-shot

Sofia Gomez Villafane (Assos-Pivot) takes the hole-shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 43

Sofia Gomez Villafane (Assos-Pivot) on the front row

Sofia Gomez Villafane (Assos-Pivot) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 43

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) leading a breakaway for several laps

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) leading a breakaway for several laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 43

Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) leading early in the event

Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) leading early in the event
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 43

Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) slid out in a corner and reinjured her shoulder

Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) slid out in a corner and reinjured her shoulder
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 43

Evelyn Dong (Full Cycled) riding a big tricycle prior to her race

Evelyn Dong (Full Cycled) riding a big tricycle prior to her race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 43

Speeds were high throughout the race and the riders got quite strung out

Speeds were high throughout the race and the riders got quite strung out
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 43

Sarah Kaufmann (Stans) racing on her birthday

Sarah Kaufmann (Stans) racing on her birthday
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 43

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) had about a fifty-meter lead at one point

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) had about a fifty-meter lead at one point
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 43

Jenny Smith (Stans) riding through one of the many turns on the course

Jenny Smith (Stans) riding through one of the many turns on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 43

Rebecca Gross (KHS) racing alone with two laps remaining

Rebecca Gross (KHS) racing alone with two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 43

Alexis Skarda (Stans-Pivot) chasing the Maghalie Rochette breakaway

Alexis Skarda (Stans-Pivot) chasing the Maghalie Rochette breakaway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 43

Pro Women staging on Main Street in Grand Junction 103

Pro Women staging on Main Street in Grand Junction 103
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 43

A "Klunker Race" took place just prior to the women’s race

A "Klunker Race" took place just prior to the women’s race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 43

Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling-Kenda) at the starting line

Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling-Kenda) at the starting line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 43

SRAM team-mates Russell Finsterwald and Todd Wells riding at the front of the race

SRAM team-mates Russell Finsterwald and Todd Wells riding at the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 43

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) went off the front with five laps remaining

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) went off the front with five laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 43

Carl Decker (Giant) near the front early in the race

Carl Decker (Giant) near the front early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 43

A Giant rider taking a flier with the strung-out peloton closing in

A Giant rider taking a flier with the strung-out peloton closing in
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 43

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) was attentive to the early leaders

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) was attentive to the early leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 43

Howard Grotts (Specialized) took the hole-shot with Fernando Paez on his wheel

Howard Grotts (Specialized) took the hole-shot with Fernando Paez on his wheel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 43

USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) on the front row

USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 43

Kenny When (Stans) riding a tricycle in the Klunker Race

Kenny When (Stans) riding a tricycle in the Klunker Race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 43

The entire peloton tried without success to reel in Geoff Kabush

The entire peloton tried without success to reel in Geoff Kabush
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 43

Howard Gotts (Specialized) and Fernando Paez (Construction Zone) took a shot at catching Kabush

Howard Gotts (Specialized) and Fernando Paez (Construction Zone) took a shot at catching Kabush
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 43

One of the race announcers took a break from the action to dance with someone in a cow costume

One of the race announcers took a break from the action to dance with someone in a cow costume
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 43

The Construction Zone Team was out in full force tonight

The Construction Zone Team was out in full force tonight
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 43

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) taking the win in Grand Junction

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) taking the win in Grand Junction
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 43

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) had time to celebrate with the big crowd after a five-lap breakaway

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) had time to celebrate with the big crowd after a five-lap breakaway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 43

Menso de Jong (Clif Bar) riding to a fourth-place finish

Menso de Jong (Clif Bar) riding to a fourth-place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 43

Todd Wells (SRM-TLD) leading early in the race

Todd Wells (SRM-TLD) leading early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 43

Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) finishing second with Brian Matter (Linear Sport Racing) third

Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) finishing second with Brian Matter (Linear Sport Racing) third
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 43

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) time-trialling with one lap remaining in the race

Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) time-trialling with one lap remaining in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 43

Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sport) cornering with two laps remaining

Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sport) cornering with two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 43

A "Klunker Race" took place just prior to the pro racing

A "Klunker Race" took place just prior to the pro racing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxxis) went off the front of the race with five laps remaining. He was able to hold off the peloton and take the win despite the determined efforts of several riders. Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) finished second, while Brian Matter (Linear Sport Racing) finished a close third.

Geoff Kabush explained, "For the first ten, twelve, fourteen minutes there were some attacks and I was just feeling out the speed in the corners. Once things started to settle down I just countered one move and wasn't fully committed but they let me get ten seconds. I just tried to ride really smooth and hit it in the headwind on the backside. When the laps started counting down I knew that people would start to get a bit discouraged and hesitate. I just kept it rolling and was happy to see the three, two, one (laps) to go."

Women's Race

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team), the most successful short track racer in history, rode a tactically perfect race to win the Fat Tire Crit on the final lap. Her teammate Maghalie Rochette set up the win by attacking the peloton and riding off the front for several laps. It forced others to chase her down while Nash sat in and kept her powder dry. Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) finished second and local favourite Alexis Skarda (Stans NoTubes) took third place. Her work done, Rochette rolled in to take eighth place.

USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes), a favorite this weekend, was leading the race early on when she slid out in a corner and re-injured her dislocated shoulder. She was taken to hospital and is unlikely to race in the cross-country event on Sunday.

Katerina Nash was ecstatic about Rochette's effort. She remarked, "She did all the work. She did all the work. We were the only two out there (in the lead group) who had teammates so we definitely wanted to use that to our advantage. It was super windy and Maghalie went out there in put in the perfect attack, and I thought she was going to stay away. It was so close."

Rochette added, "I wanted to try something and I wanted it to stick until the end, but at the same time I knew that if they caught me that Katerina was in good position. It was awesome.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports, Maxxis, Shimano
2Todd Wells (USA) SRAM, SCOTT, CLIF
3Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing, Trek, Shimano
4Menso De Jong (USA) CLIF Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM
5Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off Road
6Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
7Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM | Troy Lee Designs Race Team
8Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing. BikeFlights, Rouleur Carbon
9Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) CZ Racing
10Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon
11Nick Gould (USA) Ska Brewing, Zia Taqueria, Trek
12Bryson Perry (USA) Rouleur Devo, DNA Cycling, Summit Cyclery-Giant
13Herman Larsson (USA)
14Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda
15Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Stans NoTubes, Ride 100%, Fox
16Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop, Jonathan Livesay, my parents :)
17Jake Yackle (USA) Yackle Brothers Racing, KHS
18Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale, Enve Composites, Gear Rush
19Weston Rasmussen (USA) CZracing, Tenac Championship Coaching
20Cody Schwartz (USA) Scott, SRAM, Jakroo
21Taylor Lideen (USA)
22Troy Wells (USA) CLIF
23Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) CLIF Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM
24Payson Mcelveen (USA) Orange Seal
25Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Factory Off Road, SRAM, Schwalbe
26Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport, Scott Bicycles
27Liam Earl (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR, NINER BIKES, CMU CYCLING TEAM
28Rotem Ishay (Isr) Jamis Bikes, Vittoria Tires, Stan's NoTubes
29Dean Hill (USA) Aspen Pro Cycling - Cima Cycles - Ute City Cycles
30Ricardo Creel (Mex) CZ Racing
31Cal Skilsky (USA) AZ Devo
32Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon-Shimano
33Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Honey Stinger, Big Agnes
34Quinten Bingham (USA) America First Credit Union/P-Town Cross
35Tyler Jones (USA) Privateer
36Mark Currie (USA) ENVE Composites, The Adrenalin Project, Skratch Labs
37Levi Kurlander (USA) Trek Bicycles, Team RideBiker p/b Sho-Air
38Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Endurance Team
39Jakub Valigura (Cze) Full Cycle Boulder, Giant, Dryve Wheels
40Donny Warbritton (USA) Stages Cycling
41Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles, WTB, Shimano
42Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Yeti Cycles, Pactimo, Colorado Mesa University
43Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mike's Mix, Maxxis Tires
44Nick Thomas (USA) Cadence Promotions, Speedtech, Trek
45Connor Barrett (USA) Summit Cyclery, Giant Bicycles, DNA Cycling
46Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Bicycles, Rockshox, Sram.
47Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger, Bontrager
48Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon, SRAM
49Drew Free (USA) KUHL, Pivot Cycles, Go-Ride.com
50Daniel Matheny (USA) Matheny Endurance, COS Racing, EVOC
51Brent Burcham (USA) Team Ninja
52Cypress Gorry (USA) KTM Factory USA
53Cody Cupp (USA) Purgatory Mountain Resort
54Henry Nadell (USA) CZ Racing
55Eivind Roed (USA)
56Carter Anderson (USA)
57John Nobil (USA)
58Brent Dupe (USA)
59Dylan Bailey (Can) Catalyst coaching and Sportlab, orange seal, suomy
60Bobby Brown (USA) Bicycle Outfitters, Boyd Cycling
61Peter Kalmes (USA) Sonoran Cycles
62Noah Sears (USA) Pivot, MRP, Ergon
63Austin Riley (USA) Aminorip, Tyler Hamilton Training, Green Guru Gear
64Matthew Turner (USA) Competitive Cyclist, Pivot Cycles, POC

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katerina Nash (Cze) CLIF
2Amy Beisel (USA) ProCycling / Kenda Tire
3Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans, Kenda
4Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) LIV, SRAM, Schwalbe
5Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis, Shimano
6Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Assos , Pivot Cycles
7Emily Schaldach (USA) TREK, RIDEFAST RACING, MECHA FITNESS
8Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF, Maxxis, Fox
9Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale
10Jena Greaser (Can) Catalyst Coaching & SportLab, Personal Financial Sponsor (Diabetic Cats), Orange Seal, Julbo Eyewear
11Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stan's/Kenda Women's Elite Team
12Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles, Sped Precision Components, Rotor Bicycle Components
13Chase Edwards (USA) Flagstaff Bike Revolution
14Isnaraissa Moir (USA) Pivot Cycles, MRP, Ergon
15Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans/Reynolds/Scott
16Christine Jeffrey (USA) CZ Racing
17Nikki Peterson (USA) RideBiker, Incycle Bicycles, Kenda Tires
18Karen Jarchow (USA) Topeak-Ergon Racing Team, Canyon, Rockshox, SRAM, Limar
19Tamara Donelson (USA) The Cycle Effect
20Sara Sheets (USA) Oskar Blues, Drunk Cyclist, Northern Colorado Grassroots
21Liza Hartlaub (USA) GU Energy Labs
22Celeste Cannon (USA) Tokyo Joe's, Lee's Cyclery, Nothern Colorado Eye
23Jennifer Smith (Aus) Stan's NoTubes, Kenda Tires, Cannondale

Latest on Cyclingnews