Powers nabs New England "Worlds" in Gloucester

Johnson and Trebon solo to second and third

Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) has looked very impressive the past few races

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the win over his teammate Tim Johnson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson, Jeremy Powers, Ryan Trebon (L to R) enjoy Great Brewers beer on the podium

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) leads out the men's field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) leads fellow Italian Davide Frattini early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Spectators atop the "big rock" have a great view of the whole race course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders back in the pack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) leads the race at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) chases Ryan Trebon

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) seems to have dramatically improved his cyclo-cross racing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) did not get a great start but moved up quickly

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Justine Lindine (Bikereg.com) is close to the leaders the whole race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Pascal Bussieres (Team Spirit) certainly has a lot of spirit today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leads teammate Tim Johnson through the sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) chasing Powers and Johnson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) rides the sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
It was a gorgeous day for racing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) gives Trebon a run for his money

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
USA Champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson and his wife Lyne Bessette

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) is visiting from Italy

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) races next to the Atlantic Ocean

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leads the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry) looks much sharper today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) has a very good race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) rounds a corner before the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry) on a downhill corner

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Derrick St. John (Garnerau Club Chaussure) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
For Park in Gloucester, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson and Jeremy Powers trade pulls on the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Dylan McNicholes (Pedros) runs the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with Tim Johnson on his wheel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with his usual determined look

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) all alone in third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) makes it two wins in two weekends

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) soloed to the New England "Worlds" title at the opening round of the Grand Prix of Gloucester doubleheader. His teammate and fellow breakaway companion Tim Johnson fell behind on the last lap following a bike change but managed to hold on for second place ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) in third.

"I'm happy to be able to win Gloucester again," Powers said who out-sprinted two-time German National Champion Multe Urban or the win in 2007. "I loved the win that I had here in 2007 the most. It was my favorite win because I sprinted against the German National Champion that year and came out on the pavement and won it. I have a good memory of this place. My family is here, my parents and familiar faces so I'm excited to be able to do this in front of them. Any time I can win I am psyched, but today I'm really happy."

The Grand Prix of Gloucester marks round three and four of the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series. The series kicked off at StarCrossed and Rad Racing Grand Prix where French National Champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) won both events to take the series lead. He recently departed back to France leaving the series title wide open for the taking.

Valentin Scherz earned the event's best Under 23 rider award.

Rough terrain cause unwanted bobbles

The Grand Prix of Gloucester hosted a well-attended starting roster at the Stagee Fork Park in the oceanside city of Gloucester, Massachusetts. The event attracts some of the most renowned American cross specialists hailing from the New England shores who come to battle for the region's cyclo-cross "world championships" bragging rights.

West-coaster Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) put forth a blazing opening lap that resulted in a slight gap ahead of the field lead by Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com duo Jeremy Powers and Tim Johnson. Also in the mix were Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com), Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).

Rounding the second lap, Trebon's solo effort managed to draw out teammates Powers and Johnson and a lead group of three riders formed briefly. The group reunited shortly after the start of the third lap just in time for Johnson kicked the pace up a notch.

He initiated the winning breakaway move along the oceanside's lengthy straightaway and was joined by Powers and then Trebon. Trebon moved into second position which allowed him to respond to the cagey attacks coming from his two rivals. Behind, Driscoll jump ahead of the chasers in an effort to bridge across but was unsuccessful and returned to the chase group that included Schouten and Frattini.

Trebon's efforts to contain the two teammates were cut short when he crashed through the rubble at the start of the fourth lap. "I went through the corner and just crashed," Trebon said. "It was really weird because I just couldn't get away from it. Normally you fall and try to get up but my bike wouldn't let me go. It was chasing me and it was behind me in the air and hitting Tim. It was the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen."

Trebon picked himself up and continued on course rejoining Schouten, Driscoll and Frattini in the mad chase for the two ace leaders. Trebon's high speed caused Frattini and then Driscoll to fall off pace.

Schouten dug deep to stay attached to Trebon's wheel in the closing laps but he too fell off pace with two laps to go. "I tried to take a drink in the pits and I lost Ryan's wheel, didn't get my drink. He got a 20-foot gap on me and I couldn't close it. It was so hot today and I was so thirsty, my mouth was completely dry."

"I'm happy because I was able to make contact with the leaders even though I never really got comfortable there. It was a power course today and Ryan was really in control. There wasn't any place that I could really help out."

On the last lap, Powers gained the valuable seconds he needed to win the race ahead of Johnson who was forced into the pits in need of a spare bike. Johnson rolled in for second place ahead of a charging Trebon in third and Schouten in fourth. With the top two places on the podium sewn up by his teammates, Driscoll secured fifth place ahead of Frattini in sixth.

"We didn't say one word to each other because we were just taking it out on each other all day," Powers said. "I was thinking that this isn't going to feel good today or tomorrow or the next day."

"I came by Tim in the pit with one and a half to go," he said. "On the last lap he went in the pit and it was weird because I didn't know what to do. I just kept motoring. I had to put myself in his shoes. If I was in Tim's shoes I wouldn't have been like, 'hey Tim wait for me,' so I did what I would have thought and went for it. I would rather have sprinted for it and had that last lap of intense suspense but it's all good either way and there is another one tomorrow."

The Grand Prix of Gloucester will continue with round two on Sunday at the Stage Fork Park.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com)1:01:58
2Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com)0:00:14
3Ryan Trebon (Kona)0:01:02
4Tristan Schouten (cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf Prima)0:01:20
5James Driscoll (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com)0:01:43
6Davide Frattini (HUDZ-Subaru)0:02:11
7Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks)0:02:42
8Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:02:50
9Derrick St John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy)0:03:07
10Jesse Anthony (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:25
11Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:57
12Dylan Mcnicholas (Pedros)0:04:06
13Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:04:21
14Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)0:04:23
15Philip Wong (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle)0:04:24
16Evan Mcneely (EMD Serono / Specialized)0:04:41
17Dave Hackworthy (Clement CX)0:04:48
18Matthew O'keefe (Cyclocrossworld.com)0:05:19
19Simon Lambert Lemay (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy)0:05:38
20Pascal Bussi?Res (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)0:05:42
21Anthony Grand (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks)0:05:50
22Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes)0:06:05
23Daniel Chabanov (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)0:06:12
24Emmanuel Goguen (Bike-Reg.com/Joe's Garage)
25Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)0:06:34
26Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com)0:06:48
27Erik Box (Cycles Devinci)0:07:06
28Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:07:13
29Shawn Milne (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle)0:07:27
30Shawn Adamson (Cycle-Smart)0:07:41
31Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP)0:07:45
32Zachary Hughes0:07:48
33Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo - Borsao)0:07:50
34Graham Garber (Silver Bull)0:07:51
35Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:08:02
36Kevin Wolfson (Independent Fabrication)0:08:12
37Gregory Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:08:28
38Cary Fridrich (Embrocation Cycling Journal p/b Mad Alchemy)0:08:36
39Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's Race Team)0:10:58
-1lapJohn Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)
-1lapColin Reuter (crossresults.com)
-1lapThierry Laliberte (Xprezo - Borsao)
-1lapJames Harmon (503 Cycleworx/LHCC)
-1lapStephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
-1lapPatrick Goguen (TEAM CF)
-1lapJohn Burns (Bikeman.com)
-1lapColin Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
-1lapPeter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
-1lapMichael Hemme (Courage)
-1lapNicholas Weighall (California Giant/Specialized)
-1lapKiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall)
-1lapCorey Knowles (Team ROG)
-1lapAdam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
-2lapsDavid Wilcox (Pedros)
-2lapsCollin Huston (Moots)
-2lapsTom Gosselin (Frank Bikes p/b Kennebunkport Bicycle Co.)
-2lapsRyan O'hara
-2lapsJonathan Awerbuch (SweetOpenRoads.com)
-2lapsPierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)
-2lapsConor O\'Brien (EMD Serono Specialized)
-2lapsCort Cramer (Svelte Cycles)
-3lapsMyles Romanow (Kissena)
-3lapsRodrigo Moraes (Edgartown Bicycles)
-3lapsChristopher Ragusa (CCB Racing/Wheelworks)
-3lapsAntoine Duchesne (Cycle Regis)
-4lapsDaniel Zotter (Team ROG)
-4lapsPeter Macleod (Blue Hills Cycling Club)
-4lapsMichael Wissell (B2C2)
-4lapsRyan Kelly (crossresults.com)
-4lapsDavid Sommerville (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team P/B Revolution Wheelworks)
DNFJustin Spinelli (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
DNFPierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain)
DNFPeter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
DNFMarc-Andre Daigle (Garneau/ClubChaussures/OgilyRenaud)
DNFNicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
DNFKevin Sweeney (crossresults.com)
DNFWilliam Goodfellow (Ride with Rendall)
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca)
DNFChristopher Dale (Raleigh All Stars p/b Southeastern Ortho)
DNFIsaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
DNFPierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit pb Cannondale)

Junior men 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Keough (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)0:34:19
2Victoria Gates (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:00:02
3Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF)0:04:05
4Harrison White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:06:53
5Kevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycleloft/Delta Dental)
6Madeleine Zygmont (comprehensive racing/salem cycle)
7Michael Goretti
8Ryder Molongoski (Joe's Garage)
9Corey Dron (Landry's)
10Zoe Brodsky (MBRC/ Bicycle Link)
11Jaalen Pottle (Hyper Force/JRA Cycles)
12Raffaele Bauer (Minuteman road Club)

Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:42:51
2Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall)0:00:55
3Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)0:01:01
4Paul Lynch (CLNoonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)0:01:56
5Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team)0:02:27
6Peter Goguen (TEAM CF)0:02:28
7Gunnar Bergey (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)0:03:11
8Zachary Bender (Cycle-Smart)0:03:12
9Ryan Packard (QuadCycles)
10Tom Goguen (TEAM CF)0:03:51
11Oliver Hiller (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)0:03:55
12Andrew Grosenbaugh (CL Noonan/BayHillCapital p/b Corner Cycle)0:04:30
13Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized)0:04:45
14Thomas Mahan0:04:50
15Aaron House (Unattached)0:05:03
16Kyle Miller (Secret Henrys Team)0:05:07
17Julian Meier (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks)0:06:42
18Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)0:07:12
19Jonathan Anderson (ECV)0:07:21

Cat. 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nate Campbell (seaside cycle/antero resources)0:43:09
2Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)0:00:20
3Douglas Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club)0:01:27
4Kris Dobie0:01:28
5Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com)0:01:36
6Glen Gollrad (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:01:49
7Gregory Vigneaux (Spin Arts/Gearworks Cyclery)0:01:51
8Mark Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:01:55
9Michael Sabatini (Svelte Cycles)0:02:03
10Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing)0:02:27
11Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club)0:02:34
12Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles)0:02:38
13Cj Congrove (GamJams/Pre-Reg.com p/b Cutaway Clothing)0:02:47
14Gregory Hillson0:02:48
15Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike)
16Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:02:54
17Keith Reynolds (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:02:55
18Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team)0:03:13
19Christopher Worden (Grove Street Velo/ Grove Street Bicycles)0:03:16
20Ciaran Mangan (CCB/ RACING)0:03:18
21Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes)
22Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld.com)0:03:29
23Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:03:31
24Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Racing)0:03:33
25Joshua Wright (Geekhouse)0:03:34
26Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling)0:03:35
27David Mai (Cycle-Smart)0:03:36
28Andrew Krulewitz (Cambridge Bike/Igleheart Frames)
29Ryan White (crossresults.com)0:03:37
30Jake Colvin (IRS Medic)0:03:38
31Justin Howe (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
32Eric Silva (QuadCycles)0:03:41
33Carey Murphy (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
34Bradford Stratton (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:42
35Leo Patnode0:03:52
36Daniel Ouellette (Optimum Performance)0:04:03
37David Devine (Grove Street Velo/ Grove Street Bicycles)0:04:12
38Jeffrey Ziegler (Wheelworks Racing)0:04:13
39Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars)
40Jason White (Table Rock Tours and Bikes)0:04:15
41Sam Dodge (Stage 1)0:04:16
42James Leone (Nyccross.com / CBRC)0:04:18
43Donny Green (Geekhouse)0:04:21
44Christopher Raymond (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:04:24
45Richard Bardwell (CLR Racing)0:04:26
46Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling)0:04:27
47Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles)
48Ronald Steers (Hup United)0:04:31
49Ian Schon (Boston University)
50Evan Murphy (NYC Velo)0:04:34
51Gregg Griffo (Team ROG)0:04:37
52Timothy Young (NorEast Cycling)0:04:51
53John Gibbons (NEBC / Cycle Loft / Devonshire Dental)0:04:55
54Jeffrey Bramhall (Pedro's)0:04:56
55Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Cyclocross)0:05:01
56Christopher Bailey (Svelte Cycles)0:05:11
57Brian Martina (Towners/ROG)0:05:13
58Peter Abdinoor (Team Psycho)
59Harrison Seiler (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)0:05:14
60Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:05:16
61Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games)0:05:19
62Garett Burke0:05:26
63Peter Baiamonte (Brooklyn Velo Force/Gorilla Coffee)0:05:39
64Paul Mcmahon (Seaside Cycle / Essex County Velo)0:05:45
65David Carmona (Battenkill United)0:05:47
66Robert Biese (Team Vortex)0:05:51
67Scott Frison (Devils' Gear Bike Shop / Bacon Lap Racing)0:05:53
68Jeremy Jo (Green Line Velo)0:05:58
69Peter Miller0:06:00
70Michael Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)0:06:05
71Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage)0:06:10
72David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing)0:06:18
73David Anderson0:06:25
74Todd Jakubek (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:06:35
75Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:06:42
76Robert Hale (HUP United)
77Ken Deitch (Human Zoom\Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:06:50
78Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:07:01
79Jeffrey Chen (Miya Shoji)0:07:10
80Rich Siemer (Route 1 Velo / Arrow Cycling)0:07:19
81Zachary Labry (Threshold Cycling)
82Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot)0:07:32
83Steven Robbins (Joe's Garage)0:07:33
84Kenneth Ambach (Zanconato Racing)0:07:37
85Daniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes)0:07:55
86Scott Demel (Brooklyn Velo Force)0:08:04
87Eben Weiss (GS Gotham)0:08:05
88Mark Burns (Nantucket Velo)0:08:10
89Andrew Muro (Geekhouse Bikes)0:08:15
90Christopher Mckernan (Essex County Velo)
91David Patnaude (Minuteman Road Club)0:08:24
-1lapDaniel Mcmahon (CRCA/Foundation)
-1lapMark Bernard (Hup United)
-1lapJason Goldschmidt (Threshold Cycling)
-1lapJason Parkin (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
-1lapTaylor Valentine (Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop)
-1lapMark Robson (Cycle Smart)
-1lapRobert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes)
-1lapEric Schillinger (NYCross.com)
-1lapChristopher Plummer (NorEast Cycling/nuun/American Classic)
-1lapRyan Mckinnie (Two Wheel Tango)
-1lapChristophe Jammet (CRCA/ FGX Racing)
-1lapRandall Mauldin (Mock Orange Bikes)
-1lapTristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC)
-1lapRichard Person (Seven Cycles)
-1lapMichael Golay (Hup United)

Cat. 4 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anson Ross (U.S. ARMY/Central Wheel- GHCC)0:38:35
2Andy Gould0:00:02
3Nathan Turillo (Refunds Now)0:00:03
4Chris Field (Essex County Velo)0:00:13
5Kurt Belhumeur0:00:35
6Benjamin Pagano (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
7Benjamin Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works)
8Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania)0:00:47
9Kevin Rooney (FinKraft Cycling Team)0:00:58
10Shaw Hasyj (The Hub Race Team)0:01:02
11Andy Legan (bikebarnracing.com)0:01:12
12Jason Clevenger (545 Velo)
13Michael Apfelbaum0:01:25
14Lee Salway0:01:50
15Jeffrey Cronin (Competitive Edge Racing)0:02:11
16Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling)0:02:26
17Nicholas Czerula (NHCC/Team NH)0:02:27
18Timothy Stenovec (New York University)0:02:28
19Scott Prosser0:02:29
20Jonathan Nable (Cycle-Smart)0:02:30
21Aidan Macdonald0:02:44
22Benjamin Sawyer (beverly cycles)0:02:54
23Uri Halevi (IBC)0:02:58
24Kasper Ludwig - Larsen (Hudson Furniture Racing Team)0:03:00
25Brian Crosby (Green Line Velo)0:03:01
26Michael Dore0:03:15
27Curtis Singmaster (Refunds Now)0:03:17
28Frank Petty (Union Velo)0:03:19
29Michael Weiler (Minuteman Road Club)0:03:21
30Aric Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:03:23
31Christopher Moeckel0:03:25
32Yohsuke Takakura (RR Cycling)0:03:42
33Thom Flanagan (Newbury Comics /High&Might Beer Co.)0:03:45
34Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle)0:03:48
35Ryan Burnham (Noreast Cycling)0:03:50
36Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High & Mighty Brewing Co.)0:03:54
37Rich Rogers (NorEast Cycling)0:04:11
38Tristan Schneiter (Geekhouse Bikes)0:04:14
39Patrick Flaherty (Landry's Bicycles)0:04:18
40Nathaniel Herz (CrossResults.com)0:04:21
41Michael Perlberg (Kissena Cycling Club)0:04:22
42Ron Smithers (Essex County Velo (ECV))0:04:27
43Andrew Strobert (Threshold Cycling)0:04:33
44Daniel Barrett (Threshold Cycling)
45Jason Devarennes (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:04:36
46Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
47Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:41
48Abel Tomkinson (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:44
49Christopher Keubor0:04:45
50Nathan Orie (Comp Edge)0:04:59
51Jonathan Barry0:05:01
52Jay Fiske0:05:03
53Erik Miller (Zanconato Cycles)
54Joe Wignall (Seven Cycles)0:05:04
55Thomas Lesch (seaside cycle)0:05:28
56Scott Decoteau (Competitive Edge Ski & Bike)0:05:40
57Marty Walsh (Geekhouse Bikes)0:05:42
58Jason Waltuch (Threshold Cycling)0:05:49
59John Romain (Bethel Cycle)0:05:50
60Parke Rhoads (CyclocrossRacing.com)0:05:54
61Judson Heugel (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:06:05
62Michael Bryand (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania)
63Christopher Gajeski0:06:06
64John O'fallon (CRCA Rapha)0:06:27
65Andrew Ingram0:06:31
66Philip Stango0:06:38
67Kevin Murphy (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:06:39
68Bernard Tan (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:07:12
69Andrew Lysaght (MIT)0:07:13
70Thomas Degraan (Breakthough Performance Coaching)0:07:29
71Alexander Parachini (Maietta Factory Racing)0:07:33
72Stanford Smith (Team City Sports)0:07:35
73Christopher Cohen (Brown University Cycling)0:07:36
74Thomas Estrada (Geekhouse Bikes)0:07:45
75Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes)0:07:48
76Kirby Haizlip (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:07
77Eric Stratton (Geekhouse Bikes)0:08:11
78Joe Orsino (MWV- Red Jersey)0:08:14
79Owen Wood (Team ROG)0:08:16
80Mathew Sweda (Boston Road Club)0:08:21
81Joseph Ingram0:08:22
82Ken Avery0:08:37
83Robert Laprel0:08:40
84Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs)0:08:54
85Dan Durusky0:09:08
86Vance Perry (E M V C)0:09:13
87Scott Feather (Team Vortex)0:09:45
88Yipeng Teoh (Brown University)0:09:46
89Matthew Li0:09:48
90Ryan Malinchak (Team ROG)0:09:51
91Scott Shedeck0:09:53
92Andrew Nook (Racer-X)0:10:44
93Patrick Kelly0:11:22
94Scott Thomas (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:11:37
95Sean Tobyne0:11:52
96Dylan Hardy0:11:56
97Joel Orkin-Ramey (Minuteman Road Club)0:12:07
98Alexander Eysymontt (Mudfoot)0:13:27
-1lapJonathan Nelson (Make Out Party)
-1lapRami El Rayess (NorEast / Slouch)
-1lapJason Matulewicz (velo de mer)
-1lapBob Rulli
-1lapGregory Gibbons (MVCX)

Master men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Bold (Corner Cycle)0:42:03
2Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)0:00:12
3Peter Mogg (The Hub Race Team)0:00:17
4Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)0:00:22
5Robert Hult (Gear Works / Spin Arts)0:00:51
6Curtis Boivin (cyclocross racing / ride blue)0:00:56
7Dan Staffo (1 - Cat2) (Handlebars cycling company)0:01:05
8Derek Hardinge (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:01:06
9Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com)0:01:19
10James Tosca (1 - Cat3) (Corner Cycle)0:01:28
11Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing)0:01:30
12William Shattuck (2 - Cat2) (Corner Cycle)0:01:45
13Mark Stotz (3 - Cat2) (Cyclonauts)0:01:49
14Matthew Kraus (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)0:01:51
15Peter Smith (4 - Cat2) (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)0:02:05
16Keith Gauvin (2 - Cat3) (cyclonaut racers)0:02:09
17Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)0:02:12
18Sheldon Miller (5 - Cat2) (Bikeman.com)0:02:14
19Peter Sullivan (6 - Cat2) (Svelte Cycles)0:02:19
20Cliff Kenyon (3 - Cat3) (Expo/Superior Energy)0:02:20
21Michael Magur (7 - Cat2) (Verge Sport)0:02:40
22Jonathan Bernhard (4 - Cat3) (CCB Racing)0:02:43
23Michael Rowell (8 - Cat2) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:02:46
24Donald Snoop Jr (9 - Cat2) (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)0:02:54
25Aaron Millett (5 - Cat3) (RIVERSIDE)0:02:55
26Matthew Myette (6 - Cat3) (Zanconato Racing)0:03:12
27Marc Boudreau (DisasterRecovery.com)0:03:16
28Daniel Larino (7 - Cat3) (CRCofA/Petes Bike/Bridgewater Marble & Granite)0:03:24
29Kevin Buckley (8 - Cat3) (Essex County Velo)0:03:25
30Adam Whitney (9 - Cat3) (Seven/NoTubes/FitWerx)0:03:34
31David Hildebrand (10 - Cat2) (Expo/Superior Energy)0:03:35
32Wade Summers (11 - Cat2) (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp)0:04:06
33Brant Hornberger (10 - Cat3) (BikeReg.com)0:04:09
34John Meerse (12 - Cat2) (OA/Cyclemania)0:04:12
35Chad Culbertson (13 - Cat2) (Guy's Racing)0:04:14
36Steven Roszko (14 - Cat2) (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:04:17
37Scott Brooks (15 - Cat2) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:04:20
38Eric Goodson (11 - Cat3) (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)0:04:21
39Harry Stover (12 - Cat3) (bikebarnracing.com)0:04:23
40Marvin Wang (13 - Cat3) (International Bicycle/Global)0:04:24
41Gary David (16 - Cat2) (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:25
42Steve Witkus (Bikeman.com)0:04:27
43Martin Valiquette (Courtage Immobilier BR)0:04:30
44Greg Burbidge (17 - Cat2) (CLAREMONT CYCLE DEPOT)0:04:31
45Victor Taormina (14 - Cat3) (seaside cycle)0:04:45
46Jesse Perreault (18 - Cat2) (Magnus)
47Stephane Marcotte (ZM Cycle and Fitness)0:04:58
48Byron Holt (15 - Cat3) (Levatino/Pace LLP)0:05:03
49Christopher White (16 - Cat3) (BOB-Goodale'sBike Shop)0:05:07
50Patrick Ruane (17 - Cat3) (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution)0:05:44
51Charles Chichester (18 - Cat3) (Easy Riders)0:05:55
52Gerald Chabot (19 - Cat3) (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:05:57
53Gregory Montello (19 - Cat2) (Team Ora p/b IF)0:06:12
54Roger Goulart (20 - Cat3) (Scottee's Westport Bicycle)0:06:13
55Jeff Murray (21 - Cat3) (IRSMedic/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)0:06:20
56Matthew Spence (22 - Cat3) (Onion River Racing)0:06:35
57Michael Christy (23 - Cat3) (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:07:19
58Zach Magoon (24 - Cat3) (BIKEMAN.com)0:07:27
59Zachary Wills (25 - Cat3) (IBC racing)0:07:34
60Robert Dietrick (26 - Cat3) (Minerva Design Cycling Team/GVCC)0:07:43
61Steven Lehmann (27 - Cat3) (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)0:07:48
62Gerald Harris (28 - Cat3) (Unattached)0:07:51
63Geoffrey Williams (29 - Cat3) (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue)0:08:11
64James White (30 - Cat3)0:09:23
65David Stacey (31 - Cat3) (BOBCYCLING/SMART/SKOFIELD BUILDERS)0:09:25
66Dario Perez (32 - Cat3) (Miami Velo Racing)0:09:34
67Michael Maximenko (33 - Cat3) (Silver Bull/Central Wheel/Thule)0:09:46
68Sean Langford (34 - Cat3) (CCB/Wheelworks)0:09:55
69Shawn Patenaude (35 - Cat3) (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx)0:10:30
-1lapJay Ladieu (36 - Cat3) (team psycho)

Cat. 4 Master men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Buchheit (QuadCycles)0:38:31
2Tom Fritschka0:00:15
3Christopher Pare (Minuteman Road Club)0:00:33
4Daniel Baker (Cape Cod Racing/C4)0:00:38
5John Smith (Minuteman Road Club)0:00:54
6Christopher Owen0:00:55
7Matthew Williams (circle69 Racing)0:01:11
8Scott Wilson (Comprehensive racing)0:01:19
9Rick Tobin (grace bicycles velo club)0:01:30
10Todd Clark (Seaside Cycle)0:01:33
11Christopher Darling (Portland Velo Club)0:01:39
12John Plump (Minuteman Road Club)0:01:45
13Michael Brier (Refunds Now)0:02:06
14Evan Patten (NorEast Cycling/Slouch Inc.)0:02:14
15Robert Threeton (NorEast Cycling)0:02:16
16Walter Conley (CCB Racing)0:02:21
17John Witmer (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)0:02:23
18Steven Tregay (Boston Road Club)0:02:28
19Michael Weston (545 Velo)0:02:33
20Paul Debitetto (Minuteman Road Club)0:02:44
21Daniel Donovan (Essex County Velo (ECV))0:02:45
22Keith Limberg (NorEast Cycling)0:02:48
23Ron Hines (QuadCycles)0:03:06
24Daniel Marcy (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)0:03:23
25Chris Petrillo (Williams Cycling)0:03:27
26Eli Levine (Hup United)0:03:41
27Todd Savage (Minuteman Road Club)0:03:47
28Todd Prekaski (Minuteman Road Club)0:03:49
29Robert Magadini0:03:56
30Mark Vanliere (minuteman road club / landrys/ epicquest)0:04:01
31Eric Jarvi (MaxPowerCycling.com)0:04:04
32Stuart Boyd (ECV)0:04:07
33Steven Fessenden (seaside cycle)
34Paul Nixon (Mass Bay Road Club)0:04:24
35David Powell (Cyclonauts Racers)0:04:27
36John Raguin (Minuteman Road Club)
37Tim Dodd (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:04:29
38Scott Bartley (Mass Bay Road Club)0:04:32
39Sean Williams (545 Velo)
40Marc Tatar (Bikeworks/Hallamore)0:04:33
41Stefan Wawersik (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:41
42Lester Bethel (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:04:47
43Andrew Cooper (FxD Coaching)0:04:52
44Tim Metzger (NorEast Cycling)0:04:57
45John Fice (Boston Road Club)0:05:04
46James Gomez (QuadCycles)0:05:15
47Keith Hartstein (Landry's Bicycles)
48Philaretos Karavidas (westwood velo)0:05:16
49Anthony Szczesiul (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:05:17
50Kurt Maw (Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cycle)0:05:27
51Jay Curry (Comprehensive Racing)
52Bill Maidment0:05:42
53John Torrey (cyclonauts racers)0:05:44
54David Alden-St. Pierre (Racer-X / T6)0:05:47
55Carey Jackson Yonce0:05:48
56Jim Dowd (independent)0:05:49
57Theo Kindermans (cyclocrossworld.com)0:05:50
58Jon Mcneill (Weston Posse / Mad River Riders)
59Gregory Prodanas (essex county velo)0:05:54
60Raymond Cloutier (Labombard Machine)0:05:56
61Steve Bryant (Base36/Gorham Bike/SMCC)0:05:58
62Robin Vandekreeke (AEG Mack Cycle)0:06:02
63Keith Loiselle (NHCC/TEAM NH)0:06:04
64Matt Chambers (Mock Orange Racing)
65John Sales (545 Velo)0:06:06
66William Harrington (ESSEX COUNTY VELO)0:06:08
67Joseph Petrucci (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:06:17
68Andrew Cutler0:06:27
69Steve Bauermeister (NorEast Cycling)0:06:28
70Jose Martinez (545 Velo)0:06:43
71James Scott (Blue Hills Cycling Club)0:06:44
72Robert Rolsma (Essex County Velo (ECV))0:06:56
73Marc D'amour (Cycle Smart)0:07:03
74Ralph Miccio (N/A)0:07:25
75Paul Lussier (Cyclonauts Racers)0:07:32
76William Dron0:07:40
77Steven Curran (MassBay RoadClub)0:07:45
78Erin Bennett (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycles)0:07:47
79Rob Bousquet (Racer-X)0:07:48
80Gregory Sheets (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:08:02
81Todd Crumb (Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cycle)0:08:10
82Robert Hendry (Northampton Cycling Club)0:08:15
83David Parmelee (Team SD)0:08:22
84Shawn Tufts0:08:57
85Juan Mendoza (Northeast Bicycle Club)0:08:58
86Dan Allred0:09:01
87David Green (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:09:11
88Ed Medina (Chum Mouse Racing)0:09:18
89Kurt Hoff (Bicycle Tech)0:10:24
90Steven Saranga0:11:41
91Benjamin Reid (NA)0:11:58
-1lapAnthony Fedirko (Northeast Bicycle Club)
-1lapTimothy Oconnor
-1lapPaul Jobin (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
-1lapPeter Worden

Master men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing)0:44:13
2Greg Ferguson (Beacon Cycling/ Cape Atlantic Racing)0:00:02
3Jeffrey Molongoski (Joe's Garage)0:00:03
4Erik Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)0:00:21
5David Anderson (ECV)0:01:03
6Todd Cassan (Westwood Velo)0:01:10
7Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1)0:01:11
8Mitchell Medeiros (scottee's westport bicycle)0:01:36
9Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club)0:01:42
10Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)0:01:48
11Paul Boudreau (Essex County Velo)0:02:00
12Don Marsh (Blues City VC)0:02:03
13Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)0:02:15
14John Martin (Fitwerx)0:02:17
15Paul Richard (CCB/Wheelworks)0:02:19
16Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy)0:02:20
17David Belknap (Cycle Lodge)
18William James (Bikeman.com)0:02:22
19Steve Arsenault (Team Andy)0:02:23
20Christopher Long (Gotham/Toga!/Autonomia Racing)0:02:24
21Ian Brodie0:02:30
22Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)0:02:32
23Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC)0:02:35
24John Grenier (Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar)0:02:41
25Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage)0:02:52
26Alexander Petro (Team Psycho)0:02:56
27Brian Mcinnis (JRA Cycles)0:03:38
28Jacques Bilodeau0:03:45
29Richard Brown0:03:50
30Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall)0:04:04
31Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks racing)0:04:06
32Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)0:04:09
33David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)0:04:10
34Charles Bourdages (Noreast Cycling Clydesdale Division)0:04:12
35Chip Baker (HUP United)0:04:16
36Jeffrey Corish (CCB Racing)
37Keith Button (CCB racing)0:04:20
38Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike)0:04:21
39Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop)0:04:26
40Michael Bradford (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:04:39
41John Adamik (Essex County Velo)0:04:46
42Arthur Davis (OA/CycleMania)0:04:52
43Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports)0:05:19
44Alexis Arapoff (BIKEMAN.COM)0:05:22
45George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:05:33
46Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)0:05:39
47Charles Mcdaniel (Secret Henrys Team)0:05:44
48Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club)0:05:48
49Stuart Beaulieu (Essex County Velo)0:06:12
50Daniel Stasz (Joe's Garage)0:06:19
51William Stevens (Gear Works/Spin Arts)0:06:23
52Eric Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:06:25
53Thomas Goodman (Team CF)0:06:27
54George Benington (OA/Cyclemania)0:06:47
55Jay Mongillo (Cycle-Smart)0:07:02
56Michael Jinks (ECV)
57Paul Debartolo (FinKraft Cycling Team)
58Daniel Russell (Bicycle Link/MBRC)0:07:03
59John Johnson (Bike Works / Hallamore)0:07:05
60Don Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)0:07:06
61Greg Zysk (Svelte Cycles)0:07:18
62Richard Foley (Bethel Cycle Sport)0:07:28
63David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com)0:07:29
64Joseph Rapuano (Seaside Cycle / ECV)0:07:59
65Dave Geissert (Tolland Bike / NERAC Earth)0:08:17
66Joseph Lellman (Northampton Cycling Club)0:08:27
67David Miller (Smaltibikes /Cape Cod Cyclist)0:08:38
68Fafar Bayat (Strictly Bicycles)0:08:48
69Al Curtis (Bethel Cycle)0:08:49
70Doran Abel (Quad Cycles)0:09:28
71Jesus Vazquez (www.Bikebarnracing.com)0:10:06
72Oscar Rosales (FinKraft Cycling Team)0:10:48
73Dusan Strika (Kissena Cycling Team)0:10:58
-1lapJames Scally (C4)
-1lapRoger Parker (Blue Steel Cyclery)

Master men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Groesbeck (CCB)0:49:28
2William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts)0:00:31
3David King (CCB/Wheelworks)0:01:18
4Bruce Bell (Burris Logistics-Fit Werx)0:01:22
5Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage)0:01:49
6Barry Doubleday (CycleLodge)0:01:53
7Gary Passler (Essex County Velo (ECV) /Trifit Training)0:02:08
8David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)0:02:35
9Richard Sachs (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs)0:03:05
10Claude Breau (Moishes/Power Watts)0:03:18
11Peter Crowley (NCC/Northampton Cycle Club)0:03:29
12Steve Abbott (blue steel cyclery)0:03:56
13Timothy Leonard (NYCROSS/CBRC)0:04:14
14Ken Coleman (BCA/TOSK)0:04:32
15Douglas Adams (SmaltiBikes.com)
16Jerry White (blue steel cyclery)
17David Beals (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)
18Garabed Minasian (Fort Factory Team)
19Richard Simone (SmaltiBikes.com)
20Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery)
21Thomas Doucette (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
22Bob Ludecke (laurel bike club)
23Colin Kernan (Missing Link Bicycle Club)
24Ronald Menner (Blue Silver Cyclery)
25Bruce Kapsten (Pinnacle Bike Works / CyclocrossWorld.com)
26David Holmander (blue steel cyclery)
-1lapBill Hart (berkshire cycling association)
-1lapMichael Maguire (pinnacle bike works)
-1lapDonald Snoop (Hang on Snoopy Racing Team)
-1lapBarry Shopnick
-1lapRussell Brooks (Blue Steel Cyclery)

