Miller solos to first UCI win

Laura van Gilder edges Sally Annis in sprint for second

Image 1 of 34

Elite women's start

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 2 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) all alone along the ocean.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) leading through some tricky off-camber turns.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) led from wire to wire today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) taking the Gloucester victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 34

Elite women's podium (l-r): Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) 2nd, Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) 1st, Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) 3rd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) sprinting up a run-up.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) running the barriers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 34

Wendy Simms and Meredith Miller chasing Sally Annis

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 10 of 34

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 11 of 34

Mo Bruno-Roy (h) and Laura Van Gilder (R) on the run-up

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 12 of 34

Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes serving Athletes) on the run-up

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 13 of 34

Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club) on the run-up

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 14 of 34

Sara Bresnick-Zocci (crossresults.com) shouldering her bike

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 15 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) hammering off the front

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 16 of 34

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) descending

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 17 of 34

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) eyeing a descent

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 18 of 34

18-year old Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 19 of 34

Crystal Anthony (Ladies First Racing) streaking downhill

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 20 of 34

Sara Bresnick-Zocci (crossresults.com) rounding a corner

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 21 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) on the front of the race

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 22 of 34

Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven)

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 23 of 34

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) out of the saddle

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 24 of 34

Leaders railing through some turns

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 25 of 34

Wendy Simms (Frontrunners) racing ahead of Miller on the barriers

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 26 of 34

Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven) staying with the leaders

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 27 of 34

Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse) on a short descent

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 28 of 34

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) celebrating her victory on the way in to the finish

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 29 of 34

Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) sprinting ahead of Sally Annis

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 30 of 34

Mo Bruno Roy's bikes always are kept in perfect condition

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 31 of 34

Best looking dog of the day

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 32 of 34

Bike mechanics eat a bit differently from the racers they work for

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 33 of 34

Bike Barn Team knows how to party

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 34 of 34

Rebecca Wellons (Pedros)

(Image credit: Epic Rides)

Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) won her first UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross race at the Grand Prix of Gloucester round two on Sunday. The former US National Road Champion put forth a commanding solo performance winning the race by nearly 30 seconds ahead of her nearest competitors.

The previous day’s winner, Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) won a two-up sprint to the line to take second place ahead of Sally Annis (crossresults.com) in third.

“This is my first UCI win,” Miller said. “I was close to winning the one in Portland last year but Katerina [Nash] came around me. It is pretty exciting. I was hoping to come out and get a win this weekend so I’m happy that I was able to get a first and a second.”

“Sally was really good technically in the corners and I only took one pull,” Van Gilder said. “I think our combined strengths separated us from the others. She had a gap on me as we came around the back stop. I was able to come from behind. I knew it was windy and uphill. I wasn’t certain that I could win the sprint but it was a long way to go.”

The second day of the Grand Prix of Gloucester marked round four of the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series. Canadian Wendy Simms is currently leading the overall standings.

Miller on the early move

Miller ignited the women’s 45-minute race with an early move on the first lap that resulted in a small lead that drew out her fiercest rivals.

On the list of riders to beat was the previous day’s race winner Laura van Gilder, who tactically outsmarted Miller in the technical closing metres of the race and then out sprinted her at the finish line.

“There was a little bit more power sections today and still some technical stuff but not as much as yesterday,” Miller said. “It was open and more into the wind today. There were sections of head wind and that played into my advantage.”

On the second lap, a front group emerged that included Miller and Van Gilder along with reigning Canadian national champion Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), Wendy Simms, Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles), Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven Cycles) and Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) and Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing).

“I didn’t have a specific plan going into today,” Miller said. “I took the hole shot and everyone was following me and I could tell they didn’t want to come around me.”

Elliott was the next to launch and attack along the ocean side straightaway but she too was reeled back in before the start of the penultimate lap. Her compatriot Simms counter attacked but her efforts were also short lived. Upon returning to the chase group she faltered and crashed opening up an opportunity for Miller to make her winning move.

“Natasha put in a nice attack and then Wendy but she slid out and I figured that was a good opportunity to try to go again and I was able to get away,” Miller said. “I don’t know that, if Wendy went down and I got around but everyone else got slowed up, if that is how I got the gap. It’s hard to see what happened behind me but I was definitely surprised.”

Miller muscled around the course capitalizing from the lengthy
straights that catered well to her powerful form gained during the road racing season. She initially established a ten-second gap that exploded to 25 seconds on the last lap, mainly because there was no concerted chase from the group that followed.

“I was hoping that we could all work together but Wendy went down a second time and I knew we were not going to get Miller back,” Van Gilder said. “It was a difference of; do I put in this big effort and drag everyone up to it? Once we weren’t putting time into Meredith I thought I should start thinking about the podium.”

Miller crossed the finish line and raised her arms in a victory salute for the first time at a UCI cyclo-cross race. Behind her, a battle for second place emerged between Van Gilder and Annis.

The pair entered the paved, uphill finish straightaway and Annis got a jump start ahead of Van Gilder in the final sprint. Van Gilder, renowned as a road sprinter after winning more than 350 races in her career, wound up her sprint and surpassed Annis to take second place.

Full Results
1Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:39:43
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:15
3Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:00:16
4Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy0:00:26
5Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:00:34
6Wendy Simms (Can) Kona0:00:40
7Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:44
8Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:00:49
9Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com0:01:16
10Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey0:01:28
11Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:01:32
12Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:40
13Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda
14Kari Studley (USA) Redline0:01:54
15Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF0:01:58
16Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:02:00
17Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:02:25
18Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
19Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's0:02:33
20Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:02:45
21Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute0:02:57
22Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC0:02:59
23Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:02
24Melissa Ross (USA) Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles
25Cassandra Maximenko (USA) silverbull centralwheel0:03:17
26Marilyn Ruseckas (USA) Seven Cycles/NoTubes/FitWerx0:03:48
27Ann Hansgate (USA)0:03:52
28Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:04:00
29Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC0:04:16
30Marian Jamison (USA) Seaside Cycle0:04:44
31Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT0:04:45
32Amy Cutler (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery0:05:18
33Darcy Foley (USA)0:05:27
34Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA)0:05:39
35Pauline Frascone (USA)0:05:49
36Evie Boswell-Vilt (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing0:06:17
37Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:06:48
38Clara Kelly (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental0:06:51
39Janis Sandlin (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT0:06:52
40Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon0:07:00

