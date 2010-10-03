Powers nabs New England "Worlds" in Gloucester
Johnson and Trebon solo to second and third
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) soloed to the New England "Worlds" title at the opening round of the Grand Prix of Gloucester doubleheader. His teammate and fellow breakaway companion Tim Johnson fell behind on the last lap following a bike change but managed to hold on for second place ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) in third.
"I'm happy to be able to win Gloucester again," Powers said who out-sprinted two-time German National Champion Multe Urban or the win in 2007. "I loved the win that I had here in 2007 the most. It was my favorite win because I sprinted against the German National Champion that year and came out on the pavement and won it. I have a good memory of this place. My family is here, my parents and familiar faces so I'm excited to be able to do this in front of them. Any time I can win I am psyched, but today I'm really happy."
The Grand Prix of Gloucester marks round three and four of the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series. The series kicked off at StarCrossed and Rad Racing Grand Prix where French National Champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) won both events to take the series lead. He recently departed back to France leaving the series title wide open for the taking.
Valentin Scherz earned the event's best Under 23 rider award.
Rough terrain cause unwanted bobbles
The Grand Prix of Gloucester hosted a well-attended starting roster at the Stagee Fork Park in the oceanside city of Gloucester, Massachusetts. The event attracts some of the most renowned American cross specialists hailing from the New England shores who come to battle for the region's cyclo-cross "world championships" bragging rights.
West-coaster Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) put forth a blazing opening lap that resulted in a slight gap ahead of the field lead by Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com duo Jeremy Powers and Tim Johnson. Also in the mix were Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com), Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).
Rounding the second lap, Trebon's solo effort managed to draw out teammates Powers and Johnson and a lead group of three riders formed briefly. The group reunited shortly after the start of the third lap just in time for Johnson kicked the pace up a notch.
He initiated the winning breakaway move along the oceanside's lengthy straightaway and was joined by Powers and then Trebon. Trebon moved into second position which allowed him to respond to the cagey attacks coming from his two rivals. Behind, Driscoll jump ahead of the chasers in an effort to bridge across but was unsuccessful and returned to the chase group that included Schouten and Frattini.
Trebon's efforts to contain the two teammates were cut short when he crashed through the rubble at the start of the fourth lap. "I went through the corner and just crashed," Trebon said. "It was really weird because I just couldn't get away from it. Normally you fall and try to get up but my bike wouldn't let me go. It was chasing me and it was behind me in the air and hitting Tim. It was the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen."
Trebon picked himself up and continued on course rejoining Schouten, Driscoll and Frattini in the mad chase for the two ace leaders. Trebon's high speed caused Frattini and then Driscoll to fall off pace.
Schouten dug deep to stay attached to Trebon's wheel in the closing laps but he too fell off pace with two laps to go. "I tried to take a drink in the pits and I lost Ryan's wheel, didn't get my drink. He got a 20-foot gap on me and I couldn't close it. It was so hot today and I was so thirsty, my mouth was completely dry."
"I'm happy because I was able to make contact with the leaders even though I never really got comfortable there. It was a power course today and Ryan was really in control. There wasn't any place that I could really help out."
On the last lap, Powers gained the valuable seconds he needed to win the race ahead of Johnson who was forced into the pits in need of a spare bike. Johnson rolled in for second place ahead of a charging Trebon in third and Schouten in fourth. With the top two places on the podium sewn up by his teammates, Driscoll secured fifth place ahead of Frattini in sixth.
"We didn't say one word to each other because we were just taking it out on each other all day," Powers said. "I was thinking that this isn't going to feel good today or tomorrow or the next day."
"I came by Tim in the pit with one and a half to go," he said. "On the last lap he went in the pit and it was weird because I didn't know what to do. I just kept motoring. I had to put myself in his shoes. If I was in Tim's shoes I wouldn't have been like, 'hey Tim wait for me,' so I did what I would have thought and went for it. I would rather have sprinted for it and had that last lap of intense suspense but it's all good either way and there is another one tomorrow."
The Grand Prix of Gloucester will continue with round two on Sunday at the Stage Fork Park.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com)
|1:01:58
|2
|Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com)
|0:00:14
|3
|Ryan Trebon (Kona)
|0:01:02
|4
|Tristan Schouten (cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf Prima)
|0:01:20
|5
|James Driscoll (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:01:43
|6
|Davide Frattini (HUDZ-Subaru)
|0:02:11
|7
|Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
|0:02:42
|8
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
|0:02:50
|9
|Derrick St John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy)
|0:03:07
|10
|Jesse Anthony (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:03:25
|11
|Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:57
|12
|Dylan Mcnicholas (Pedros)
|0:04:06
|13
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
|0:04:21
|14
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
|0:04:23
|15
|Philip Wong (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle)
|0:04:24
|16
|Evan Mcneely (EMD Serono / Specialized)
|0:04:41
|17
|Dave Hackworthy (Clement CX)
|0:04:48
|18
|Matthew O'keefe (Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:05:19
|19
|Simon Lambert Lemay (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy)
|0:05:38
|20
|Pascal Bussi?Res (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)
|0:05:42
|21
|Anthony Grand (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
|0:05:50
|22
|Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes)
|0:06:05
|23
|Daniel Chabanov (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)
|0:06:12
|24
|Emmanuel Goguen (Bike-Reg.com/Joe's Garage)
|25
|Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)
|0:06:34
|26
|Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:06:48
|27
|Erik Box (Cycles Devinci)
|0:07:06
|28
|Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:07:13
|29
|Shawn Milne (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle)
|0:07:27
|30
|Shawn Adamson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:07:41
|31
|Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:07:45
|32
|Zachary Hughes
|0:07:48
|33
|Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo - Borsao)
|0:07:50
|34
|Graham Garber (Silver Bull)
|0:07:51
|35
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:08:02
|36
|Kevin Wolfson (Independent Fabrication)
|0:08:12
|37
|Gregory Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|0:08:28
|38
|Cary Fridrich (Embrocation Cycling Journal p/b Mad Alchemy)
|0:08:36
|39
|Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's Race Team)
|0:10:58
|-1lap
|John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)
|-1lap
|Colin Reuter (crossresults.com)
|-1lap
|Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo - Borsao)
|-1lap
|James Harmon (503 Cycleworx/LHCC)
|-1lap
|Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|-1lap
|Patrick Goguen (TEAM CF)
|-1lap
|John Burns (Bikeman.com)
|-1lap
|Colin Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|-1lap
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|-1lap
|Michael Hemme (Courage)
|-1lap
|Nicholas Weighall (California Giant/Specialized)
|-1lap
|Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall)
|-1lap
|Corey Knowles (Team ROG)
|-1lap
|Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|-2laps
|David Wilcox (Pedros)
|-2laps
|Collin Huston (Moots)
|-2laps
|Tom Gosselin (Frank Bikes p/b Kennebunkport Bicycle Co.)
|-2laps
|Ryan O'hara
|-2laps
|Jonathan Awerbuch (SweetOpenRoads.com)
|-2laps
|Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)
|-2laps
|Conor O\'Brien (EMD Serono Specialized)
|-2laps
|Cort Cramer (Svelte Cycles)
|-3laps
|Myles Romanow (Kissena)
|-3laps
|Rodrigo Moraes (Edgartown Bicycles)
|-3laps
|Christopher Ragusa (CCB Racing/Wheelworks)
|-3laps
|Antoine Duchesne (Cycle Regis)
|-4laps
|Daniel Zotter (Team ROG)
|-4laps
|Peter Macleod (Blue Hills Cycling Club)
|-4laps
|Michael Wissell (B2C2)
|-4laps
|Ryan Kelly (crossresults.com)
|-4laps
|David Sommerville (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team P/B Revolution Wheelworks)
|DNF
|Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain)
|DNF
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|DNF
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Garneau/ClubChaussures/OgilyRenaud)
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|DNF
|Kevin Sweeney (crossresults.com)
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (Ride with Rendall)
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca)
|DNF
|Christopher Dale (Raleigh All Stars p/b Southeastern Ortho)
|DNF
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Pierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit pb Cannondale)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Keough (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
|0:34:19
|2
|Victoria Gates (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:00:02
|3
|Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF)
|0:04:05
|4
|Harrison White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:06:53
|5
|Kevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycleloft/Delta Dental)
|6
|Madeleine Zygmont (comprehensive racing/salem cycle)
|7
|Michael Goretti
|8
|Ryder Molongoski (Joe's Garage)
|9
|Corey Dron (Landry's)
|10
|Zoe Brodsky (MBRC/ Bicycle Link)
|11
|Jaalen Pottle (Hyper Force/JRA Cycles)
|12
|Raffaele Bauer (Minuteman road Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:42:51
|2
|Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall)
|0:00:55
|3
|Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
|0:01:01
|4
|Paul Lynch (CLNoonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)
|0:01:56
|5
|Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team)
|0:02:27
|6
|Peter Goguen (TEAM CF)
|0:02:28
|7
|Gunnar Bergey (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:03:11
|8
|Zachary Bender (Cycle-Smart)
|0:03:12
|9
|Ryan Packard (QuadCycles)
|10
|Tom Goguen (TEAM CF)
|0:03:51
|11
|Oliver Hiller (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
|0:03:55
|12
|Andrew Grosenbaugh (CL Noonan/BayHillCapital p/b Corner Cycle)
|0:04:30
|13
|Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized)
|0:04:45
|14
|Thomas Mahan
|0:04:50
|15
|Aaron House (Unattached)
|0:05:03
|16
|Kyle Miller (Secret Henrys Team)
|0:05:07
|17
|Julian Meier (Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
|0:06:42
|18
|Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
|0:07:12
|19
|Jonathan Anderson (ECV)
|0:07:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nate Campbell (seaside cycle/antero resources)
|0:43:09
|2
|Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
|0:00:20
|3
|Douglas Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:01:27
|4
|Kris Dobie
|0:01:28
|5
|Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com)
|0:01:36
|6
|Glen Gollrad (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:01:49
|7
|Gregory Vigneaux (Spin Arts/Gearworks Cyclery)
|0:01:51
|8
|Mark Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:01:55
|9
|Michael Sabatini (Svelte Cycles)
|0:02:03
|10
|Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing)
|0:02:27
|11
|Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club)
|0:02:34
|12
|Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles)
|0:02:38
|13
|Cj Congrove (GamJams/Pre-Reg.com p/b Cutaway Clothing)
|0:02:47
|14
|Gregory Hillson
|0:02:48
|15
|Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike)
|16
|Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:02:54
|17
|Keith Reynolds (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:02:55
|18
|Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team)
|0:03:13
|19
|Christopher Worden (Grove Street Velo/ Grove Street Bicycles)
|0:03:16
|20
|Ciaran Mangan (CCB/ RACING)
|0:03:18
|21
|Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes)
|22
|Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:03:29
|23
|Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:03:31
|24
|Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:03:33
|25
|Joshua Wright (Geekhouse)
|0:03:34
|26
|Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling)
|0:03:35
|27
|David Mai (Cycle-Smart)
|0:03:36
|28
|Andrew Krulewitz (Cambridge Bike/Igleheart Frames)
|29
|Ryan White (crossresults.com)
|0:03:37
|30
|Jake Colvin (IRS Medic)
|0:03:38
|31
|Justin Howe (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|32
|Eric Silva (QuadCycles)
|0:03:41
|33
|Carey Murphy (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
|34
|Bradford Stratton (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:03:42
|35
|Leo Patnode
|0:03:52
|36
|Daniel Ouellette (Optimum Performance)
|0:04:03
|37
|David Devine (Grove Street Velo/ Grove Street Bicycles)
|0:04:12
|38
|Jeffrey Ziegler (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:04:13
|39
|Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars)
|40
|Jason White (Table Rock Tours and Bikes)
|0:04:15
|41
|Sam Dodge (Stage 1)
|0:04:16
|42
|James Leone (Nyccross.com / CBRC)
|0:04:18
|43
|Donny Green (Geekhouse)
|0:04:21
|44
|Christopher Raymond (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:04:24
|45
|Richard Bardwell (CLR Racing)
|0:04:26
|46
|Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling)
|0:04:27
|47
|Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles)
|48
|Ronald Steers (Hup United)
|0:04:31
|49
|Ian Schon (Boston University)
|50
|Evan Murphy (NYC Velo)
|0:04:34
|51
|Gregg Griffo (Team ROG)
|0:04:37
|52
|Timothy Young (NorEast Cycling)
|0:04:51
|53
|John Gibbons (NEBC / Cycle Loft / Devonshire Dental)
|0:04:55
|54
|Jeffrey Bramhall (Pedro's)
|0:04:56
|55
|Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Cyclocross)
|0:05:01
|56
|Christopher Bailey (Svelte Cycles)
|0:05:11
|57
|Brian Martina (Towners/ROG)
|0:05:13
|58
|Peter Abdinoor (Team Psycho)
|59
|Harrison Seiler (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)
|0:05:14
|60
|Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:05:16
|61
|Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games)
|0:05:19
|62
|Garett Burke
|0:05:26
|63
|Peter Baiamonte (Brooklyn Velo Force/Gorilla Coffee)
|0:05:39
|64
|Paul Mcmahon (Seaside Cycle / Essex County Velo)
|0:05:45
|65
|David Carmona (Battenkill United)
|0:05:47
|66
|Robert Biese (Team Vortex)
|0:05:51
|67
|Scott Frison (Devils' Gear Bike Shop / Bacon Lap Racing)
|0:05:53
|68
|Jeremy Jo (Green Line Velo)
|0:05:58
|69
|Peter Miller
|0:06:00
|70
|Michael Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)
|0:06:05
|71
|Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage)
|0:06:10
|72
|David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing)
|0:06:18
|73
|David Anderson
|0:06:25
|74
|Todd Jakubek (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:06:35
|75
|Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:06:42
|76
|Robert Hale (HUP United)
|77
|Ken Deitch (Human Zoom\Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:06:50
|78
|Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|0:07:01
|79
|Jeffrey Chen (Miya Shoji)
|0:07:10
|80
|Rich Siemer (Route 1 Velo / Arrow Cycling)
|0:07:19
|81
|Zachary Labry (Threshold Cycling)
|82
|Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot)
|0:07:32
|83
|Steven Robbins (Joe's Garage)
|0:07:33
|84
|Kenneth Ambach (Zanconato Racing)
|0:07:37
|85
|Daniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:07:55
|86
|Scott Demel (Brooklyn Velo Force)
|0:08:04
|87
|Eben Weiss (GS Gotham)
|0:08:05
|88
|Mark Burns (Nantucket Velo)
|0:08:10
|89
|Andrew Muro (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:08:15
|90
|Christopher Mckernan (Essex County Velo)
|91
|David Patnaude (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:08:24
|-1lap
|Daniel Mcmahon (CRCA/Foundation)
|-1lap
|Mark Bernard (Hup United)
|-1lap
|Jason Goldschmidt (Threshold Cycling)
|-1lap
|Jason Parkin (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
|-1lap
|Taylor Valentine (Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop)
|-1lap
|Mark Robson (Cycle Smart)
|-1lap
|Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes)
|-1lap
|Eric Schillinger (NYCross.com)
|-1lap
|Christopher Plummer (NorEast Cycling/nuun/American Classic)
|-1lap
|Ryan Mckinnie (Two Wheel Tango)
|-1lap
|Christophe Jammet (CRCA/ FGX Racing)
|-1lap
|Randall Mauldin (Mock Orange Bikes)
|-1lap
|Tristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC)
|-1lap
|Richard Person (Seven Cycles)
|-1lap
|Michael Golay (Hup United)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anson Ross (U.S. ARMY/Central Wheel- GHCC)
|0:38:35
|2
|Andy Gould
|0:00:02
|3
|Nathan Turillo (Refunds Now)
|0:00:03
|4
|Chris Field (Essex County Velo)
|0:00:13
|5
|Kurt Belhumeur
|0:00:35
|6
|Benjamin Pagano (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|7
|Benjamin Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works)
|8
|Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania)
|0:00:47
|9
|Kevin Rooney (FinKraft Cycling Team)
|0:00:58
|10
|Shaw Hasyj (The Hub Race Team)
|0:01:02
|11
|Andy Legan (bikebarnracing.com)
|0:01:12
|12
|Jason Clevenger (545 Velo)
|13
|Michael Apfelbaum
|0:01:25
|14
|Lee Salway
|0:01:50
|15
|Jeffrey Cronin (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:02:11
|16
|Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling)
|0:02:26
|17
|Nicholas Czerula (NHCC/Team NH)
|0:02:27
|18
|Timothy Stenovec (New York University)
|0:02:28
|19
|Scott Prosser
|0:02:29
|20
|Jonathan Nable (Cycle-Smart)
|0:02:30
|21
|Aidan Macdonald
|0:02:44
|22
|Benjamin Sawyer (beverly cycles)
|0:02:54
|23
|Uri Halevi (IBC)
|0:02:58
|24
|Kasper Ludwig - Larsen (Hudson Furniture Racing Team)
|0:03:00
|25
|Brian Crosby (Green Line Velo)
|0:03:01
|26
|Michael Dore
|0:03:15
|27
|Curtis Singmaster (Refunds Now)
|0:03:17
|28
|Frank Petty (Union Velo)
|0:03:19
|29
|Michael Weiler (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:03:21
|30
|Aric Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:03:23
|31
|Christopher Moeckel
|0:03:25
|32
|Yohsuke Takakura (RR Cycling)
|0:03:42
|33
|Thom Flanagan (Newbury Comics /High&Might Beer Co.)
|0:03:45
|34
|Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle)
|0:03:48
|35
|Ryan Burnham (Noreast Cycling)
|0:03:50
|36
|Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High & Mighty Brewing Co.)
|0:03:54
|37
|Rich Rogers (NorEast Cycling)
|0:04:11
|38
|Tristan Schneiter (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:04:14
|39
|Patrick Flaherty (Landry's Bicycles)
|0:04:18
|40
|Nathaniel Herz (CrossResults.com)
|0:04:21
|41
|Michael Perlberg (Kissena Cycling Club)
|0:04:22
|42
|Ron Smithers (Essex County Velo (ECV))
|0:04:27
|43
|Andrew Strobert (Threshold Cycling)
|0:04:33
|44
|Daniel Barrett (Threshold Cycling)
|45
|Jason Devarennes (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:04:36
|46
|Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|47
|Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:04:41
|48
|Abel Tomkinson (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:04:44
|49
|Christopher Keubor
|0:04:45
|50
|Nathan Orie (Comp Edge)
|0:04:59
|51
|Jonathan Barry
|0:05:01
|52
|Jay Fiske
|0:05:03
|53
|Erik Miller (Zanconato Cycles)
|54
|Joe Wignall (Seven Cycles)
|0:05:04
|55
|Thomas Lesch (seaside cycle)
|0:05:28
|56
|Scott Decoteau (Competitive Edge Ski & Bike)
|0:05:40
|57
|Marty Walsh (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:05:42
|58
|Jason Waltuch (Threshold Cycling)
|0:05:49
|59
|John Romain (Bethel Cycle)
|0:05:50
|60
|Parke Rhoads (CyclocrossRacing.com)
|0:05:54
|61
|Judson Heugel (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:06:05
|62
|Michael Bryand (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania)
|63
|Christopher Gajeski
|0:06:06
|64
|John O'fallon (CRCA Rapha)
|0:06:27
|65
|Andrew Ingram
|0:06:31
|66
|Philip Stango
|0:06:38
|67
|Kevin Murphy (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:06:39
|68
|Bernard Tan (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:07:12
|69
|Andrew Lysaght (MIT)
|0:07:13
|70
|Thomas Degraan (Breakthough Performance Coaching)
|0:07:29
|71
|Alexander Parachini (Maietta Factory Racing)
|0:07:33
|72
|Stanford Smith (Team City Sports)
|0:07:35
|73
|Christopher Cohen (Brown University Cycling)
|0:07:36
|74
|Thomas Estrada (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:07:45
|75
|Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:07:48
|76
|Kirby Haizlip (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:08:07
|77
|Eric Stratton (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:08:11
|78
|Joe Orsino (MWV- Red Jersey)
|0:08:14
|79
|Owen Wood (Team ROG)
|0:08:16
|80
|Mathew Sweda (Boston Road Club)
|0:08:21
|81
|Joseph Ingram
|0:08:22
|82
|Ken Avery
|0:08:37
|83
|Robert Laprel
|0:08:40
|84
|Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs)
|0:08:54
|85
|Dan Durusky
|0:09:08
|86
|Vance Perry (E M V C)
|0:09:13
|87
|Scott Feather (Team Vortex)
|0:09:45
|88
|Yipeng Teoh (Brown University)
|0:09:46
|89
|Matthew Li
|0:09:48
|90
|Ryan Malinchak (Team ROG)
|0:09:51
|91
|Scott Shedeck
|0:09:53
|92
|Andrew Nook (Racer-X)
|0:10:44
|93
|Patrick Kelly
|0:11:22
|94
|Scott Thomas (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:11:37
|95
|Sean Tobyne
|0:11:52
|96
|Dylan Hardy
|0:11:56
|97
|Joel Orkin-Ramey (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:12:07
|98
|Alexander Eysymontt (Mudfoot)
|0:13:27
|-1lap
|Jonathan Nelson (Make Out Party)
|-1lap
|Rami El Rayess (NorEast / Slouch)
|-1lap
|Jason Matulewicz (velo de mer)
|-1lap
|Bob Rulli
|-1lap
|Gregory Gibbons (MVCX)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Bold (Corner Cycle)
|0:42:03
|2
|Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)
|0:00:12
|3
|Peter Mogg (The Hub Race Team)
|0:00:17
|4
|Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)
|0:00:22
|5
|Robert Hult (Gear Works / Spin Arts)
|0:00:51
|6
|Curtis Boivin (cyclocross racing / ride blue)
|0:00:56
|7
|Dan Staffo (1 - Cat2) (Handlebars cycling company)
|0:01:05
|8
|Derek Hardinge (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
|0:01:06
|9
|Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com)
|0:01:19
|10
|James Tosca (1 - Cat3) (Corner Cycle)
|0:01:28
|11
|Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing)
|0:01:30
|12
|William Shattuck (2 - Cat2) (Corner Cycle)
|0:01:45
|13
|Mark Stotz (3 - Cat2) (Cyclonauts)
|0:01:49
|14
|Matthew Kraus (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
|0:01:51
|15
|Peter Smith (4 - Cat2) (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)
|0:02:05
|16
|Keith Gauvin (2 - Cat3) (cyclonaut racers)
|0:02:09
|17
|Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)
|0:02:12
|18
|Sheldon Miller (5 - Cat2) (Bikeman.com)
|0:02:14
|19
|Peter Sullivan (6 - Cat2) (Svelte Cycles)
|0:02:19
|20
|Cliff Kenyon (3 - Cat3) (Expo/Superior Energy)
|0:02:20
|21
|Michael Magur (7 - Cat2) (Verge Sport)
|0:02:40
|22
|Jonathan Bernhard (4 - Cat3) (CCB Racing)
|0:02:43
|23
|Michael Rowell (8 - Cat2) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:02:46
|24
|Donald Snoop Jr (9 - Cat2) (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|0:02:54
|25
|Aaron Millett (5 - Cat3) (RIVERSIDE)
|0:02:55
|26
|Matthew Myette (6 - Cat3) (Zanconato Racing)
|0:03:12
|27
|Marc Boudreau (DisasterRecovery.com)
|0:03:16
|28
|Daniel Larino (7 - Cat3) (CRCofA/Petes Bike/Bridgewater Marble & Granite)
|0:03:24
|29
|Kevin Buckley (8 - Cat3) (Essex County Velo)
|0:03:25
|30
|Adam Whitney (9 - Cat3) (Seven/NoTubes/FitWerx)
|0:03:34
|31
|David Hildebrand (10 - Cat2) (Expo/Superior Energy)
|0:03:35
|32
|Wade Summers (11 - Cat2) (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp)
|0:04:06
|33
|Brant Hornberger (10 - Cat3) (BikeReg.com)
|0:04:09
|34
|John Meerse (12 - Cat2) (OA/Cyclemania)
|0:04:12
|35
|Chad Culbertson (13 - Cat2) (Guy's Racing)
|0:04:14
|36
|Steven Roszko (14 - Cat2) (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
|0:04:17
|37
|Scott Brooks (15 - Cat2) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:04:20
|38
|Eric Goodson (11 - Cat3) (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)
|0:04:21
|39
|Harry Stover (12 - Cat3) (bikebarnracing.com)
|0:04:23
|40
|Marvin Wang (13 - Cat3) (International Bicycle/Global)
|0:04:24
|41
|Gary David (16 - Cat2) (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:04:25
|42
|Steve Witkus (Bikeman.com)
|0:04:27
|43
|Martin Valiquette (Courtage Immobilier BR)
|0:04:30
|44
|Greg Burbidge (17 - Cat2) (CLAREMONT CYCLE DEPOT)
|0:04:31
|45
|Victor Taormina (14 - Cat3) (seaside cycle)
|0:04:45
|46
|Jesse Perreault (18 - Cat2) (Magnus)
|47
|Stephane Marcotte (ZM Cycle and Fitness)
|0:04:58
|48
|Byron Holt (15 - Cat3) (Levatino/Pace LLP)
|0:05:03
|49
|Christopher White (16 - Cat3) (BOB-Goodale'sBike Shop)
|0:05:07
|50
|Patrick Ruane (17 - Cat3) (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution)
|0:05:44
|51
|Charles Chichester (18 - Cat3) (Easy Riders)
|0:05:55
|52
|Gerald Chabot (19 - Cat3) (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:05:57
|53
|Gregory Montello (19 - Cat2) (Team Ora p/b IF)
|0:06:12
|54
|Roger Goulart (20 - Cat3) (Scottee's Westport Bicycle)
|0:06:13
|55
|Jeff Murray (21 - Cat3) (IRSMedic/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)
|0:06:20
|56
|Matthew Spence (22 - Cat3) (Onion River Racing)
|0:06:35
|57
|Michael Christy (23 - Cat3) (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:07:19
|58
|Zach Magoon (24 - Cat3) (BIKEMAN.com)
|0:07:27
|59
|Zachary Wills (25 - Cat3) (IBC racing)
|0:07:34
|60
|Robert Dietrick (26 - Cat3) (Minerva Design Cycling Team/GVCC)
|0:07:43
|61
|Steven Lehmann (27 - Cat3) (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)
|0:07:48
|62
|Gerald Harris (28 - Cat3) (Unattached)
|0:07:51
|63
|Geoffrey Williams (29 - Cat3) (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue)
|0:08:11
|64
|James White (30 - Cat3)
|0:09:23
|65
|David Stacey (31 - Cat3) (BOBCYCLING/SMART/SKOFIELD BUILDERS)
|0:09:25
|66
|Dario Perez (32 - Cat3) (Miami Velo Racing)
|0:09:34
|67
|Michael Maximenko (33 - Cat3) (Silver Bull/Central Wheel/Thule)
|0:09:46
|68
|Sean Langford (34 - Cat3) (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:09:55
|69
|Shawn Patenaude (35 - Cat3) (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx)
|0:10:30
|-1lap
|Jay Ladieu (36 - Cat3) (team psycho)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Buchheit (QuadCycles)
|0:38:31
|2
|Tom Fritschka
|0:00:15
|3
|Christopher Pare (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:00:33
|4
|Daniel Baker (Cape Cod Racing/C4)
|0:00:38
|5
|John Smith (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:00:54
|6
|Christopher Owen
|0:00:55
|7
|Matthew Williams (circle69 Racing)
|0:01:11
|8
|Scott Wilson (Comprehensive racing)
|0:01:19
|9
|Rick Tobin (grace bicycles velo club)
|0:01:30
|10
|Todd Clark (Seaside Cycle)
|0:01:33
|11
|Christopher Darling (Portland Velo Club)
|0:01:39
|12
|John Plump (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:01:45
|13
|Michael Brier (Refunds Now)
|0:02:06
|14
|Evan Patten (NorEast Cycling/Slouch Inc.)
|0:02:14
|15
|Robert Threeton (NorEast Cycling)
|0:02:16
|16
|Walter Conley (CCB Racing)
|0:02:21
|17
|John Witmer (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)
|0:02:23
|18
|Steven Tregay (Boston Road Club)
|0:02:28
|19
|Michael Weston (545 Velo)
|0:02:33
|20
|Paul Debitetto (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:02:44
|21
|Daniel Donovan (Essex County Velo (ECV))
|0:02:45
|22
|Keith Limberg (NorEast Cycling)
|0:02:48
|23
|Ron Hines (QuadCycles)
|0:03:06
|24
|Daniel Marcy (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)
|0:03:23
|25
|Chris Petrillo (Williams Cycling)
|0:03:27
|26
|Eli Levine (Hup United)
|0:03:41
|27
|Todd Savage (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:03:47
|28
|Todd Prekaski (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:03:49
|29
|Robert Magadini
|0:03:56
|30
|Mark Vanliere (minuteman road club / landrys/ epicquest)
|0:04:01
|31
|Eric Jarvi (MaxPowerCycling.com)
|0:04:04
|32
|Stuart Boyd (ECV)
|0:04:07
|33
|Steven Fessenden (seaside cycle)
|34
|Paul Nixon (Mass Bay Road Club)
|0:04:24
|35
|David Powell (Cyclonauts Racers)
|0:04:27
|36
|John Raguin (Minuteman Road Club)
|37
|Tim Dodd (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:04:29
|38
|Scott Bartley (Mass Bay Road Club)
|0:04:32
|39
|Sean Williams (545 Velo)
|40
|Marc Tatar (Bikeworks/Hallamore)
|0:04:33
|41
|Stefan Wawersik (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:04:41
|42
|Lester Bethel (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:04:47
|43
|Andrew Cooper (FxD Coaching)
|0:04:52
|44
|Tim Metzger (NorEast Cycling)
|0:04:57
|45
|John Fice (Boston Road Club)
|0:05:04
|46
|James Gomez (QuadCycles)
|0:05:15
|47
|Keith Hartstein (Landry's Bicycles)
|48
|Philaretos Karavidas (westwood velo)
|0:05:16
|49
|Anthony Szczesiul (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:05:17
|50
|Kurt Maw (Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cycle)
|0:05:27
|51
|Jay Curry (Comprehensive Racing)
|52
|Bill Maidment
|0:05:42
|53
|John Torrey (cyclonauts racers)
|0:05:44
|54
|David Alden-St. Pierre (Racer-X / T6)
|0:05:47
|55
|Carey Jackson Yonce
|0:05:48
|56
|Jim Dowd (independent)
|0:05:49
|57
|Theo Kindermans (cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:05:50
|58
|Jon Mcneill (Weston Posse / Mad River Riders)
|59
|Gregory Prodanas (essex county velo)
|0:05:54
|60
|Raymond Cloutier (Labombard Machine)
|0:05:56
|61
|Steve Bryant (Base36/Gorham Bike/SMCC)
|0:05:58
|62
|Robin Vandekreeke (AEG Mack Cycle)
|0:06:02
|63
|Keith Loiselle (NHCC/TEAM NH)
|0:06:04
|64
|Matt Chambers (Mock Orange Racing)
|65
|John Sales (545 Velo)
|0:06:06
|66
|William Harrington (ESSEX COUNTY VELO)
|0:06:08
|67
|Joseph Petrucci (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:06:17
|68
|Andrew Cutler
|0:06:27
|69
|Steve Bauermeister (NorEast Cycling)
|0:06:28
|70
|Jose Martinez (545 Velo)
|0:06:43
|71
|James Scott (Blue Hills Cycling Club)
|0:06:44
|72
|Robert Rolsma (Essex County Velo (ECV))
|0:06:56
|73
|Marc D'amour (Cycle Smart)
|0:07:03
|74
|Ralph Miccio (N/A)
|0:07:25
|75
|Paul Lussier (Cyclonauts Racers)
|0:07:32
|76
|William Dron
|0:07:40
|77
|Steven Curran (MassBay RoadClub)
|0:07:45
|78
|Erin Bennett (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycles)
|0:07:47
|79
|Rob Bousquet (Racer-X)
|0:07:48
|80
|Gregory Sheets (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:08:02
|81
|Todd Crumb (Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cycle)
|0:08:10
|82
|Robert Hendry (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:08:15
|83
|David Parmelee (Team SD)
|0:08:22
|84
|Shawn Tufts
|0:08:57
|85
|Juan Mendoza (Northeast Bicycle Club)
|0:08:58
|86
|Dan Allred
|0:09:01
|87
|David Green (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:09:11
|88
|Ed Medina (Chum Mouse Racing)
|0:09:18
|89
|Kurt Hoff (Bicycle Tech)
|0:10:24
|90
|Steven Saranga
|0:11:41
|91
|Benjamin Reid (NA)
|0:11:58
|-1lap
|Anthony Fedirko (Northeast Bicycle Club)
|-1lap
|Timothy Oconnor
|-1lap
|Paul Jobin (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|-1lap
|Peter Worden
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:44:13
|2
|Greg Ferguson (Beacon Cycling/ Cape Atlantic Racing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Jeffrey Molongoski (Joe's Garage)
|0:00:03
|4
|Erik Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)
|0:00:21
|5
|David Anderson (ECV)
|0:01:03
|6
|Todd Cassan (Westwood Velo)
|0:01:10
|7
|Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1)
|0:01:11
|8
|Mitchell Medeiros (scottee's westport bicycle)
|0:01:36
|9
|Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club)
|0:01:42
|10
|Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
|0:01:48
|11
|Paul Boudreau (Essex County Velo)
|0:02:00
|12
|Don Marsh (Blues City VC)
|0:02:03
|13
|Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
|0:02:15
|14
|John Martin (Fitwerx)
|0:02:17
|15
|Paul Richard (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:02:19
|16
|Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy)
|0:02:20
|17
|David Belknap (Cycle Lodge)
|18
|William James (Bikeman.com)
|0:02:22
|19
|Steve Arsenault (Team Andy)
|0:02:23
|20
|Christopher Long (Gotham/Toga!/Autonomia Racing)
|0:02:24
|21
|Ian Brodie
|0:02:30
|22
|Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)
|0:02:32
|23
|Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC)
|0:02:35
|24
|John Grenier (Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar)
|0:02:41
|25
|Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage)
|0:02:52
|26
|Alexander Petro (Team Psycho)
|0:02:56
|27
|Brian Mcinnis (JRA Cycles)
|0:03:38
|28
|Jacques Bilodeau
|0:03:45
|29
|Richard Brown
|0:03:50
|30
|Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall)
|0:04:04
|31
|Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks racing)
|0:04:06
|32
|Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)
|0:04:09
|33
|David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)
|0:04:10
|34
|Charles Bourdages (Noreast Cycling Clydesdale Division)
|0:04:12
|35
|Chip Baker (HUP United)
|0:04:16
|36
|Jeffrey Corish (CCB Racing)
|37
|Keith Button (CCB racing)
|0:04:20
|38
|Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike)
|0:04:21
|39
|Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop)
|0:04:26
|40
|Michael Bradford (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:04:39
|41
|John Adamik (Essex County Velo)
|0:04:46
|42
|Arthur Davis (OA/CycleMania)
|0:04:52
|43
|Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports)
|0:05:19
|44
|Alexis Arapoff (BIKEMAN.COM)
|0:05:22
|45
|George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:05:33
|46
|Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)
|0:05:39
|47
|Charles Mcdaniel (Secret Henrys Team)
|0:05:44
|48
|Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club)
|0:05:48
|49
|Stuart Beaulieu (Essex County Velo)
|0:06:12
|50
|Daniel Stasz (Joe's Garage)
|0:06:19
|51
|William Stevens (Gear Works/Spin Arts)
|0:06:23
|52
|Eric Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:06:25
|53
|Thomas Goodman (Team CF)
|0:06:27
|54
|George Benington (OA/Cyclemania)
|0:06:47
|55
|Jay Mongillo (Cycle-Smart)
|0:07:02
|56
|Michael Jinks (ECV)
|57
|Paul Debartolo (FinKraft Cycling Team)
|58
|Daniel Russell (Bicycle Link/MBRC)
|0:07:03
|59
|John Johnson (Bike Works / Hallamore)
|0:07:05
|60
|Don Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
|0:07:06
|61
|Greg Zysk (Svelte Cycles)
|0:07:18
|62
|Richard Foley (Bethel Cycle Sport)
|0:07:28
|63
|David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com)
|0:07:29
|64
|Joseph Rapuano (Seaside Cycle / ECV)
|0:07:59
|65
|Dave Geissert (Tolland Bike / NERAC Earth)
|0:08:17
|66
|Joseph Lellman (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:08:27
|67
|David Miller (Smaltibikes /Cape Cod Cyclist)
|0:08:38
|68
|Fafar Bayat (Strictly Bicycles)
|0:08:48
|69
|Al Curtis (Bethel Cycle)
|0:08:49
|70
|Doran Abel (Quad Cycles)
|0:09:28
|71
|Jesus Vazquez (www.Bikebarnracing.com)
|0:10:06
|72
|Oscar Rosales (FinKraft Cycling Team)
|0:10:48
|73
|Dusan Strika (Kissena Cycling Team)
|0:10:58
|-1lap
|James Scally (C4)
|-1lap
|Roger Parker (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Groesbeck (CCB)
|0:49:28
|2
|William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts)
|0:00:31
|3
|David King (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:01:18
|4
|Bruce Bell (Burris Logistics-Fit Werx)
|0:01:22
|5
|Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage)
|0:01:49
|6
|Barry Doubleday (CycleLodge)
|0:01:53
|7
|Gary Passler (Essex County Velo (ECV) /Trifit Training)
|0:02:08
|8
|David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:02:35
|9
|Richard Sachs (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs)
|0:03:05
|10
|Claude Breau (Moishes/Power Watts)
|0:03:18
|11
|Peter Crowley (NCC/Northampton Cycle Club)
|0:03:29
|12
|Steve Abbott (blue steel cyclery)
|0:03:56
|13
|Timothy Leonard (NYCROSS/CBRC)
|0:04:14
|14
|Ken Coleman (BCA/TOSK)
|0:04:32
|15
|Douglas Adams (SmaltiBikes.com)
|16
|Jerry White (blue steel cyclery)
|17
|David Beals (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)
|18
|Garabed Minasian (Fort Factory Team)
|19
|Richard Simone (SmaltiBikes.com)
|20
|Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery)
|21
|Thomas Doucette (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|22
|Bob Ludecke (laurel bike club)
|23
|Colin Kernan (Missing Link Bicycle Club)
|24
|Ronald Menner (Blue Silver Cyclery)
|25
|Bruce Kapsten (Pinnacle Bike Works / CyclocrossWorld.com)
|26
|David Holmander (blue steel cyclery)
|-1lap
|Bill Hart (berkshire cycling association)
|-1lap
|Michael Maguire (pinnacle bike works)
|-1lap
|Donald Snoop (Hang on Snoopy Racing Team)
|-1lap
|Barry Shopnick
|-1lap
|Russell Brooks (Blue Steel Cyclery)
