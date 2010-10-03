Image 1 of 36 Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) has looked very impressive the past few races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the win over his teammate Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 Tim Johnson, Jeremy Powers, Ryan Trebon (L to R) enjoy Great Brewers beer on the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) leads out the men's field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 36 Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) leads fellow Italian Davide Frattini early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 36 Spectators atop the "big rock" have a great view of the whole race course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 36 Riders back in the pack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) leads the race at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) chases Ryan Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 36 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) seems to have dramatically improved his cyclo-cross racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 36 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) did not get a great start but moved up quickly (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 36 Justine Lindine (Bikereg.com) is close to the leaders the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 36 Pascal Bussieres (Team Spirit) certainly has a lot of spirit today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leads teammate Tim Johnson through the sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) chasing Powers and Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 36 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) rides the sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 36 It was a gorgeous day for racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 36 Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) gives Trebon a run for his money (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 36 USA Champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 36 Tim Johnson and his wife Lyne Bessette (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 36 Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) is visiting from Italy (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 36 Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) races next to the Atlantic Ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leads the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 36 Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry) looks much sharper today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 36 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) has a very good race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 36 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) rounds a corner before the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 36 Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry) on a downhill corner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 36 Derrick St. John (Garnerau Club Chaussure) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 36 For Park in Gloucester, Massachusetts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 36 Tim Johnson and Jeremy Powers trade pulls on the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 36 Dylan McNicholes (Pedros) runs the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with Tim Johnson on his wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with his usual determined look (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) all alone in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) makes it two wins in two weekends (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) soloed to the New England "Worlds" title at the opening round of the Grand Prix of Gloucester doubleheader. His teammate and fellow breakaway companion Tim Johnson fell behind on the last lap following a bike change but managed to hold on for second place ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) in third.

"I'm happy to be able to win Gloucester again," Powers said who out-sprinted two-time German National Champion Multe Urban or the win in 2007. "I loved the win that I had here in 2007 the most. It was my favorite win because I sprinted against the German National Champion that year and came out on the pavement and won it. I have a good memory of this place. My family is here, my parents and familiar faces so I'm excited to be able to do this in front of them. Any time I can win I am psyched, but today I'm really happy."

The Grand Prix of Gloucester marks round three and four of the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series. The series kicked off at StarCrossed and Rad Racing Grand Prix where French National Champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) won both events to take the series lead. He recently departed back to France leaving the series title wide open for the taking.

Valentin Scherz earned the event's best Under 23 rider award.

Rough terrain cause unwanted bobbles

The Grand Prix of Gloucester hosted a well-attended starting roster at the Stagee Fork Park in the oceanside city of Gloucester, Massachusetts. The event attracts some of the most renowned American cross specialists hailing from the New England shores who come to battle for the region's cyclo-cross "world championships" bragging rights.

West-coaster Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) put forth a blazing opening lap that resulted in a slight gap ahead of the field lead by Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com duo Jeremy Powers and Tim Johnson. Also in the mix were Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com), Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).

Rounding the second lap, Trebon's solo effort managed to draw out teammates Powers and Johnson and a lead group of three riders formed briefly. The group reunited shortly after the start of the third lap just in time for Johnson kicked the pace up a notch.

He initiated the winning breakaway move along the oceanside's lengthy straightaway and was joined by Powers and then Trebon. Trebon moved into second position which allowed him to respond to the cagey attacks coming from his two rivals. Behind, Driscoll jump ahead of the chasers in an effort to bridge across but was unsuccessful and returned to the chase group that included Schouten and Frattini.

Trebon's efforts to contain the two teammates were cut short when he crashed through the rubble at the start of the fourth lap. "I went through the corner and just crashed," Trebon said. "It was really weird because I just couldn't get away from it. Normally you fall and try to get up but my bike wouldn't let me go. It was chasing me and it was behind me in the air and hitting Tim. It was the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen."

Trebon picked himself up and continued on course rejoining Schouten, Driscoll and Frattini in the mad chase for the two ace leaders. Trebon's high speed caused Frattini and then Driscoll to fall off pace.

Schouten dug deep to stay attached to Trebon's wheel in the closing laps but he too fell off pace with two laps to go. "I tried to take a drink in the pits and I lost Ryan's wheel, didn't get my drink. He got a 20-foot gap on me and I couldn't close it. It was so hot today and I was so thirsty, my mouth was completely dry."

"I'm happy because I was able to make contact with the leaders even though I never really got comfortable there. It was a power course today and Ryan was really in control. There wasn't any place that I could really help out."

On the last lap, Powers gained the valuable seconds he needed to win the race ahead of Johnson who was forced into the pits in need of a spare bike. Johnson rolled in for second place ahead of a charging Trebon in third and Schouten in fourth. With the top two places on the podium sewn up by his teammates, Driscoll secured fifth place ahead of Frattini in sixth.

"We didn't say one word to each other because we were just taking it out on each other all day," Powers said. "I was thinking that this isn't going to feel good today or tomorrow or the next day."

"I came by Tim in the pit with one and a half to go," he said. "On the last lap he went in the pit and it was weird because I didn't know what to do. I just kept motoring. I had to put myself in his shoes. If I was in Tim's shoes I wouldn't have been like, 'hey Tim wait for me,' so I did what I would have thought and went for it. I would rather have sprinted for it and had that last lap of intense suspense but it's all good either way and there is another one tomorrow."

The Grand Prix of Gloucester will continue with round two on Sunday at the Stage Fork Park.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com) 1:01:58 2 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com) 0:00:14 3 Ryan Trebon (Kona) 0:01:02 4 Tristan Schouten (cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf Prima) 0:01:20 5 James Driscoll (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) 0:01:43 6 Davide Frattini (HUDZ-Subaru) 0:02:11 7 Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks) 0:02:42 8 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:02:50 9 Derrick St John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) 0:03:07 10 Jesse Anthony (California Giant-Specialized) 0:03:25 11 Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:57 12 Dylan Mcnicholas (Pedros) 0:04:06 13 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:04:21 14 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's) 0:04:23 15 Philip Wong (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle) 0:04:24 16 Evan Mcneely (EMD Serono / Specialized) 0:04:41 17 Dave Hackworthy (Clement CX) 0:04:48 18 Matthew O'keefe (Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:05:19 19 Simon Lambert Lemay (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) 0:05:38 20 Pascal Bussi?Res (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi) 0:05:42 21 Anthony Grand (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks) 0:05:50 22 Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) 0:06:05 23 Daniel Chabanov (NYCROSS.com / CBRC) 0:06:12 24 Emmanuel Goguen (Bike-Reg.com/Joe's Garage) 25 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 0:06:34 26 Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:06:48 27 Erik Box (Cycles Devinci) 0:07:06 28 Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:07:13 29 Shawn Milne (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle) 0:07:27 30 Shawn Adamson (Cycle-Smart) 0:07:41 31 Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP) 0:07:45 32 Zachary Hughes 0:07:48 33 Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo - Borsao) 0:07:50 34 Graham Garber (Silver Bull) 0:07:51 35 Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:08:02 36 Kevin Wolfson (Independent Fabrication) 0:08:12 37 Gregory Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 0:08:28 38 Cary Fridrich (Embrocation Cycling Journal p/b Mad Alchemy) 0:08:36 39 Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's Race Team) 0:10:58 -1lap John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) -1lap Colin Reuter (crossresults.com) -1lap Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo - Borsao) -1lap James Harmon (503 Cycleworx/LHCC) -1lap Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) -1lap Patrick Goguen (TEAM CF) -1lap John Burns (Bikeman.com) -1lap Colin Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal) -1lap Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) -1lap Michael Hemme (Courage) -1lap Nicholas Weighall (California Giant/Specialized) -1lap Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall) -1lap Corey Knowles (Team ROG) -1lap Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) -2laps David Wilcox (Pedros) -2laps Collin Huston (Moots) -2laps Tom Gosselin (Frank Bikes p/b Kennebunkport Bicycle Co.) -2laps Ryan O'hara -2laps Jonathan Awerbuch (SweetOpenRoads.com) -2laps Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) -2laps Conor O\'Brien (EMD Serono Specialized) -2laps Cort Cramer (Svelte Cycles) -3laps Myles Romanow (Kissena) -3laps Rodrigo Moraes (Edgartown Bicycles) -3laps Christopher Ragusa (CCB Racing/Wheelworks) -3laps Antoine Duchesne (Cycle Regis) -4laps Daniel Zotter (Team ROG) -4laps Peter Macleod (Blue Hills Cycling Club) -4laps Michael Wissell (B2C2) -4laps Ryan Kelly (crossresults.com) -4laps David Sommerville (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team P/B Revolution Wheelworks) DNF Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) DNF Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain) DNF Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) DNF Marc-Andre Daigle (Garneau/ClubChaussures/OgilyRenaud) DNF Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) DNF Kevin Sweeney (crossresults.com) DNF William Goodfellow (Ride with Rendall) DNF Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca) DNF Christopher Dale (Raleigh All Stars p/b Southeastern Ortho) DNF Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis) DNF Pierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit pb Cannondale)

Junior men 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Keough (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:34:19 2 Victoria Gates (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:00:02 3 Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF) 0:04:05 4 Harrison White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 0:06:53 5 Kevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycleloft/Delta Dental) 6 Madeleine Zygmont (comprehensive racing/salem cycle) 7 Michael Goretti 8 Ryder Molongoski (Joe's Garage) 9 Corey Dron (Landry's) 10 Zoe Brodsky (MBRC/ Bicycle Link) 11 Jaalen Pottle (Hyper Force/JRA Cycles) 12 Raffaele Bauer (Minuteman road Club)

Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:42:51 2 Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall) 0:00:55 3 Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:01:01 4 Paul Lynch (CLNoonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle) 0:01:56 5 Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team) 0:02:27 6 Peter Goguen (TEAM CF) 0:02:28 7 Gunnar Bergey (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:03:11 8 Zachary Bender (Cycle-Smart) 0:03:12 9 Ryan Packard (QuadCycles) 10 Tom Goguen (TEAM CF) 0:03:51 11 Oliver Hiller (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:03:55 12 Andrew Grosenbaugh (CL Noonan/BayHillCapital p/b Corner Cycle) 0:04:30 13 Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized) 0:04:45 14 Thomas Mahan 0:04:50 15 Aaron House (Unattached) 0:05:03 16 Kyle Miller (Secret Henrys Team) 0:05:07 17 Julian Meier (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks) 0:06:42 18 Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 0:07:12 19 Jonathan Anderson (ECV) 0:07:21

Cat. 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nate Campbell (seaside cycle/antero resources) 0:43:09 2 Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:00:20 3 Douglas Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club) 0:01:27 4 Kris Dobie 0:01:28 5 Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com) 0:01:36 6 Glen Gollrad (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:01:49 7 Gregory Vigneaux (Spin Arts/Gearworks Cyclery) 0:01:51 8 Mark Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:01:55 9 Michael Sabatini (Svelte Cycles) 0:02:03 10 Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing) 0:02:27 11 Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club) 0:02:34 12 Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles) 0:02:38 13 Cj Congrove (GamJams/Pre-Reg.com p/b Cutaway Clothing) 0:02:47 14 Gregory Hillson 0:02:48 15 Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike) 16 Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:02:54 17 Keith Reynolds (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:02:55 18 Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team) 0:03:13 19 Christopher Worden (Grove Street Velo/ Grove Street Bicycles) 0:03:16 20 Ciaran Mangan (CCB/ RACING) 0:03:18 21 Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes) 22 Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:03:29 23 Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:03:31 24 Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:03:33 25 Joshua Wright (Geekhouse) 0:03:34 26 Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling) 0:03:35 27 David Mai (Cycle-Smart) 0:03:36 28 Andrew Krulewitz (Cambridge Bike/Igleheart Frames) 29 Ryan White (crossresults.com) 0:03:37 30 Jake Colvin (IRS Medic) 0:03:38 31 Justin Howe (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 32 Eric Silva (QuadCycles) 0:03:41 33 Carey Murphy (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle) 34 Bradford Stratton (Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 0:03:42 35 Leo Patnode 0:03:52 36 Daniel Ouellette (Optimum Performance) 0:04:03 37 David Devine (Grove Street Velo/ Grove Street Bicycles) 0:04:12 38 Jeffrey Ziegler (Wheelworks Racing) 0:04:13 39 Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars) 40 Jason White (Table Rock Tours and Bikes) 0:04:15 41 Sam Dodge (Stage 1) 0:04:16 42 James Leone (Nyccross.com / CBRC) 0:04:18 43 Donny Green (Geekhouse) 0:04:21 44 Christopher Raymond (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:04:24 45 Richard Bardwell (CLR Racing) 0:04:26 46 Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling) 0:04:27 47 Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles) 48 Ronald Steers (Hup United) 0:04:31 49 Ian Schon (Boston University) 50 Evan Murphy (NYC Velo) 0:04:34 51 Gregg Griffo (Team ROG) 0:04:37 52 Timothy Young (NorEast Cycling) 0:04:51 53 John Gibbons (NEBC / Cycle Loft / Devonshire Dental) 0:04:55 54 Jeffrey Bramhall (Pedro's) 0:04:56 55 Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Cyclocross) 0:05:01 56 Christopher Bailey (Svelte Cycles) 0:05:11 57 Brian Martina (Towners/ROG) 0:05:13 58 Peter Abdinoor (Team Psycho) 59 Harrison Seiler (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles) 0:05:14 60 Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:05:16 61 Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games) 0:05:19 62 Garett Burke 0:05:26 63 Peter Baiamonte (Brooklyn Velo Force/Gorilla Coffee) 0:05:39 64 Paul Mcmahon (Seaside Cycle / Essex County Velo) 0:05:45 65 David Carmona (Battenkill United) 0:05:47 66 Robert Biese (Team Vortex) 0:05:51 67 Scott Frison (Devils' Gear Bike Shop / Bacon Lap Racing) 0:05:53 68 Jeremy Jo (Green Line Velo) 0:05:58 69 Peter Miller 0:06:00 70 Michael Zanconato (Zanconato Racing) 0:06:05 71 Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage) 0:06:10 72 David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing) 0:06:18 73 David Anderson 0:06:25 74 Todd Jakubek (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:06:35 75 Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:06:42 76 Robert Hale (HUP United) 77 Ken Deitch (Human Zoom\Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:06:50 78 Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:07:01 79 Jeffrey Chen (Miya Shoji) 0:07:10 80 Rich Siemer (Route 1 Velo / Arrow Cycling) 0:07:19 81 Zachary Labry (Threshold Cycling) 82 Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot) 0:07:32 83 Steven Robbins (Joe's Garage) 0:07:33 84 Kenneth Ambach (Zanconato Racing) 0:07:37 85 Daniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:07:55 86 Scott Demel (Brooklyn Velo Force) 0:08:04 87 Eben Weiss (GS Gotham) 0:08:05 88 Mark Burns (Nantucket Velo) 0:08:10 89 Andrew Muro (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:08:15 90 Christopher Mckernan (Essex County Velo) 91 David Patnaude (Minuteman Road Club) 0:08:24 -1lap Daniel Mcmahon (CRCA/Foundation) -1lap Mark Bernard (Hup United) -1lap Jason Goldschmidt (Threshold Cycling) -1lap Jason Parkin (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Translations.com) -1lap Taylor Valentine (Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop) -1lap Mark Robson (Cycle Smart) -1lap Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes) -1lap Eric Schillinger (NYCross.com) -1lap Christopher Plummer (NorEast Cycling/nuun/American Classic) -1lap Ryan Mckinnie (Two Wheel Tango) -1lap Christophe Jammet (CRCA/ FGX Racing) -1lap Randall Mauldin (Mock Orange Bikes) -1lap Tristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC) -1lap Richard Person (Seven Cycles) -1lap Michael Golay (Hup United)

Cat. 4 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anson Ross (U.S. ARMY/Central Wheel- GHCC) 0:38:35 2 Andy Gould 0:00:02 3 Nathan Turillo (Refunds Now) 0:00:03 4 Chris Field (Essex County Velo) 0:00:13 5 Kurt Belhumeur 0:00:35 6 Benjamin Pagano (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 7 Benjamin Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works) 8 Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania) 0:00:47 9 Kevin Rooney (FinKraft Cycling Team) 0:00:58 10 Shaw Hasyj (The Hub Race Team) 0:01:02 11 Andy Legan (bikebarnracing.com) 0:01:12 12 Jason Clevenger (545 Velo) 13 Michael Apfelbaum 0:01:25 14 Lee Salway 0:01:50 15 Jeffrey Cronin (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:02:11 16 Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling) 0:02:26 17 Nicholas Czerula (NHCC/Team NH) 0:02:27 18 Timothy Stenovec (New York University) 0:02:28 19 Scott Prosser 0:02:29 20 Jonathan Nable (Cycle-Smart) 0:02:30 21 Aidan Macdonald 0:02:44 22 Benjamin Sawyer (beverly cycles) 0:02:54 23 Uri Halevi (IBC) 0:02:58 24 Kasper Ludwig - Larsen (Hudson Furniture Racing Team) 0:03:00 25 Brian Crosby (Green Line Velo) 0:03:01 26 Michael Dore 0:03:15 27 Curtis Singmaster (Refunds Now) 0:03:17 28 Frank Petty (Union Velo) 0:03:19 29 Michael Weiler (Minuteman Road Club) 0:03:21 30 Aric Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:03:23 31 Christopher Moeckel 0:03:25 32 Yohsuke Takakura (RR Cycling) 0:03:42 33 Thom Flanagan (Newbury Comics /High&Might Beer Co.) 0:03:45 34 Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle) 0:03:48 35 Ryan Burnham (Noreast Cycling) 0:03:50 36 Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High & Mighty Brewing Co.) 0:03:54 37 Rich Rogers (NorEast Cycling) 0:04:11 38 Tristan Schneiter (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:04:14 39 Patrick Flaherty (Landry's Bicycles) 0:04:18 40 Nathaniel Herz (CrossResults.com) 0:04:21 41 Michael Perlberg (Kissena Cycling Club) 0:04:22 42 Ron Smithers (Essex County Velo (ECV)) 0:04:27 43 Andrew Strobert (Threshold Cycling) 0:04:33 44 Daniel Barrett (Threshold Cycling) 45 Jason Devarennes (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:04:36 46 Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 47 Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club) 0:04:41 48 Abel Tomkinson (Minuteman Road Club) 0:04:44 49 Christopher Keubor 0:04:45 50 Nathan Orie (Comp Edge) 0:04:59 51 Jonathan Barry 0:05:01 52 Jay Fiske 0:05:03 53 Erik Miller (Zanconato Cycles) 54 Joe Wignall (Seven Cycles) 0:05:04 55 Thomas Lesch (seaside cycle) 0:05:28 56 Scott Decoteau (Competitive Edge Ski & Bike) 0:05:40 57 Marty Walsh (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:05:42 58 Jason Waltuch (Threshold Cycling) 0:05:49 59 John Romain (Bethel Cycle) 0:05:50 60 Parke Rhoads (CyclocrossRacing.com) 0:05:54 61 Judson Heugel (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.) 0:06:05 62 Michael Bryand (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania) 63 Christopher Gajeski 0:06:06 64 John O'fallon (CRCA Rapha) 0:06:27 65 Andrew Ingram 0:06:31 66 Philip Stango 0:06:38 67 Kevin Murphy (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:06:39 68 Bernard Tan (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:07:12 69 Andrew Lysaght (MIT) 0:07:13 70 Thomas Degraan (Breakthough Performance Coaching) 0:07:29 71 Alexander Parachini (Maietta Factory Racing) 0:07:33 72 Stanford Smith (Team City Sports) 0:07:35 73 Christopher Cohen (Brown University Cycling) 0:07:36 74 Thomas Estrada (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:07:45 75 Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:07:48 76 Kirby Haizlip (Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 0:08:07 77 Eric Stratton (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:08:11 78 Joe Orsino (MWV- Red Jersey) 0:08:14 79 Owen Wood (Team ROG) 0:08:16 80 Mathew Sweda (Boston Road Club) 0:08:21 81 Joseph Ingram 0:08:22 82 Ken Avery 0:08:37 83 Robert Laprel 0:08:40 84 Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs) 0:08:54 85 Dan Durusky 0:09:08 86 Vance Perry (E M V C) 0:09:13 87 Scott Feather (Team Vortex) 0:09:45 88 Yipeng Teoh (Brown University) 0:09:46 89 Matthew Li 0:09:48 90 Ryan Malinchak (Team ROG) 0:09:51 91 Scott Shedeck 0:09:53 92 Andrew Nook (Racer-X) 0:10:44 93 Patrick Kelly 0:11:22 94 Scott Thomas (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:11:37 95 Sean Tobyne 0:11:52 96 Dylan Hardy 0:11:56 97 Joel Orkin-Ramey (Minuteman Road Club) 0:12:07 98 Alexander Eysymontt (Mudfoot) 0:13:27 -1lap Jonathan Nelson (Make Out Party) -1lap Rami El Rayess (NorEast / Slouch) -1lap Jason Matulewicz (velo de mer) -1lap Bob Rulli -1lap Gregory Gibbons (MVCX)

Master men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Bold (Corner Cycle) 0:42:03 2 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) 0:00:12 3 Peter Mogg (The Hub Race Team) 0:00:17 4 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 0:00:22 5 Robert Hult (Gear Works / Spin Arts) 0:00:51 6 Curtis Boivin (cyclocross racing / ride blue) 0:00:56 7 Dan Staffo (1 - Cat2) (Handlebars cycling company) 0:01:05 8 Derek Hardinge (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:01:06 9 Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com) 0:01:19 10 James Tosca (1 - Cat3) (Corner Cycle) 0:01:28 11 Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing) 0:01:30 12 William Shattuck (2 - Cat2) (Corner Cycle) 0:01:45 13 Mark Stotz (3 - Cat2) (Cyclonauts) 0:01:49 14 Matthew Kraus (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 0:01:51 15 Peter Smith (4 - Cat2) (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 0:02:05 16 Keith Gauvin (2 - Cat3) (cyclonaut racers) 0:02:09 17 Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar) 0:02:12 18 Sheldon Miller (5 - Cat2) (Bikeman.com) 0:02:14 19 Peter Sullivan (6 - Cat2) (Svelte Cycles) 0:02:19 20 Cliff Kenyon (3 - Cat3) (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:02:20 21 Michael Magur (7 - Cat2) (Verge Sport) 0:02:40 22 Jonathan Bernhard (4 - Cat3) (CCB Racing) 0:02:43 23 Michael Rowell (8 - Cat2) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:02:46 24 Donald Snoop Jr (9 - Cat2) (Verge Sport/Test Pilot) 0:02:54 25 Aaron Millett (5 - Cat3) (RIVERSIDE) 0:02:55 26 Matthew Myette (6 - Cat3) (Zanconato Racing) 0:03:12 27 Marc Boudreau (DisasterRecovery.com) 0:03:16 28 Daniel Larino (7 - Cat3) (CRCofA/Petes Bike/Bridgewater Marble & Granite) 0:03:24 29 Kevin Buckley (8 - Cat3) (Essex County Velo) 0:03:25 30 Adam Whitney (9 - Cat3) (Seven/NoTubes/FitWerx) 0:03:34 31 David Hildebrand (10 - Cat2) (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:03:35 32 Wade Summers (11 - Cat2) (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp) 0:04:06 33 Brant Hornberger (10 - Cat3) (BikeReg.com) 0:04:09 34 John Meerse (12 - Cat2) (OA/Cyclemania) 0:04:12 35 Chad Culbertson (13 - Cat2) (Guy's Racing) 0:04:14 36 Steven Roszko (14 - Cat2) (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:04:17 37 Scott Brooks (15 - Cat2) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:04:20 38 Eric Goodson (11 - Cat3) (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL) 0:04:21 39 Harry Stover (12 - Cat3) (bikebarnracing.com) 0:04:23 40 Marvin Wang (13 - Cat3) (International Bicycle/Global) 0:04:24 41 Gary David (16 - Cat2) (Minuteman Road Club) 0:04:25 42 Steve Witkus (Bikeman.com) 0:04:27 43 Martin Valiquette (Courtage Immobilier BR) 0:04:30 44 Greg Burbidge (17 - Cat2) (CLAREMONT CYCLE DEPOT) 0:04:31 45 Victor Taormina (14 - Cat3) (seaside cycle) 0:04:45 46 Jesse Perreault (18 - Cat2) (Magnus) 47 Stephane Marcotte (ZM Cycle and Fitness) 0:04:58 48 Byron Holt (15 - Cat3) (Levatino/Pace LLP) 0:05:03 49 Christopher White (16 - Cat3) (BOB-Goodale'sBike Shop) 0:05:07 50 Patrick Ruane (17 - Cat3) (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution) 0:05:44 51 Charles Chichester (18 - Cat3) (Easy Riders) 0:05:55 52 Gerald Chabot (19 - Cat3) (Cyclocrossracing.com) 0:05:57 53 Gregory Montello (19 - Cat2) (Team Ora p/b IF) 0:06:12 54 Roger Goulart (20 - Cat3) (Scottee's Westport Bicycle) 0:06:13 55 Jeff Murray (21 - Cat3) (IRSMedic/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners) 0:06:20 56 Matthew Spence (22 - Cat3) (Onion River Racing) 0:06:35 57 Michael Christy (23 - Cat3) (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 0:07:19 58 Zach Magoon (24 - Cat3) (BIKEMAN.com) 0:07:27 59 Zachary Wills (25 - Cat3) (IBC racing) 0:07:34 60 Robert Dietrick (26 - Cat3) (Minerva Design Cycling Team/GVCC) 0:07:43 61 Steven Lehmann (27 - Cat3) (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery) 0:07:48 62 Gerald Harris (28 - Cat3) (Unattached) 0:07:51 63 Geoffrey Williams (29 - Cat3) (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue) 0:08:11 64 James White (30 - Cat3) 0:09:23 65 David Stacey (31 - Cat3) (BOBCYCLING/SMART/SKOFIELD BUILDERS) 0:09:25 66 Dario Perez (32 - Cat3) (Miami Velo Racing) 0:09:34 67 Michael Maximenko (33 - Cat3) (Silver Bull/Central Wheel/Thule) 0:09:46 68 Sean Langford (34 - Cat3) (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:09:55 69 Shawn Patenaude (35 - Cat3) (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx) 0:10:30 -1lap Jay Ladieu (36 - Cat3) (team psycho)

Cat. 4 Master men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Buchheit (QuadCycles) 0:38:31 2 Tom Fritschka 0:00:15 3 Christopher Pare (Minuteman Road Club) 0:00:33 4 Daniel Baker (Cape Cod Racing/C4) 0:00:38 5 John Smith (Minuteman Road Club) 0:00:54 6 Christopher Owen 0:00:55 7 Matthew Williams (circle69 Racing) 0:01:11 8 Scott Wilson (Comprehensive racing) 0:01:19 9 Rick Tobin (grace bicycles velo club) 0:01:30 10 Todd Clark (Seaside Cycle) 0:01:33 11 Christopher Darling (Portland Velo Club) 0:01:39 12 John Plump (Minuteman Road Club) 0:01:45 13 Michael Brier (Refunds Now) 0:02:06 14 Evan Patten (NorEast Cycling/Slouch Inc.) 0:02:14 15 Robert Threeton (NorEast Cycling) 0:02:16 16 Walter Conley (CCB Racing) 0:02:21 17 John Witmer (GMBC/Synergy Fitness) 0:02:23 18 Steven Tregay (Boston Road Club) 0:02:28 19 Michael Weston (545 Velo) 0:02:33 20 Paul Debitetto (Minuteman Road Club) 0:02:44 21 Daniel Donovan (Essex County Velo (ECV)) 0:02:45 22 Keith Limberg (NorEast Cycling) 0:02:48 23 Ron Hines (QuadCycles) 0:03:06 24 Daniel Marcy (GMBC/Synergy Fitness) 0:03:23 25 Chris Petrillo (Williams Cycling) 0:03:27 26 Eli Levine (Hup United) 0:03:41 27 Todd Savage (Minuteman Road Club) 0:03:47 28 Todd Prekaski (Minuteman Road Club) 0:03:49 29 Robert Magadini 0:03:56 30 Mark Vanliere (minuteman road club / landrys/ epicquest) 0:04:01 31 Eric Jarvi (MaxPowerCycling.com) 0:04:04 32 Stuart Boyd (ECV) 0:04:07 33 Steven Fessenden (seaside cycle) 34 Paul Nixon (Mass Bay Road Club) 0:04:24 35 David Powell (Cyclonauts Racers) 0:04:27 36 John Raguin (Minuteman Road Club) 37 Tim Dodd (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:04:29 38 Scott Bartley (Mass Bay Road Club) 0:04:32 39 Sean Williams (545 Velo) 40 Marc Tatar (Bikeworks/Hallamore) 0:04:33 41 Stefan Wawersik (Minuteman Road Club) 0:04:41 42 Lester Bethel (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:04:47 43 Andrew Cooper (FxD Coaching) 0:04:52 44 Tim Metzger (NorEast Cycling) 0:04:57 45 John Fice (Boston Road Club) 0:05:04 46 James Gomez (QuadCycles) 0:05:15 47 Keith Hartstein (Landry's Bicycles) 48 Philaretos Karavidas (westwood velo) 0:05:16 49 Anthony Szczesiul (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:05:17 50 Kurt Maw (Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cycle) 0:05:27 51 Jay Curry (Comprehensive Racing) 52 Bill Maidment 0:05:42 53 John Torrey (cyclonauts racers) 0:05:44 54 David Alden-St. Pierre (Racer-X / T6) 0:05:47 55 Carey Jackson Yonce 0:05:48 56 Jim Dowd (independent) 0:05:49 57 Theo Kindermans (cyclocrossworld.com) 0:05:50 58 Jon Mcneill (Weston Posse / Mad River Riders) 59 Gregory Prodanas (essex county velo) 0:05:54 60 Raymond Cloutier (Labombard Machine) 0:05:56 61 Steve Bryant (Base36/Gorham Bike/SMCC) 0:05:58 62 Robin Vandekreeke (AEG Mack Cycle) 0:06:02 63 Keith Loiselle (NHCC/TEAM NH) 0:06:04 64 Matt Chambers (Mock Orange Racing) 65 John Sales (545 Velo) 0:06:06 66 William Harrington (ESSEX COUNTY VELO) 0:06:08 67 Joseph Petrucci (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:06:17 68 Andrew Cutler 0:06:27 69 Steve Bauermeister (NorEast Cycling) 0:06:28 70 Jose Martinez (545 Velo) 0:06:43 71 James Scott (Blue Hills Cycling Club) 0:06:44 72 Robert Rolsma (Essex County Velo (ECV)) 0:06:56 73 Marc D'amour (Cycle Smart) 0:07:03 74 Ralph Miccio (N/A) 0:07:25 75 Paul Lussier (Cyclonauts Racers) 0:07:32 76 William Dron 0:07:40 77 Steven Curran (MassBay RoadClub) 0:07:45 78 Erin Bennett (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycles) 0:07:47 79 Rob Bousquet (Racer-X) 0:07:48 80 Gregory Sheets (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:08:02 81 Todd Crumb (Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cycle) 0:08:10 82 Robert Hendry (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:08:15 83 David Parmelee (Team SD) 0:08:22 84 Shawn Tufts 0:08:57 85 Juan Mendoza (Northeast Bicycle Club) 0:08:58 86 Dan Allred 0:09:01 87 David Green (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:09:11 88 Ed Medina (Chum Mouse Racing) 0:09:18 89 Kurt Hoff (Bicycle Tech) 0:10:24 90 Steven Saranga 0:11:41 91 Benjamin Reid (NA) 0:11:58 -1lap Anthony Fedirko (Northeast Bicycle Club) -1lap Timothy Oconnor -1lap Paul Jobin (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) -1lap Peter Worden

Master men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing) 0:44:13 2 Greg Ferguson (Beacon Cycling/ Cape Atlantic Racing) 0:00:02 3 Jeffrey Molongoski (Joe's Garage) 0:00:03 4 Erik Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles) 0:00:21 5 David Anderson (ECV) 0:01:03 6 Todd Cassan (Westwood Velo) 0:01:10 7 Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1) 0:01:11 8 Mitchell Medeiros (scottee's westport bicycle) 0:01:36 9 Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club) 0:01:42 10 Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 0:01:48 11 Paul Boudreau (Essex County Velo) 0:02:00 12 Don Marsh (Blues City VC) 0:02:03 13 Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 0:02:15 14 John Martin (Fitwerx) 0:02:17 15 Paul Richard (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:02:19 16 Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:02:20 17 David Belknap (Cycle Lodge) 18 William James (Bikeman.com) 0:02:22 19 Steve Arsenault (Team Andy) 0:02:23 20 Christopher Long (Gotham/Toga!/Autonomia Racing) 0:02:24 21 Ian Brodie 0:02:30 22 Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:02:32 23 Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC) 0:02:35 24 John Grenier (Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar) 0:02:41 25 Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage) 0:02:52 26 Alexander Petro (Team Psycho) 0:02:56 27 Brian Mcinnis (JRA Cycles) 0:03:38 28 Jacques Bilodeau 0:03:45 29 Richard Brown 0:03:50 30 Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall) 0:04:04 31 Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks racing) 0:04:06 32 Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:04:09 33 David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 0:04:10 34 Charles Bourdages (Noreast Cycling Clydesdale Division) 0:04:12 35 Chip Baker (HUP United) 0:04:16 36 Jeffrey Corish (CCB Racing) 37 Keith Button (CCB racing) 0:04:20 38 Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike) 0:04:21 39 Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop) 0:04:26 40 Michael Bradford (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:04:39 41 John Adamik (Essex County Velo) 0:04:46 42 Arthur Davis (OA/CycleMania) 0:04:52 43 Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports) 0:05:19 44 Alexis Arapoff (BIKEMAN.COM) 0:05:22 45 George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:05:33 46 Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 0:05:39 47 Charles Mcdaniel (Secret Henrys Team) 0:05:44 48 Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club) 0:05:48 49 Stuart Beaulieu (Essex County Velo) 0:06:12 50 Daniel Stasz (Joe's Garage) 0:06:19 51 William Stevens (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 0:06:23 52 Eric Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:06:25 53 Thomas Goodman (Team CF) 0:06:27 54 George Benington (OA/Cyclemania) 0:06:47 55 Jay Mongillo (Cycle-Smart) 0:07:02 56 Michael Jinks (ECV) 57 Paul Debartolo (FinKraft Cycling Team) 58 Daniel Russell (Bicycle Link/MBRC) 0:07:03 59 John Johnson (Bike Works / Hallamore) 0:07:05 60 Don Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 0:07:06 61 Greg Zysk (Svelte Cycles) 0:07:18 62 Richard Foley (Bethel Cycle Sport) 0:07:28 63 David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com) 0:07:29 64 Joseph Rapuano (Seaside Cycle / ECV) 0:07:59 65 Dave Geissert (Tolland Bike / NERAC Earth) 0:08:17 66 Joseph Lellman (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:08:27 67 David Miller (Smaltibikes /Cape Cod Cyclist) 0:08:38 68 Fafar Bayat (Strictly Bicycles) 0:08:48 69 Al Curtis (Bethel Cycle) 0:08:49 70 Doran Abel (Quad Cycles) 0:09:28 71 Jesus Vazquez (www.Bikebarnracing.com) 0:10:06 72 Oscar Rosales (FinKraft Cycling Team) 0:10:48 73 Dusan Strika (Kissena Cycling Team) 0:10:58 -1lap James Scally (C4) -1lap Roger Parker (Blue Steel Cyclery)